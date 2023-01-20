ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Owner of Variety Coffee Now Runs a Decades-Old Brooklyn Diner

Gavin Compton, the owner of local coffee chain Variety Coffee Roasters, is now at the helm of Three Decker Diner in Greenpoint at 695 Manhattan Avenue, at Norman Avenue. Compton and Eduardo Sandoval —who operates Blue Collar, a burger spot with several NYC outposts, and Top Quality, a Mexican restaurant in Long Island City — took over the diner in July, just a few blocks from the Driggs Avenue location of Variety. The Greenpoint location had been a diner in some form since 1945; the previous owners had been in charge for around 35 years and wanted to retire, Sandoval tells Eater. He added that he’s spent the past couple of months training with the diner’s team to familiarize themselves with the operation. The duo remodeled the space during a temporary closure and reopened the doors earlier this month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Stephen Ross sells NYC penthouse for a discounted $40M

Stephen Ross, the Detroit-born founder and chairman of the real-estate development firm Related Companies, who’s also the owner of the Miami Dolphins, has sold his Manhattan penthouse — though not for the price he originally hoped for. Crain’s reports the roughly 8,300-square-foot aerie at the Deutsche Bank Center...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks

The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
longisland.com

New Owners Bring Changes to McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook

McQuade's Neighborhood Grill in Lynbrook has been sold and changes will come to the long-standing restaurant but not just yet, according to the new owners. “Everything is still the same,” Phil Laurelli told LongIsland.com in a recent phone interview. Laurelli is the son of McQuade's new owner Jim Laurelli, a former Nassau County police officer, who bought the place last fall. “We only changed things to try to help the business.”
LYNBROOK, NY
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

More great off-Broadway shows to see this winter

Last week, I wrote about 10 new shows playing Off-Broadway theaters, ranging from the timely refugee drama “The Jungle” at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn to “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show” in Union Square. Due to popular demand (at least as demonstrated by various emails...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Longtime Hoboken Bakery Shutters

A longtime Hoboken bakery is closing after 43 years in business. Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken took to social media over the weekend announcing its last day in business would be on Saturday, Jan. 28. Customers are invited to the "one last loaf" party from 2 to 4 p.m. "As...
HOBOKEN, NJ
viewing.nyc

[WATCH] The Secrets of New York City's Best Bagel

Utopia Bagels co-owner Scott Spellman has been making fresh, New York-style bagels for over 40 years. Here he takes us through his bagel-making process, and talks us through his philosophy on what makes an NYC bagel the one to beat. via Eater. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Demolition Underway at 14 Gay Street in Greenwich Village, Manhattan

Demolition is progressing on 14 Gay Street, a landmarked three-story residential building in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. Located in the Greenwich Village Historic District, the 196-year-old structure was deemed at risk of imminent collapse by the city and was ordered to be immediately demolished. The current owner, Nazarian Property Group under the 14 Gay Street LLC, also owns the adjacent 16 Gay Street to the north and purchased both buildings along with three other nearby sites for around $12 million last April. Howard I. Shapiro & Associates is listed as the applicant of record for demolition permits that were recently filed for the property, which is located between Waverly Place and Christopher Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

NYC’s Bloomingdale Neighborhood History

The Bloomingdale Neighborhood History Group (BNHG) will host “The Joys (and How-Tos) of Researching Neighborhood History,” a free program set for Wednesday, February 8th at the Bloomingdale Library, in Manhattan. This program will feature stories of the neighborhood’s history, as well as an introduction to the library’s neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Village Voice

8 Most Underrated Awesome Places to Visit in NYC

When one visits a popular city in the US, it’s expected that they visit the most popular ones. Now, a decision like that is simply too boring and lacks excitement. The best way to make the most of your New York trip is to venture into places that no one or only a few have ever witnessed. Only a handful of people are aware that NYC is home to some of the most underrated tourist spots. So if you’re interested in discovering more than just the Empire State Building or the Statue of Liberty, here are ten underrated places to visit in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

You may not get plastic utensils and condiments in your takeout anymore

The extra but convenient plastic cutlery, chopsticks and sauce packets that restaurants throw in your takeout bag may soon disappear for good. New York City’s City Council has just passed a bill that would bar eateries and food delivery services from providing this accouterment unless specifically requested, according to Gothamist. Specifically, the “Skip the Stuff” bill would prohibit the addition of eating utensils, napkins, condiment packets, and extra food and beverage containers to customers with their takeout and delivery orders, according to the bill.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Famous peacocks are leaving New York City

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — The birds are ready to fly the coop.  For more than two decades, three peacocks have been residents at the Cathedral of Saint John the Devine on the Upper West Side. Their retirement was announced this week. “Over the years, the Cathedral has cared for the three birds with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy