ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan chefs have been putting the state on the national food scene for decades, and another chef can now be added to that list: Chef Nathan Bentley and the crew at Altura Bistro in Anchorage were nominated for a James Beard Award in 2022. The semifinalist...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Greenhouse at King Tech High collapses from heavy snow load

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - King Tech High School in Anchorage is still feeling the effects of a major storm that happened in December. Principal Dr. Kern McGinley said the school’s greenhouse collapsed under the weight of heavy snow at 2:40 a.m. on Dec. 15 following two substantial snowstorms. “I...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Icy conditions prompts remote learning day for students in Mat-Su

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a relief for those needing a break from colder temperatures, but warmer weather made for some slick conditions Tuesday morning in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. According to Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Administrative Operations Manager Justin Shelby, crews have been focused on the north...
PALMER, AK
alaskapublic.org

Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday amid Southcentral rain, icy roads

Almost all Mat-Su Borough schools are closed Tuesday due to icy roads, with warmer weather poised to bring similar conditions across much of Southcentral Alaska this week. The borough school district’s website announced a remote learning day Tuesday morning for all schools except Glacier View. Elementary and middle schools’ after-school activities were canceled for the day, but high schools’ after-school activities were still in effect.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Ash Jurberg

Popular Anchorage cinema to close next month

Sad news for cinema-goers in Anchorage today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Anchorage. The Regal Cinema at the Tikahtnu Stadium 16, 1102 North Muldoon Road, Suite B Anchorage will not have its lease renewed next month.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Outsider.com

Alaska Man Saves Huge Moose From Drowning In Icy Lake

A local pharmacist in Anchorage, Alaska is no stranger to helping people with medical assistance when needed. Helping out a moose that was in trouble of drowning isn’t in his typical job description though. But that’s exactly what he did on Tuesday night when he heard loud splashing noises coming from a nearby lake.
ANCHORAGE, AK
etxview.com

One of Billions Loved By God in Jesus

Early Monday morning, January 16, Kathy and I boarded a plane in in Anchorage. We had arrived at the airport early, so we had a number of hours for interacting with others, and perhaps for “people watching.” A person runs into all kinds of folks in an airport, and on a plane.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage School Board passes plan to make up for snow days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School Board voted Monday on an item to approve 2022-2023 calendar adjustments due to weather and went over the first steps of the Abbott Loop transition plan. The item passed unanimously and will remedy the seven days missed due to weather events. According to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Altura James Beard Nomination

A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night. Updated: 11 hours ago. Zachary James may not...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen is resigning from her position. A press release issued by Mayor Dave Bronson’s office said that Christensen turned in her resignation on Monday and her last day will be Feb. 8. The release says that Christensen has worked for the municipality for nine years.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly to receive report on former health director

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly went into executive session Tuesday night to review documents from the investigation into former Anchorage Health Department Director Joe Gerace, who fabricated much of his education and military background on his resume. Joe Gerace resigned suddenly in August of last year, citing health...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an assault at the Sullivan Arena. According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, patrol officers responded to the Sullivan Arena at 1:02 p.m. on Tuesday. “Upon arrival officers located an adult male outside of the building with injuries to...
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy