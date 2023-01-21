Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio school closings (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With winter weather headed our way, several Northeast Ohio schools have announced closings. Several communities have also announced parking bans in preparation for the storm. Here is a list of school closings announced in our area. This list will be updated. SCHOOL CLOSINGS. Akron Public Schools...
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights coach, teacher on cover of Men’s Health as magazine’s ‘Ultimate Guy’
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Corwyn Collier’s amazing story now has another chapter — cover model for Men’s Health magazine. “I’ve been into fitness since I was a teenager growing up my entire life because of sports, I played football, wrestled, ran track,” Collier remembered.
cleveland19.com
Akron residents say dozens of tires dumped at abandoned home, claim city hasn’t helped
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Akron’s North Hill neighborhood reached out to 19 News for help after someone allegedly dumped dozens of tires outside an abandoned home months ago, and residents claim their complaints to the city have fallen on deaf ears. “I came home from work one...
cleveland19.com
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
cleveland19.com
Cat might be down to 8 lives after rescued from busy highway in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol released new video of a black cat being rescued by a trooper and a good samaritan from a busy highway near Toledo. Trooper Katie Thomas saw the cat huddled against the concrete barrier I-475 in Lucas County, and at first the cat looked like it was going to let her pick it up.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland community mourns 4 family members slain on city’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clark-Fulton’s Saint Michael Archangel Church hosted on Monday the funeral of 4 victims of a January murder in the city’s Brooklyn Center neighborhood. “I haven’t rested just thinking about all these events,” Father Mark Riley of Saint Michael Church said in an interview with...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals offer reward for the capture of suspected Ohio drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of fugitive 32-year-old Tristin Dent, according to a news release. Dent is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for conspiracy to distribute and possession with the tent to...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
cleveland19.com
Suspicious vehicle parked in Downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are a blocking off an area downtown after a suspicious vehicle was located around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle, a black pick-up truck, is parked on E. 3rd Street, between Rockwell and Superior Avenues. Officials said the vehicle is parked suspiciously and possibly has some...
cleveland19.com
Missing ‘endangered’ Cleveland teen found safe, police confirm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help to locate a missing and endangered teenager on Sunday. The teen, 16-year-old Jaden Otis, was last seen in the 7900 block of Neville Avenue in Cleveland. Police said Jaden is classified as endangered due to medical issues.
cleveland19.com
Ma shot inside SUV on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot inside a SUV Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. in the area of W. 51st Street and Clark Avenue. This is in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland EMS transported the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland radio company sues Lorain County Commissioners over communications system
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Commissioners are facing more fallout after voting down a new radio system earlier this month. 19 News has uncovered a lawsuit filed by Cleveland Communications, Inc. against the commissioners. The company was awarded the bid to provide a new communications system for police,...
cleveland19.com
19 FIRST ALERT DAYS: Winter mix today then back to snow tonight through Thursday night
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Storm system is tracking across western Kentucky this morning. It looks like it will pass over Cleveland early this evening. The current track does not put northeast Ohio in the heaviest snow today. It will be a burst of snow early this morning then a mix...
cleveland19.com
Male shot in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 18-year-old was shot at the intersection of West 51 Street and Clark Avenue Monday afternoon. EMS and police were called to the scene around 3:15 pm. The male was transported to MetroHealth Hospital in serious condition with gunshot wounds, according to Cleveland EMS. There is...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio communities remind residents, businesses to keep sidewalks clear as storm approaches
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - With a winter storm heading toward greater Cleveland, communities in Northeast Ohio are remind residents, landlords and business owners to keep their walkways clear of snow. “With more snow predicted this week, all residents & business owners are asked to keep their sidewalk cleared of snow....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police find missing 10-year-old boy
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 10-year-old boy who went missing early Monday was found safe. Jo’el Hardy left his home in the 1100 block of E. 169th Street on foot and was found at hiding at his grandmother’s house several hours later. Metroparks police offices...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate fatal shooting in city’s Central neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s East side. The murder happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of E. 61st Street. This is in the city’s Central neighborhood. Cleveland EMS said the 61-year-old man was found on the...
cleveland19.com
‘Dandy Daddy’ was inmate on the plane that crash landed in Geauga County last week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -We now know the name of the inmate who was on the plane that crash landed in Geauga County on Wednesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s (OSP) initial report, 67 year-old Carl Jasperse was listed as one of the passengers on the plane. Jasperse,...
cleveland19.com
Clevelanders fear for lives as out-of-control drivers crash into houses
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Sherry Heart has lived on West Boulevard her entire life and has survived numerous crashes from out-of-control cars into her house at I-90 and West Boulevard. “When the police are coming down the exit, your heart races, it’s terrible,” she said. Since 19 News reported...
cleveland19.com
‘Hurry up and fix it before someone gets killed’: East Cleveland resident begs city to take down dangerous barriers
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some are calling it an accident waiting to happen... The problem stems from barriers set up in the middle of a busy road. They force drivers into oncoming traffic. “It’s completely unsafe and it’s completely unacceptable,” said a concerned East Cleveland resident, who didn’t want...
