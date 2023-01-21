In 2023, the PGA Tour's Q-School is changing in a big way. For the first time in a decade, Q-School will offer PGA Tour cards, and that's a huge deal. In recent memory, PGA Tour Q-School didn't exist. Technically, it still won't. Rather, the PGA Tour cards will be made available to the top five finishers in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School finals. Since 2013, the tournament has only offered status on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the PGA Tour's developmental circuit and the most common path now to a PGA Tour card -- over the course of a full season. Even still, finishing well in Korn Ferry Tour Q-School only guaranteed starts through as much as half of the season.

