Latest Sci-Fi News: An unexpected sci-fi sequel knocks ‘The Way of Water’ out of the park as fans seek out a Neil Druckmann cameo in ‘The Last of Us’ episode two
The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dogs’ The Last of Us is a masterpiece, and quickly setting a new standard for video game adaptations. The show’s impeccable work in adjusting the story for television is paying off in high viewership numbers, and a horde of brand new fans. These fans are still familiarizing themselves with the Last of Us story, and the team behind it, so they may have missed a potential cameo buried in one of episode two’s tense moments. Longtime fans of the franchise are sure they caught a glimpse of a vital face in an easily-missed scene, and they’re already theorizing about who else is destined for a shout-out as the season goes on.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ writer boldly disses Thanos as nothing more than ‘a big purple CGI guy’
Having spent years as a looming presence on a floating space chair for years before becoming firmly established as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s end-of-level boss, it goes without saying that Infinity Saga big bad Thanos is one of the franchise’s greatest-ever villains. Josh Brolin may have been strapped...
An action-packed spy thriller pulled from theaters repays Netflix’s faith by escaping onto the global Top 5
Yeon Sang-ho’s JUNG_E might be sitting pretty as the number one most-watched movie on Netflix this weekend, but another international blockbuster has come in from the cold to make a serious dent on the streaming service’s global charts, with Shantanu Bagchi’s Mission Majnu currently enjoying a stellar first weekend on the platform.
‘Succession’ guest star Sanaa Lathan teases whether she will reprise her role as Lisa Arthur
Sanaa Lathan is promoting her new film Young. Wild. Free., but recently took some time to address whether or not we’ll be seeing her reprise her role as Lisa Arthur for Succession’s fourth season. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at Sundance, Lathan confirmed that while she hasn’t been...
Latest Fantasy News: Percy Hynes White’s future on ‘Wednesday’ comes into question as fans look ahead to ‘Vox Machina’ season three
There is no shortage of fantasy offerings out there, so long as you know where to look. The genre spreads itself evenly over a number of mediums, and contributes stellar content to live action and animation in near-equal measure. Some of the world’s most popular animated content, including The Legend of Vox Machina and Berserk, continue to drive conversations, as one looks ahead to its third season, and the other’s fans take a look back at its many minor details.
An early contender for 2023’s most divisive movie has emerged, and it’s easy to see why
Proving that the apple hasn’t fallen very far from the tree at all, filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg has been following in his father’s illustrious footsteps to craft some of the most unsettling psychological cinematic nightmares in recent memory, but Infinity Pool looks to have taken things to unsettling new heights.
Best ‘NieR: Automata’ watch order
The NieR: Automata Ver 1.1a anime, produced by A-1 Pictures, had its highly anticipated premiere this month, giving people more of a glimpse into the futuristic world of NieR, where human androids battle alien machines in the 14th Machine War. The anime is based on the popular role-playing game NieR:...
Disney Plus makes two sneaky ‘Ms. Marvel’ edits to fix ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ continuity error
Disney Plus and Marvel Studios are back at it again with some last-minute edits. After six months since Ms. Marvel first debuted, changes were spotted in a few scenes in this coming-of-age Marvel series in order to fix some of the continuity errors in its other Marvel titles. The Direct...
Kevin Feige believes that superhero films won’t die just yet
Superhero films are continuing to churn out new content nearly every single month, and other production companies like Warner Bros, want to get a piece of that pie. Fortunately for Disney and Marvel, these studios were able to get the formula just right and are still able to profit from creating superhero films, becoming a powerhouse within Hollywood. And while there are discussions about when this trend would come to an end, Marvel’s executive producer Kevin Feige thinks otherwise.
All types of Infected ‘zombies’ in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’
Since its premiere, HBO’s The Last of Us has proven its worth as the upcoming hit show on the platform, following closely to House of the Dragon‘s own existential highs. The series adaptation of the popular video game by the same title received immediate recognition for picking up one of the most beloved PlayStation Exclusives in addition to its star-studded cast. Albeit with the touch-and-go reception from fans with adamant opinions upon announcement, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are proving to be the perfect Joel and Ellie for this action-driven series.
One of Netflix’s longest-running originals returns with a bang to take down the Top 10 in 58 countries
Netflix has deservedly been placed under the spotlight for continuing to cancel a massive number of hit shows that have proven themselves to be immensely popular through viewing figures, but it’s not a fate that befalls every single one of the platform’s in-house originals. Then again, Fauda isn’t a fantasy series, so that’s maybe why it survived the cull for so long.
Jason Momoa confirms the return of a DC cult hero in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’
Jason Momoa has been whipping up a frenzy among the DCU fandom for several days now, and very little of it has had anything to do with James Wan’s long-awaited sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The star of the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made has been playing...
Fantasy fans heartbroken by cancellation news, but at least Netflix wasn’t responsible this time
Often when news breaks about a beloved but niche fantasy show being cancelled, Netflix is to blame. Weirdly that’s not the case this time, as a different streaming giant is breaking hearts by cancelling the nascent show Vampire Academy. People are understandably very upset. Also this miffed fan:. For...
All ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ movies, ranked
Star Trek: The Next Generation was a television phenomenon. Twenty years (and a century) on from The Original Series’ five-year mission, it’s the show that transformed Star Trek into a multi-series behemoth and templated a path to immortality other shows could follow. The Next Generation’s success owed a...
Spores may still be to come in ‘The Last of Us’ despite changes
Fans of The Last of Us were none too happy about spores being omitted from the TV series, but as it turns out, they might not be completely out of the picture. In an interview with Variety, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman spoke about this decision to incorporate cordyceps tendrils over the spores as the main obstacles for the survivors to face in the show. Mazin confirmed that this TV adaptation world is still in the process of being created, so people shouldn’t count them out completely.
The unholy abomination that nuked a once-mighty Marvel franchise thankfully remains as unpopular as ever
The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s reboot has admittedly been suffering through some turmoil of its own, but even in the worst case scenario, there’s surely not a chance that Mahershala Ali’s debut as the Daywalker will turn out worse than Blade: Trinity. Wesley Snipes’ leather-clad vampire slayer played...
‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ theory suggests the big bad’s variants are hunting for Phase Four MacGuffins
Phase four of the MCU has introduced us to a whole host of powerful new objects whilst season one of Loki, completely seemed to nullify the power of the Infinity Stones. Many of these new objects of power seem to have a link to time, and one Reddit user is wondering if Kang’s various variants are potentially on the hunt for them.
A new Marvel casting call suggests Diamondback might be headed to the MCU
Captain America: New World Order is edging closer to filming, and with it comes some of our first whispers of new characters. The casting calls are out in the wild, and they seem to confirm the inclusion of a major Serpent Society character. The second iteration of Diamondback looks to...
Marvel fans get real over the chances of the MCU’s least-loved heroes returning for ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
As Marvel Studios moves into Phase Five of the Cinematic Universe of its superhero films, fans are naturally apt to wonder about the direction of the multi-billion dollar franchise. Now that Phase Three ended on the 2019 blockbuster Avenger’s Endgame’s conclusion of its popular characters’ story arcs; Robert Downey, Jr’s Tony Stark has died, Chris Evans’ Captain America passed his mantle on to the next generation of heroes, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk has come to find peace with his tempestuous emotional nature.
Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight
Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
