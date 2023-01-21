Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: See D.B. Woodside’s Fiery Debut in Season 4 Premiere Sneak Peek (VIDEO)
Raining frogs, airborne port-a-potties, a county fair in chaos…9-1-1: Lone Star Season 4 definitely knows how to make an entrance!. The Texas-based first responders drama blasts into Season 4 on Tuesday, January 24 with a local carnival at the center of a freak weather event known as a derecho. It packs tornadolike conditions, flash floods and, yes, even some amphibians that get sucked up into the clouds before falling back to the ground.
Popculture
'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed
More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).
TODAY.com
Danny Trejo is ‘overwhelmed’ by ancestry discovery that ‘could’ve changed’ his life
Actor Danny Trejo grew up without a mother for most of his childhood, so he never knew much about her side of the family. And what he knew of his father's side of the family didn't give him much hope for his future. So when the actor made a surprising...
Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27
Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘How I Met Your Father’ Team on Sophie’s Run-in With Another ‘HIMYM’ Star
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the How I Met Your Father Season 2 premiere “Cool and Chill.”]. “Challenge accepted,” How I Met Your Father said regarding coming up with another surprise following Cobie Smulders in the Season 1 finale. The Hulu series kicked off its...
Fairfield Sun Times
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 23-29): ‘Poker Face,’ ‘Shrinking’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 23-29.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Blue Bloods’: Tom Cavanagh Returns as Danny’s Childhood Friend (PHOTO)
Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) is getting a blast from the past in the February 3 episode of Blue Bloods. Tom Cavanagh is returning as Micky Patrick, Danny’s childhood friend and a former criminal, in “The Big Leagues.” He turns to Danny for help finding his missing fiancée. CBS has released a photo (above) offering a look at the guest spot.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘FBI’: Jeremy Sisto Teases Tension Between Jubal & Maggie as He Deals with Son’s Health Scare
Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) will once again be balancing a health scare regarding his son, Tyler (Caleb Reese Paul), and a high-pressure case on FBI. It was in Season 3’s “Fathers and Sons” that Jubal had to be in the field for a case involving...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Days of Our Lives’: Deidre Hall Advises ‘Stay Calm and Carry On’ After Marlena’s Death (VIDEO)
“How long have you been watching Days of Our Lives?” asks Deidre Hall, who’s portrayed heroine Dr. Marlena Evans on the daytime drama since 1976. She asks because she knows how diehard fans of the long-running series react when something tragic happens to her beloved character. And given recent developments, it was a good time for TV Insider to sit down with the actress, who was in attendance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour alongside co-star Robert Scott Wilson.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘RHOSLC’ Star Jen Shah Reveals She Turned Down Pre-Prison Interview With Andy Cohen
Don’t expect to see any sit-down with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah and executive producer Andy Cohen airing on Bravo anytime soon. The reality personality, who will soon begin a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence for wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme, said on Instagram that she declined an interview with Cohen because of “contractual provisions.”
Fairfield Sun Times
Marie Osmond Recalls Being Body Shamed on ‘The Donny And Marie Show’
Marie Osmond was barely a teenager when a producer for Donny and Marie berated her for being “fat,” the ’70s icon is now sharing. In a recent interview with Page Six, the singer, actress, and entrepreneur claims that, when she was 15 years old, a producer for the variety show Osmond starred in with her brother Donny Osmond, allegedly took her aside and told her that she was “an embarrassment to her family” because “she was fat.”
