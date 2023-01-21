ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Tennis Set To Defend Home Court Against FAU

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team (2-1) aims for a third dual-match victory of the 2023 season Wednesday when the Eagles host FAU (2-2). First serve from the FGCU Tennis Complex is set for 5 p.m. The Eagles are coming off a 5-2 loss to South...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

FGCU's Coleman Continued Family Legacy Into MLB

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- FGCU baseball coaches Dave Tollett and Rusty McKee made Casey Coleman an offer he hoped to hear. Maybe he even needed to hear. The offer led the former Mariner High star in Cape Coral to becoming a two-way star for the Eagles, a major league pitcher and now, an FGCU Hall of Famer.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Why researchers are studying SWFL mangroves after Hurricane Ian

Mangroves are protected wetland ecosystems. People cannot build on or within them as they do so much for us, the water, and animals. WINK News environmental reporter Liz Biro spoke with two groups studying the mangroves after Hurricane Ian. Getting to the mangroves is the easy part. Getting through the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cheesecake Factory coming to Coconut Point

Another regional location for the Cheesecake Factory is coming this year to Coconut Point in Estero. The popular casual restaurant chain is being built out in the large space that Stir Crazy vacated three years ago. Work began this month to gut the interior space, but a specific opening date for Cheesecake Factory is not available yet. It will be the first location in Lee County for the California-based chain, which offers an expansive menu with many varieties of cheesecake for dessert. The brand’s nearest restaurant opened in 2005 as an outparcel at Coastland Center mall in Naples.
ESTERO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
SARASOTA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom

13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
FORT MYERS, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Lee Health Brings Urologic Oncologist to Southwest Florida

January 23, 2023 — Dr. Joseph Klink has joined Lee Physician Group Urology to create and lead its urologic oncology department. Lee Health has expanded its service lines to include comprehensive urologic oncologic care. The community will have immediate access to all aspects of urologic oncology care and will not need to travel to receive treatments, surgery, and follow-up care.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
macaronikid.com

Cars on Fifth - Naples

The 19th annual Cars on 5th Concours will be held on the 4th of February, 2023 on beautiful 5th Avenue South in Naples and is organized by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America. As the largest annual one-day event in Naples, Cars on 5th Concours will feature more than 650 cars including more than 150 Ferraris and other exotic, vintage muscle cars and more this year.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday

Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FHP releases update in fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan. Officers have confirmed that a semi truck has been added as a non-contact vehicle involved in the collision.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy