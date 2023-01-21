Read full article on original website
Arsenal vs. Manchester United match thread: bona fides
Arsenal host Manchester United at the Emirates today in a top of the Premier League table clash worthy of the fixture’s storied, acrimonious history. The Gunners will look to maintain / extend their lead over Manchester City. United will be trying to keep pace with the teams at the top. Both clubs need the full points. A draw isn’t a great result for either. It should be a cracking game.
Declan Rice ‘leaning’ towards Arsenal because of Mikel Arteta — report
The idea of Declan Rice signing for Arsenal continues to gather steam, at least in the rumor mill, with The Guardian reporting yesterday that the former Chelsea prospect and current West Ham captain is “leaning towards joining Arsenal this summer because of the prospect of playing for Mikel Arteta”. Oof.
Liverpool and Manchester United Supporter Groups Issue Joint Statement on Ownership Criteria
In a rare act of solidarity, the biggest supporter groups from Liverpool FC and Manchester United have jointly issued a statement urging ministers to include a beefed-up test for club owners and directors in an imminent white paper. The joint statement by Spirit of Shankly (SoS) and Manchester United Supporters’...
Sky Blue News: Conti Preview, Perrone Soon Come, Haaland!, and More...
Manchester City Women are away to Bristol City in a Conti Cup this evening. The Men are gearing up for an FA Cup match with Arsenal FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get your matchday started. Plenty of the big sides across Europe have supposedly shown a...
The Biggest Challenge Manchester City Face in Quest for League Title
Arsenal have been the biggest shock of the season so far. The players alongside their manager Mikel Arteta have surprised even themselves with their performance this season. But that is not the biggest challenge Manchester City face in their quest to retain the title. The team made a strong start...
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The line of demarcation
It was almost another stolen three points at the Etihad, but instead Tottenham Hotspur fell by multiple goals against Manchester City and continued the drought against top-four competition. The two sides will battle again in early February, and turning some positive moments into an actual win before then would be nice.
Klopp Talk: “There Are Still A Lot of Games To Play”
With a 0-0 draw against a similarly floundering Chelsea side, Liverpool are now 9th in the Premier League. And while a single point is definitely better than things could have been given the season we’ve been having, it wasn’t exactly a thrilling performance to celebrate Jurgen Klopp’s 1000th game. The boss has had enough to say about our recent poor losses, so a poor draw is at least a bit of a change in the routine:
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Newcastle make Gordon bid, Moshiri speaks out, Everton for sale or not?
ICYMI: Spurs came in last minute and snatched up Arnaut Danjuma. [RBM]. Looks like some fresh news on Anthony Gordon, with Newcastle still interested. “The group continues to evolve game by game. We’re really beginning to understand the manager’s principles and we’re beginning to have a clear identity to our play. It’s all positive for us at the minute,” says Everton Women defender Megan Finnigan. [EFC]
Southampton vs. Newcastle - Preview, Lineups & Talking Points
Just a little over 10 years ago, Nathan Jones was still playing professional football at Yeovil Town. He spent seven years there after spending more than five with Brighton & Hove Albion. Interestingly enough, he never had a thing to do with Southampton. Nathan Jones is, of course, the current...
Fulham vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Tottenham Hotspur got a hard-fought away win over Fulham, doing the double over the Cottagers this season thanks to a 1-0 win at Craven Cottage. Harry Kane was the difference, but in truth it was a pretty poor performance from Spurs. Thankfully they have what should be a manageable away match against Preston North End coming up in the FA Cup this weekend.
Chelsea ‘preparing new raid’ for Benfica’s Enzo Fernández — report
Chelsea’s previous attempt at hitting an Enzo Fernández-shaped home run ended with a giant swing and a miss, and with Benfica subsequently claiming the (moral) high ground even. Now, everyone knows that you shouldn’t attack when your opponent has the high ground — right, Anakin? — but The ToddFather cares not about such things and we’re thus “preparing” a new raid, according to the latest reports out of Portugal (via Sport Witness).
Calvin Ramsay Hoping for “Special Moment” and Liverpool League Debut
When Calvin Ramsay signed for Liverpool over the summer from Aberdeen in a £4M deal, the 19-year-old right back probably would have expected to have made more than two first team appearances by the time the season hit its mid-point. An injury that delayed his debut until November and...
Wednesday January 25th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 324: Off To Old Trafford
Reading FC head to Manchester United in the FA Cup off the back of a 4-0 struggle at Stoke. The Tilehurst End Podcast is back with Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas reviewing the defeat, answering your Mailbag questions, running through the club Newsbites and a Big Match Preview for Old Trafford.
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool to Recall Williams, Consider Phillips Sale
Nat Phillips’ role in Liverpool’s late push to achieve Champions League qualification in the 2020-21 season earned the now 25-year-old centre half the status of cult hero at Anfield and raised the player’s stock in the game considerably. However, that raised status has perhaps made things difficult...
Welcome to Sunderland, Pierre Ekwah!
Another exciting young signing, another step on the journey that Sunderland AFC is currently embarking on, and a player who can hopefully add some real value as we aim for the playoffs during the second half of the 2022/2023 season. With one week left in the window, we’ve secured a...
Matt Beard: Frustrated By Chelsea Debacle But Looking Forward to the Continental Cup
The FA’s handling of the postponement of Sunday’s match against Chelsea was a joke. It seemed that everyone wanted to pass the buck and the safety of the players wasn’t considered until they were sliding across the frozen pitch like it was a hockey game. They played six minutes of the match before giving it up, not before plenty of unnecessary bruises to the players and Reds’ fans making the long journey down to London.
Manchester City Down Wolves, 3-0: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “They trained really, really well. “We spoke a little bit what we have to do with the ball. Without the ball, we didn’t train anything because I would say we didn’t have energy. “We talk a little bit these days about...
Official: Manchester City Sign Maximo Perrone
Manchester City have completed the signing of Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield. The 20-year-old Argentinian midfielder moves to the Etihad Stadium on a five-and-half year deal. A really good deal and reportedly only £8M. A great signing for an ‘8’ who can shoot and defend as well as press really...
