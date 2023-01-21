ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio school closings (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With winter weather headed our way, several Northeast Ohio schools have announced closings. Several communities have also announced parking bans in preparation for the storm. Here is a list of school closings announced in our area. This list will be updated. SCHOOL CLOSINGS. Akron Public Schools...
cleveland19.com

Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland community mourns 4 family members slain on city’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clark-Fulton’s Saint Michael Archangel Church hosted on Monday the funeral of 4 victims of a January murder in the city’s Brooklyn Center neighborhood. “I haven’t rested just thinking about all these events,” Father Mark Riley of Saint Michael Church said in an interview with...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing ‘endangered’ Cleveland teen found safe, police confirm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help to locate a missing and endangered teenager on Sunday. The teen, 16-year-old Jaden Otis, was last seen in the 7900 block of Neville Avenue in Cleveland. Police said Jaden is classified as endangered due to medical issues.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon. EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm. The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS. There is...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police find missing 10-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 10-year-old boy who went missing early Monday was found safe. Jo’el Hardy left his home in the 1100 block of E. 169th Street on foot and was found at hiding at his grandmother’s house several hours later. Metroparks police offices...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Clevelanders fear for lives as out-of-control drivers crash into houses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherry Heart has lived on West Boulevard her entire life and has survived numerous crashes from out-of-control cars into her house at I-90 and West Boulevard. “When the police are coming down the exit, your heart races, it’s terrible,” she said. Since 19 News reported...
CLEVELAND, OH

