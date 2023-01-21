ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Suns and Heat to cover as home favorites: Best bets for Jan. 24

Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Boys basketball: John Curtis holds off late Jesuit charge

John Curtis’ 47-43 District 9-5A victory against Jesuit Tuesday night in Benson Arena did not have the look of a potential nail-biter for the first three quarters. The host Blue Jays obviously had other ideas. Comfortably ahead for much of the second and third periods, the Catholic League’s co-leaders...
HOMETOWN HERO: SYVBA retires Chris Duhon's jersey

Former Salmen standout Chris Duhon was back in Slidell to take part in honoring his former high school coach Jay Carlin on Jan. 12. That evening Salmen renamed its gym in honor of the longtime coach, but earlier that same day, the former Duke star and nine-year NBA player received an honor of his own when the Slidell Youth Volleyball Basketball Association (SYVBA) retired his jersey.
