SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teen. Just before 2:30 a.m. police were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver in Wichita in reference to a shooting that had occurred, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They learned that there was a 17-year-old shooting victim located in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Officers responded to that location and found a 17- year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO