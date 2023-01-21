Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted for April shooting caught in house raid
Wilmington Police, along with federal agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives (ATF), arrested a 41-year old Wilmington man in connection with a shooting on April 14, 2022. Bakr Dillard was wanted in connection with the shooting in the...
Officer-involved shooting update: suspects identified in Manor Park home invasion
Two men are facing charges following a home invasion in Manor Park, after which one of the suspects was shot by police. New Castle County Police said Monday that an investigation has determined that "multiple" people with firearms entered a home occupied by eight people, including three children, early Sunday morning, ransacked the place and stole property. Responding officers confronted the fleeing suspects, and police said the suspects failed to comply with the commands of officers.
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
Sunday morning standoff with police ends with one suspect shot, one jailed
One man is recovering from a gunshot wound and a second is behind bars after a Sunday morning standoff with New Castle County Police. Officers were dispatched to a house in the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park shortly before 2 a.m. and confronted the men, who brandished guns, police said.
Saturday night shooting in Wilmington critically injures man
A 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Wilmington Saturday night. The victim was shot around 7:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Lafayette Boulevard, city police said. The victim is now hospitalized, and police are looking for whoever pulled the trigger. They're asking anyone who...
Driver struck, killed while waiting behind stopped school bus in Seaford
A crash behind a stopped school bus in Seaford resulted in the death of one driver Monday morning. Delaware State Police said a school bus on Route 13 near Lakeside Road was stopped and had its red lights flashing and the stop sign extended to pick up some children. A northbound driver struck a car that was already stopped behind the bus.
13 students hurt, one driver dead following crash between car, school bus downstate
One driver is dead following a crash downstate involving a car and a school bus. Delaware State Police said the car's driver went through a stop sign at East Trap Pond Road at Hardscrabble Road near Laurel Monday afternoon, and drove into the path of the school bus. The bus driver swerved to try to avoid a collision, but struck the car, which overturned. The bus also overturned onto its left side.
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
Dewey Beach Lions Club donates $500 to Rehoboth Community Resource Center
Dewey Beach Lions Club had some visitors at their last membership meeting, leaving them with inspiration and excitement about being able to "pay it forward." On Thursday January 19th, the Dewey Beach Lions Club welcomed Jo Allegro-Smith, Director of the Rehoboth Community Resource Center, to their Membership Meeting. By the...
Pedestrian seriously injured in Route 1 crash north of Route 72
A 33-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle along Route 1 southbound south of Tybouts Corner Tuesday Night. New Castle County Paramedics said the wreck took place just after 9:30 p.m. between the Route 13 merge and Route 72 near Red Lion Creek. They...
Incyte updates plans to build complex at site of current Lower School of Wilmington Friends
Three years after an agreement to purchase the property where Wilmington Friends' Lower School is located, Incyte is still working to convince the Alapocas community on their plans. A virtual public meeting was held Monday night, detailing the plan to put up to a 400,000 sq. ft. office building that...
Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches
It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
Man found dead in car after minor crash
A 55-year-old man is dead after he was involved in a minor crash at Foulk and Naamans Roads. The man was driving along Foulk Road around 11 a.m. Saturday when his car hit a stop sign at the Naamans Road intersection, New Castle County Police said. The man was able...
Salesianum basketball upsets cold-shooting No. 1 Middletown
Salesianum's Kareem Thomas and Isaiah Hynson each scored 12 points as the Sals took advantage of a tough shooting night by No. 1 Middletown for a 51-32 upset victory Tuesday night. R.J. Johnson set the tone for the hosts with seven points in the opening quarter, while Middletown did not...
Where's The Snow? | Wilmington nearing historic snow drought to start season
There are still about two months left in Winter, but if things continue, it could be a record that lovers of snow will probably despise. It is already the 5th latest that Wilmington has not officially recorded more than a trace of snow at the Airport, since snow records were first officially kept in the 1942-43 season.
Overnight road closures for I-95 this week
A segment of I-95 near Christiana will be shut down during the overnight hours on Monday and Tuesday, January 23rd and 24th for placement of large overhead sign structures. The closures will affect both the northbound and southbound lanes at the Routes 1 and 273 interchanges between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
OT win ends Delaware State's 41-game Division 1 losing streak
Delaware State men's basketball had to work overtime to end a dubious streak. The Hornets rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat South Carolina State 88-85, ending a 41-game losing streak to Division 1 opponents. Sanford alum Corey Perkins, who played for his college head coach in high school,...
