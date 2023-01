DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — David Coit scored 32 points as Northern Illinois beat Kent State 86-76 on Tuesday night. Coit had six assists for the Huskies (8-12, 4-3 Mid-American Conference). Darweshi Hunter scored 14 points, going 5 of 7 (4 for 5 from distance). Kaleb Thornton was 5-of-11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding 11 assists and four steals.

DEKALB, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO