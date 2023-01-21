Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
kdll.org
Alaska Long Trail hopes to bring tourists, money and opportunity to Peninsula
A 500-mile trail connecting the Kenai Peninsula to Fairbanks is in the works, and organizers say it has the potential to create big economic impacts in the communities it runs through — including Girdwood, Moose Pass, and especially Seward, the end-point of the trail. The idea of a so-called...
Anchorage Alaska Temple will double in size with reconstruction
Beginning in 2024, the temple will undergo construction and increase its square footage to 30,000. Will the Anchorage Alaska temple be open during reconstruction?
alaskasnewssource.com
Greenhouse at King Tech High collapses from heavy snow load
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - King Tech High School in Anchorage is still feeling the effects of a major storm that happened in December. Principal Dr. Kern McGinley said the school’s greenhouse collapsed under the weight of heavy snow at 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 15 following two substantial snowstorms. “I...
alaskasnewssource.com
Icy conditions prompts remote learning day for students in Mat-Su
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a relief for those needing a break from colder temperatures, but warmer weather made for some slick conditions Tuesday morning in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. According to Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Administrative Operations Manager Justin Shelby, crews have been focused on the north...
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday amid Southcentral rain, icy roads
Almost all Mat-Su Borough schools are closed Tuesday due to icy roads, with warmer weather poised to bring similar conditions across much of Southcentral Alaska this week. The borough school district’s website announced a remote learning day Tuesday morning for all schools except Glacier View. Elementary and middle schools’ after-school activities were canceled for the day, but high schools’ after-school activities were still in effect.
alaskasnewssource.com
Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month
Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
Alaska Man Saves Huge Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake
A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night when he heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake.
etxview.com
One of Billions Loved By God in Jesus
Early Monday morning, January 16, Kathy and I boarded a plane in in Anchorage. We had arrived at the airport early, so we had a number of hours for interacting with others, and perhaps for “people watching.” A person runs into all kinds of folks in an airport, and on a plane.
alaskapublic.org
From next week to March 9, Anchorage school days will be 30 minutes longer
Anchorage School District students will be in class for 30 minutes longer than normal from Jan. 30 through March 9. The Anchorage School Board approved the extended days Monday night to make up for class time lost due to an unprecedented string of snow days in December. Anchorage students have...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School Board passes plan to make up for snow days
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board voted Monday on an item to approve 2022-2023 calendar adjustments due to weather and went over the first steps of the Abbott Loop transition plan. The item passed unanimously and will remedy the seven days missed due to weather events. According to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Altura James Beard Nomination
A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night. Updated: 11 hours ago. Zachary James may not...
alaskasnewssource.com
Patients dismayed by upcoming closure of Alaska Regional Senior Health Clinic
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The upcoming closure of a senior health care clinic in Anchorage came as a surprise to many of the clinic’s patients, many of whom rely on health care from providers who accept Medicare. Jeanne L., who asked to not have her last name used, heard...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen is resigning from her position. A press release issued by Mayor Dave Bronson’s office said that Christensen turned in her resignation on Monday and her last day will be Feb. 8. The release says that Christensen has worked for the municipality for nine years.
Alaska rocked by ‘4.7 magnitude’ earthquake as residents woken up to homes shaking in Anchorage today
A POWERFUL earthquake rocked Alaska this morning as residents claim they woke to find their homes shaking. The reported 4.7 magnitude tremor shook Anchorage on Monday morning, rattling the state's largest city. More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.The-sun.com is your go-to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly to receive report on former health director
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly went into executive session Tuesday night to review documents from the investigation into former Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace, who fabricated much of his education and military background on his resume. Joe Gerace resigned suddenly in August of last year, citing health...
alaskasnewssource.com
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Zachary James may not know what’s worse after he was hit by a snowplow, then says he was cursed out by the driver afterward. James, who is legally blind, said he’s also been trying to report the incident to Anchorage police since it happened, which has been frustrating at best.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an assault at the Sullivan Arena. According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, patrol officers responded to the Sullivan Arena at 1:02 p.m. on Tuesday. “Upon arrival officers located an adult male outside of the building with injuries to...
Patrick LeMay: My business was attacked by a blog associated with Ship Creek Group, but here are the facts
On Aug. 15, 2018, during the Berkowitz administration, my company (LeMay Engineering & Consulting, Inc.) submitted a competitive bid to the Municipality of Anchorage to provide temporary support and payroll services. In other words, we bid to provide employees who work for us to the municipality—the employees work for the...
