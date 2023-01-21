Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal reimagines strolling Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Father-daughter dances in Castle Rock and Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Voters to decide future of Park Hill Golf CourseDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
California in Shock After Two Consecutive Mass Shootings Leave Multiple DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinCalifornia State
Related
9News
The snowiest months in the Denver metro are still ahead
DENVER — There’s been a lot of shoveling to do on the Front Range this season, and the ground has been covered in white for a near-record number of days. And the bulk of the snow season still lies ahead. At least on average. Over the last 30 years, the snowiest months on the Front Range have been February, March and April.
9News
Next with Kyle Clark full show (1/24/23)
We look into a claim, making rounds on social media and TV, that there's a human trafficking gang at Denver airport. - Denver rental licenses.
9News
King Soopers opens new 'Marketplace' store in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. — King Soopers is unveiling its 12th Marketplace store in Colorado on Wednesday. The new 124,000-square-foot store is located at 13525 Quebec St. in northeast Thornton. It includes Murray's cheese shop, sushi station, Starbucks, pharmacy and a selection of home and lifestyle merchandise like apparel, dinnerware and small appliances. There's also a King Soopers gas station.
9News
Anonymous mailers call out Denver Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca
The flyers accuse CdeBaca of opposing affordable housing. She's suspicious of the mailers' timing, just ahead of a vote on the Park Hill Golf Course development.
9News
Nickelback is coming back to Colorado
DENVER — Nickelback announced a new concert tour Monday morning. The Canadian rock band will bring the "Get Rollin’ Tour" to 38 cities this summer, including Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 18. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the cross-country tour on all non-festival dates, along with...
9News
Beloved man from Aurora remembered for kindness and golf balls
People in Aurora knew George Agee as the legendary neighbor who golfed in his yard near 6th and Potomac. They loved him for his warmth, and the golf balls.
9News
New Red Rocks concerts announced
DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023. Beck & Phoenix, Big Thief & Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr. & Allen Stone, Zach Bryan, Nate Bargatze, and Black Tiger Sex Machine have announced concerts at the venue.
9News
Denver Gazette Forecast: Monday, January 23
Monday Forecast: Winter weather advisory until 5 p.m. with scattered snow showers during the early morning. Cold temperatures and cloudy skies into the night.
9News
Jessica Hutchinson pays tribute to Olympian mom with captivating floor routine
Bulgarian gymnast Silvia Mitova earned a bronze medal in the 1992 Olympics for her floor routine. Now, it's reimagined by her daughter on the Denver Gymnastics team.
9News
Family remembers 16-year-old killed in Denver homicide
"Justice for my daughter. That’s all I want, is justice for my daughter," Tayanna Manuel's mother said Sunday, after a suspect was arrested in her death.
9News
DU basketball player Coban Porter suspected of DUI in fatal crash
The crash happened early Sunday in south Denver. Coban, brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., was taken into custody at the scene.
Comments / 0