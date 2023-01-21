ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Northern Colorado Regional Airport expansion plans in jeopardy

A multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Northern Colorado Regional Airport could fall through if Loveland and Fort Collins don’t pay up. Each jurisdiction must pay $1 million to fund the terminal expansion that’s slated to cost $25 million. Federal CARES Act money will fund the rest of the expansion. Loveland has agreed to pay $1 million if Fort Collins does – but Fort Collins hasn’t committed. The Coloradoan reports Fort Collins City Council remains concerned about the lack of commercial air service at the airport and the airport’s overall viability. Get more details at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO
K99

Vegans Rejoice! ‘Native Foods’ is Coming to Fort Collins

Plant-based provolone. Plant-based chicken. Plant-based breakfast sausage. Soon Fort Collins will get to see how these items come together at a new vegan fast-casual restaurant. Native Foods is coming to Fort Collins. Construction is underway with plans of completion by the winter of 2023. The Native Foods website lists the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9News

King Soopers opens new 'Marketplace' store in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — King Soopers is unveiling its 12th Marketplace store in Colorado on Wednesday. The new 124,000-square-foot store is located at 13525 Quebec St. in northeast Thornton. It includes Murray's cheese shop, sushi station, Starbucks, pharmacy and a selection of home and lifestyle merchandise like apparel, dinnerware and small appliances. There's also a King Soopers gas station.
THORNTON, CO
99.9 KEKB

Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?

It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont toy store is closing after entire inventory is purchased with bad check

St Nix Collectibles, Toys and Antiques is closing their brick and mortar store in February due to more than $50,000 worth of inventory being purchased with a bad check. A man in his late 60s entered St. Nix Collectibles Toys and Antiques on Main Street in Longmont, on Dec. 2, asking to purchase “one of everything” for charities. Business owner, Virginia Miskel, agreed to this request and the man said he would pick up the merchandise the next day. He left his business card and debit card at the store.
LONGMONT, CO
jeffco.us

ACAP and Jefferson County Sign Ground Lease for Aeronautical Development at RMMA

American Corporate Airport Partners (ACAP) has inked a long-term lease with Jefferson County to develop 30 acres for business aviation use at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC) in Broomfield. The airport, just 15 miles north of downtown Denver and 14 miles south of Boulder, is strategically located in the heart of one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com

Lakeside: Then, Now. Now What?

Located just outside the limits of Denver lies the town of Lakeside. Home to just 17 people, all are facing Sheridan Blvd. just off Interstate 70. It’s a small community in such a fast-growing city. Most Denver residents pass through the narrow city lines of Lakeside daily without ever...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley unveils new plan for downtown

The new year always brings new plans. In Greeley, the Downtown 2023 – The Path Forward plan aims to tackle issues around public safety and the economy. The Greeley Tribune reports the plan highlights several opportunities for Greeley, including a sharp increase in the demand for housing, the low cost of office space, and under-utilized connections with the University of Northern Colorado. The plan also highlighted a need for better sidewalks, more bike-friendly spaces, and focus on appealing to college students and diverse populations. For more on the report, viist https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
GREELEY, CO
milehighcre.com

Multifamily Development Company Moving HQ to the Denver Tech Center

In February 2023, The Garrett Companies, a full-service multifamily development, construction, and management team, will relocate its headquarters in Lone Tree to one of Denver’s most distinctive and visible Class A buildings in the Denver Tech Center. Garrett Companies will occupy the entire 8th floor, for a total of 22,000 square feet, at 5075 S. Syracuse St.
DENVER, CO
K99

See How Denver’s Iconic Tom’s Diner Has Changed Since Reopening

The building located at 601 E Colfax Avenue has been a staple of Denver's Capital Hill neighborhood for more than 50 years. And while the long-standing structure is no stranger to change, that doesn't stop locals from continuing to support the iconic establishment. Constructed in 1967, White Spot was the...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.

A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
DENVER, CO
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
