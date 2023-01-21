Read full article on original website
Kan. man admits selling pills laced with fentanyl that killed woman
SEDGWICK COUNTY– A Kansas man pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl, according to the United State's attorney. According to court documents, Javyn Johnson, 24, of Wichita sold Chanelle Pratt, 29, of Wichita, what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later the same day, Pratt was found dead in her home after ingesting one of the pills.
Homicide: Woman found 63-year-old Kan. man dead in his home
SEDGWICK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities investigating a man's death as a homicide. Just before 2 p.m. Monday, police responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Officers contacted a 53-year-old woman who reported finding 63-year-old Loyd...
Man found dead at home Monday is Wichita’s latest homicide
Police were called to the 500 block of North New York around 1:45 Monday afternoon. A 53-year-old woman reported finding 63-year-old Loyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home:
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
KAKE TV
Kansas teen arrested for allegedly killing his mother
CANTON, Kan. (KAKE) - "This is pretty heartbreaking for this whole town, because she was just a really sweet person," said Rachel Weyand. Weyand has lived in Canton, KS since she was a child. She says her neighbor, Briana Lance, helped her through countless hard times. "She was just that...
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
17-year-old girl injured in Kansas drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teen. Just before 2:30 a.m. police were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver in Wichita in reference to a shooting that had occurred, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They learned that there was a 17-year-old shooting victim located in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Officers responded to that location and found a 17- year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Ca’Mara Callarman
Family is concerned for a young Kansas teenager last seen in early January. Ca’Mara Callarman, 14, was last seen on Jan. 2, 2023, in Derby. Advocates with Kansas Missing and Unsolved share she may be in Topeka. CA’MARA CALLARMAN. Missing from: Derby, Kan. Missing since: Jan. 2, 2023.
Kan. hunting accident: Man dies after dog steps on rifle
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal hunting accident involving a dog stepping on a rifle. Just after 9:30a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 80th Street South and River Road after report of a man who was shot in the back, according to a media release from the Sumner County Sheriff.
Restaurant inspections: Decomposing mice, bug in alcohol bottle, leaky sink in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
kfdi.com
Video released to help ID Wichita shooting suspect
Video has been released in hopes of identifying a suspect in a shooting from January 7. A man was returning home in the area of Mossman and Green, close to 9th and Grove, around 8:43 in the evening. As he was entering his home, someone ran up and fire 17 shots, hitting the man several times. He survived and made it to a hospital a short time later.
KWCH.com
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 3:45 p.m. Update: The City of Wichita held a briefing on Tuesday as snowfall lulled across the metro. City officials said they’re equipped with several thousand tons of a salt and sand mixture to treat roads impacted by winter weather. As in previous events, crews will begin treating major roads near hospitals and schools first and then move to secondary streets as snow moves in overnight.
Harvey County State Senator hosting statehouse meeting on rail
NEWTON, Kan. — According to a message from Newton City Manager Kelly McElroy, on Jan. 30, Sen. Carolyn McGinn is hosting the annual Kansas Passenger Rail Coalition meeting in Topeka at the Capitol. The event will be attended by members of the Legislature. The latest updates on long-distance passenger...
kfdi.com
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
WIBW
Newton man fined $50K after alleged illegal dumping in Kansas streams
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Newton man has been fined $50,000 after he allegedly illegally dumped debris into two Kansas streams. The Environmental Protection Agency says a landowner in Newton, Stan Jost, will pay $50,000 in civil penalties to resolve allegations that he violated the federal Clean Water Act. According...
