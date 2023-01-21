Read full article on original website
Minecraft's most annoying feature is finally turned off in the latest update
My nemesis has been defeated.
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Might be Delayed
With the new League of Legends season beginning earlier this month, players have been able to experience numerous changes to champions and items. League of Legends patches typically release every two weeks, which allows the game to feel fresh and balanced whenever players grind the game. The only time that patch updates are not released as scheduled is during holiday seasons, like the recent winter break. With these tendencies in mind, Riot Games may not be able to release the upcoming Patch 13.2 on time.
What is 'Forgotten Memories' in 'Roblox'? What to Know and How to Survive
Pulling in millions of young players across the globe, the online multiplayer game Roblox is one of today's massive franchises for jumping between multiple player-created games. Whether through a smartphone or tablet, it's easy to join different games that require players to join together as a group or compete against one another.
Latest Fantasy News: Percy Hynes White’s future on ‘Wednesday’ comes into question as fans look ahead to ‘Vox Machina’ season three
There is no shortage of fantasy offerings out there, so long as you know where to look. The genre spreads itself evenly over a number of mediums, and contributes stellar content to live action and animation in near-equal measure. Some of the world’s most popular animated content, including The Legend of Vox Machina and Berserk, continue to drive conversations, as one looks ahead to its third season, and the other’s fans take a look back at its many minor details.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
One of the best shooters is down to just $2.99 right now
Titanfall 2 is arguably one of the best shooter games ever made, and for a short time, you can pick it up for the price of a cup of coffee.
Riot Games delays ‘League Of Legends’ patch due to social engineering attack
Riot Games has confirmed that new content for League Of Legends and Teamfight Tactics has been delayed due to a social engineering attack. Patch 13.2 was due for release this week, bringing with it new content like an art and sustainability update to Ahri, but according to Riot Games that will now likely be pushed back to February’s 13.3 patch.
League players are already flaming Irelia’s new ‘pay to lose’ Mythmaker legendary skin
Video player from: YouTube (Privacy Policy, Terms) Skins often stir controversy when they have an impact on gameplay, and League of Legends is no exception. While most skins don’t have any impact on gameplay whatsoever, others—often Mythic and Legendary skins—feature VFX animation changes that can give champions a distinct advantage.
Overwatch 2 players have crafted a ‘definitive’ Ultimate tier list and it’s hard to argue
Ultimates in Overwatch 2 are meant to be feared, designed to be the most powerful tools on the battlefield, striking fear into every opponent. And then, on the opposite end of the spectrum, some are undeniably awful. There’s a clear disparity between some of the ultimates, and the community has had its say which reigns supreme.
League of Legends Developer Riot Games Addresses Stolen Source Code Hack
Riot Games, the studio behind the ever-popular MOBA League of Legends, has now addressed a recent hack that resulted in the game's source code being stolen. At the end of this past week, Riot informed fans that it was in the process of dealing with a hack that was going to slow down the release of new content for both League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. And while this situation prompted some concern among fans, Riot has now clarified what has happened in more detail.
Watch the 2023 Xbox Developer Direct right here
When and where you can watch the Xbox Developer Direct 2023 in your time zone
League of Legends pro challenges streamer to cage match to decide who quits the game forever
An argument erupted during a game, and apparently there's only one way to settle it
Riot Games Refuses To Give In To Blackmailers After League of Legends Source Code Hack
Riot Games, the video game developer, publisher and esports tournament company owned by Tencent Holdings ADR TCEHY, announced the source code for its game League of Legends had been stolen. Last week, Riot revealed it had been a victim of a cyber attack, but assured that no important data was...
Forspoken is the rare PS5 game that actually feels like a PS5 game
Much has been spoken about Forspoken’s potential performance issues, what with its massive file size and the fact that, on PC, it demands more RAM than a Dodge. But the result of all that computational horsepower is this: Square Enix’s action-RPG is among a small class of PlayStation 5 games that truly feel like PlayStation 5 games.
Best old games you can play right now
These are the ten best retro games you can easily play right now on modern hardware
Rare Graded Pokemon Game Boy Game Allegedly Destroyed by U.S. Customs
The earliest Pokemon games are hard to come by in their original packaging, and fetch a pretty penny when they have a high grade. That would make it all the more devastating if one of these copies were to be damaged, and it seems that's exactly what happened to one unfortunate fan. Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick shared an image of a demolished formerly graded copy of the game which belonged to his friend. U.S. customs apparently broke the Wata seal to get at the game, and then proceeded to tear box's cover off to take a look inside!
WoW players fear Crafting Cartels are taking over Dragonflight and getting players banned from playing
World of Warcraft is not what it is before. However, sometimes the players take the game too seriously and form community like Devilsaur Mafia with strict schedules and shifts to completely control one aspect of the game. In Dragonflight, saw history repeat itself as Crafting Cartels are taking over the game and getting players banned.
Empire of the Ants will soon be running onto PC and consoles in 2024
This world is tiny after all. Publisher Microids released the first images for the amazing insect adventure Empire of the Ants, which is in development for PC and console platforms, with a tentative 2024 release window. Based on the 1988 novel Les Fourmis, The Ants, Bernard Werbers, then the Empire...
