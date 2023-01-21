ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Marconews.com

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
Marconews.com

Growing frustration in film, TV: Movies 'set' in Florida filmed elsewhere

Film industry supports indirect jobs and wages for thousands of small businesses like caterers, hotels, hardware stores, etc. Experts say Florida had various incentive programs for the film industry from 2004 to 2016. A TV show named "Panhandle" was greenlit, but filming took place in Savannah, Georgia. Jaimie Engle, a...
