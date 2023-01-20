Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Eater
Owner of Variety Coffee Now Runs a Decades-Old Brooklyn Diner
Gavin Compton, the owner of local coffee chain Variety Coffee Roasters, is now at the helm of Three Decker Diner in Greenpoint at 695 Manhattan Avenue, at Norman Avenue. Compton and Eduardo Sandoval —who operates Blue Collar, a burger spot with several NYC outposts, and Top Quality, a Mexican restaurant in Long Island City — took over the diner in July, just a few blocks from the Driggs Avenue location of Variety. The Greenpoint location had been a diner in some form since 1945; the previous owners had been in charge for around 35 years and wanted to retire, Sandoval tells Eater. He added that he’s spent the past couple of months training with the diner’s team to familiarize themselves with the operation. The duo remodeled the space during a temporary closure and reopened the doors earlier this month.
Gino’s Pizzeria offers a slice of New York | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Located in the Stop & Shop Shopping Center, Gino’s is one of those unassuming yet stunning little havens in the way of strip mall pizzerias. To celebrate the Pietrosante family’s fifth year owning the parlor, The Dish broadcast from the Port Richmond restaurant to explore some of its greatness.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Chinatown hops into the Year of the Rabbit at 25th Annual Lunar New Year firecracker festival
Manhattan’s Chinatown welcomed the Lunar New Year in spectacular fashion, beginning with Midnight Madness on Canal Street overnight on Saturday, and continuing on with celebrations inside Sara D. Roosevelt Park on Sunday. A jubilant crowd gathered at 211 Canal St. beginning at 11 p.m. Saturday. There, crowds lined the...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Madison Avenue tower adding ‘multi-faceted’ dining concept by celebrated COTE creator
Olayan Group, which has widely touted new amenities it’s brought to redesigned office landmark 550 Madison Avenue, just landed its most impressive — and surprising — amenity of all. Restaurant company Gracious Hospitality Management, founded by Simon Kim — the creator of Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse COTE on...
Exploring the Best Neighborhoods to Invest in Real Estate in New York City
The real estate market in New York City is constantly fluctuating, making it difficult to determine the best neighborhoods to invest in. However, certain areas have consistently shown strong potential for growth and return on investment.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Stephen Ross sells NYC penthouse for a discounted $40M
Stephen Ross, the Detroit-born founder and chairman of the real-estate development firm Related Companies, who’s also the owner of the Miami Dolphins, has sold his Manhattan penthouse — though not for the price he originally hoped for. Crain’s reports the roughly 8,300-square-foot aerie at the Deutsche Bank Center...
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks
The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Construction halts at Times Square Theater as building remains tenant-less
The Deuce is losing its juice. In the latest setback to the gaily-lit block of West 42nd Street between Seventh and Eighth avenues, construction has ground to a halt at the landmarked, long-dark Times Square Theater, which is being redesigned and expanded for retail or entertainment use. The project by...
longisland.com
New Owners Bring Changes to McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook
McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook has been sold and changes will come to the long-standing restaurant but not just yet, according to the new owners. “Everything is still the same,” Phil Laurelli told LongIsland.com in a recent phone interview. Laurelli is the son of McQuade's new owner Jim Laurelli, a former Nassau County police officer, who bought the place last fall. “We only changed things to try to help the business.”
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
More great off-Broadway shows to see this winter
Last week, I wrote about 10 new shows playing Off-Broadway theaters, ranging from the timely refugee drama “The Jungle” at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn to “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” in Union Square. Due to popular demand (at least as demonstrated by various emails...
Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters
A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] The Secrets of New York City's Best Bagel
Utopia Bagels co-owner Scott Spellman has been making fresh, New York-style bagels for over 40 years. Here he takes us through his bagel-making process, and talks us through his philosophy on what makes an NYC bagel the one to beat. via Eater. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with...
New York YIMBY
Demolition Underway at 14 Gay Street in Greenwich Village, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing on 14 Gay Street, a landmarked three-story residential building in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. Located in the Greenwich Village Historic District, the 196-year-old structure was deemed at risk of imminent collapse by the city and was ordered to be immediately demolished. The current owner, Nazarian Property Group under the 14 Gay Street LLC, also owns the adjacent 16 Gay Street to the north and purchased both buildings along with three other nearby sites for around $12 million last April. Howard I. Shapiro & Associates is listed as the applicant of record for demolition permits that were recently filed for the property, which is located between Waverly Place and Christopher Street.
newyorkalmanack.com
NYC’s Bloomingdale Neighborhood History
The Bloomingdale Neighborhood History Group (BNHG) will host “The Joys (and How-Tos) of Researching Neighborhood History,” a free program set for Wednesday, February 8th at the Bloomingdale Library, in Manhattan. This program will feature stories of the neighborhood’s history, as well as an introduction to the library’s neighborhood...
Village Voice
8 Most Underrated Awesome Places to Visit in NYC
When one visits a popular city in the US, it’s expected that they visit the most popular ones. Now, a decision like that is simply too boring and lacks excitement. The best way to make the most of your New York trip is to venture into places that no one or only a few have ever witnessed. Only a handful of people are aware that NYC is home to some of the most underrated tourist spots. So if you’re interested in discovering more than just the Empire State Building or the Statue of Liberty, here are ten underrated places to visit in NYC.
You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore
The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
viewing.nyc
Check Out This Vintage Photograph of New York City Subway Tunnel Construction in Harlem Circa 1901
This great vintage photograph shows the construction of subway tunnels in Harlem around 1901. A wonderful photograph on August 10th, 1901, the photographer is looking on the downtown side of the northwest corner in front of subway construction at West 110th Street and 7th Avenue in Harlem, New York. These...
Famous peacocks are leaving New York City
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The birds are ready to fly the coop. For more than two decades, three peacocks have been residents at the Cathedral of Saint John the Devine on the Upper West Side. Their retirement was announced this week. “Over the years, the Cathedral has cared for the three birds with […]
See video: Wild, wild Staten Island as hens make a party out of street trash in Tompkinsville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A couple of neighborhood fowl found nothing foul about this garbage. Just another day in wild, wild Staten Island, the “Borough of Parks” which has more and more become the place that critters of all shapes and sizes call home. I came across...
