9News

The snowiest months in the Denver metro are still ahead

DENVER — There’s been a lot of shoveling to do on the Front Range this season, and the ground has been covered in white for a near-record number of days. And the bulk of the snow season still lies ahead. At least on average. Over the last 30 years, the snowiest months on the Front Range have been February, March and April.
9News

King Soopers opens new 'Marketplace' store in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — King Soopers is unveiling its 12th Marketplace store in Colorado on Wednesday. The new 124,000-square-foot store is located at 13525 Quebec St. in northeast Thornton. It includes Murray's cheese shop, sushi station, Starbucks, pharmacy and a selection of home and lifestyle merchandise like apparel, dinnerware and small appliances. There's also a King Soopers gas station.
9News

Nickelback is coming back to Colorado

DENVER — Nickelback announced a new concert tour Monday morning. The Canadian rock band will bring the "Get Rollin’ Tour" to 38 cities this summer, including Denver's Ball Arena on Tuesday, July 18. Country rocker Brantley Gilbert will join the cross-country tour on all non-festival dates, along with...
9News

New Red Rocks concerts announced

DENVER — Red Rocks Amphitheatre may have just ended its season, but the legendary venue is already looking ahead to 2023. Beck & Phoenix, Big Thief & Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr. & Allen Stone, Zach Bryan, Nate Bargatze, and Black Tiger Sex Machine have announced concerts at the venue.
