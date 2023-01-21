ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

2023 Farmers Insurance Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. Field | Rankings | Betting Odds and First...
HAWAII STATE
2023 The American Express final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The American Express final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who continues his great run with the PGA Tour win at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif. Amid a crowded leaderboard in the final round, Rahm wound up in a showdown with Davis Thompson, who didn't blink in the closing stretch. Rahm was better, though, and he earned the win by a shot on 27-under 261.
LA QUINTA, CA
2023 Farmers Insurance Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open is the second PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier. The second tournament in the West Coast Swing is an an open event and allocates four spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The tournament, however, is played Wednesday through Saturday.
Who is the woman who greeted Jon Rahm at the 2023 The American Express?

Jon Rahm was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 The American Express riding high, with the Spanish star making par on the final hole at PGA West's Stadium Course that got him yet another win. After he got cogratulations from his playing partners and caddie, he then was...
How will PGA Tour Q-School be different with PGA Tour cards on the line? Scottie Scheffler explains

In 2023, the PGA Tour's Q-School is changing in a big way. For the first time in a decade, Q-School will offer PGA Tour cards, and that's a huge deal. In recent memory, PGA Tour Q-School didn't exist. Technically, it still won't. Rather, the PGA Tour cards will be made available to the top five finishers in the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School finals. Since 2013, the tournament has only offered status on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the PGA Tour's developmental circuit and the most common path now to a PGA Tour card -- over the course of a full season. Even still, finishing well in Korn Ferry Tour Q-School only guaranteed starts through as much as half of the season.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse is set for $8.7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,566,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field is headed by Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and...
Farmers Insurance Open history, results and past winners

The Farmers Insurance Open is the PGA Tour's San Diego-area event on the schedule. The event is the second tournament in the West Coast Swing, which runs through California and Arizona. The Farmers Insurance Open became a PGA Tour event in 1952, known then as the San Diego Open. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
2023 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express. The 2023 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals competing in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition. For the first three days, each tee time...
CALIFORNIA STATE

