Is the Best Gas Station Pizza Ever Finally Coming to Ft Collins?
Depends on who you ask about their preference for gas station pizza and which chain is their favorite, but if their answer is "Kum & Go," then yes, the best gas station pizza ever is finally coming to Fort Collins. The Iowa-based convenience store and gas station has more than...
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Murdoch’s to Take Over Former JCPenney Store in Fort Collins Next Month
In 2020, JCPenney said goodbye to Fort Collins amidst COVID-19 pandemic struggles. Rumors about what could come to 135 Bockman Dr. have swirled ever since, but the location remained vacant — until now, that is. Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply has announced that it will open its first Choice...
1310kfka.com
Northern Colorado Regional Airport expansion plans in jeopardy
A multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Northern Colorado Regional Airport could fall through if Loveland and Fort Collins don’t pay up. Each jurisdiction must pay $1 million to fund the terminal expansion that’s slated to cost $25 million. Federal CARES Act money will fund the rest of the expansion. Loveland has agreed to pay $1 million if Fort Collins does – but Fort Collins hasn’t committed. The Coloradoan reports Fort Collins City Council remains concerned about the lack of commercial air service at the airport and the airport’s overall viability. Get more details at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
Vegans Rejoice! ‘Native Foods’ is Coming to Fort Collins
Plant-based provolone. Plant-based chicken. Plant-based breakfast sausage. Soon Fort Collins will get to see how these items come together at a new vegan fast-casual restaurant. Native Foods is coming to Fort Collins. Construction is underway with plans of completion by the winter of 2023. The Native Foods website lists the...
9News
King Soopers opens new 'Marketplace' store in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. — King Soopers is unveiling its 12th Marketplace store in Colorado on Wednesday. The new 124,000-square-foot store is located at 13525 Quebec St. in northeast Thornton. It includes Murray's cheese shop, sushi station, Starbucks, pharmacy and a selection of home and lifestyle merchandise like apparel, dinnerware and small appliances. There's also a King Soopers gas station.
Daily Record
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?
It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
Longmont toy store is closing after entire inventory is purchased with bad check
St Nix Collectibles, Toys and Antiques is closing their brick and mortar store in February due to more than $50,000 worth of inventory being purchased with a bad check. A man in his late 60s entered St. Nix Collectibles Toys and Antiques on Main Street in Longmont, on Dec. 2, asking to purchase “one of everything” for charities. Business owner, Virginia Miskel, agreed to this request and the man said he would pick up the merchandise the next day. He left his business card and debit card at the store.
jeffco.us
ACAP and Jefferson County Sign Ground Lease for Aeronautical Development at RMMA
American Corporate Airport Partners (ACAP) has inked a long-term lease with Jefferson County to develop 30 acres for business aviation use at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (BJC) in Broomfield. The airport, just 15 miles north of downtown Denver and 14 miles south of Boulder, is strategically located in the heart of one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country.
bucketlistcommunitycafe.com
Lakeside: Then, Now. Now What?
Located just outside the limits of Denver lies the town of Lakeside. Home to just 17 people, all are facing Sheridan Blvd. just off Interstate 70. It’s a small community in such a fast-growing city. Most Denver residents pass through the narrow city lines of Lakeside daily without ever...
1310kfka.com
Greeley unveils new plan for downtown
The new year always brings new plans. In Greeley, the Downtown 2023 – The Path Forward plan aims to tackle issues around public safety and the economy. The Greeley Tribune reports the plan highlights several opportunities for Greeley, including a sharp increase in the demand for housing, the low cost of office space, and under-utilized connections with the University of Northern Colorado. The plan also highlighted a need for better sidewalks, more bike-friendly spaces, and focus on appealing to college students and diverse populations. For more on the report, viist https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Evergreen couple frustrated with fighting Floyd Hill winter traffic
At the base of Floyd Hill on Interstate 70 is a bottleneck that causes notorious traffic during the winter months.
milehighcre.com
Multifamily Development Company Moving HQ to the Denver Tech Center
In February 2023, The Garrett Companies, a full-service multifamily development, construction, and management team, will relocate its headquarters in Lone Tree to one of Denver’s most distinctive and visible Class A buildings in the Denver Tech Center. Garrett Companies will occupy the entire 8th floor, for a total of 22,000 square feet, at 5075 S. Syracuse St.
weather5280.com
Colorado Weather: Snowfall forecast through Wednesday, Denver's next snow chance
We've discussed the cold pattern and nearly daily chances for snowfall; well, the next round of snow chances approaches for later Tuesday through Wednesday, although this timeline pinpoints the higher chances this evening. If we run the Gamblers data, it has a low-end potential for us in the city, but...
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
See How Denver’s Iconic Tom’s Diner Has Changed Since Reopening
The building located at 601 E Colfax Avenue has been a staple of Denver's Capital Hill neighborhood for more than 50 years. And while the long-standing structure is no stranger to change, that doesn't stop locals from continuing to support the iconic establishment. Constructed in 1967, White Spot was the...
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Native Foods to Open Its Fourth Colorado Location in Fort Collins in February
The “original” plant-based eatery is adding its second Colorado store (and fourth total) in as many years.
Denver woman wins one of the largest wage theft cases in the U.S.
A Denver jury has ruled a former caretaker at an area assisted living center was underpaid for a seven-year span. Her attorney says the monetary award to the employee is likely to range between $325,000 to $762,000 - an amount he calls the largest individual wage theft case in the country."It needs to serve as a warning to employers to tell them there's real-world liability if they violate wage theft laws," said attorney David Miller, who represented Aleta Ayo, 34.Wage theft is defined as non-payment of wages, underpayment, deduction violations and employee misclassification. The most likely victims are low-wage, immigrant and...
