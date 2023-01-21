Read full article on original website
fgcuathletics.com
Men’s Tennis Set To Defend Home Court Against FAU
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team (2-1) aims for a third dual-match victory of the 2023 season Wednesday when the Eagles host FAU (2-2). First serve from the FGCU Tennis Complex is set for 5 p.m. The Eagles are coming off a 5-2 loss to South...
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU's Coleman Continued Family Legacy Into MLB
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- FGCU baseball coaches Dave Tollett and Rusty McKee made Casey Coleman an offer he hoped to hear. Maybe he even needed to hear. The offer led the former Mariner High star in Cape Coral to becoming a two-way star for the Eagles, a major league pitcher and now, an FGCU Hall of Famer.
Collier County's newest football program names its first head coach
NAPLES, FLORIDA -- After four years at one of the oldest football programs in the area, J.J. Everage now gets to start the newest. Everage has been hired as the founding football coach at Aubrey Rogers High School, which will become Collier County's eighth public school program when the school ...
Two years after cancer diagnosis, Naples football player leads team to state championship
NAPLES, Fla. — When Cade Mitchell finished his sophomore football season at First Baptist Academy in Naples, something wasn’t right. The teen was losing weight and had lingering pain in his ribs. The diagnosis didn’t hit the offensive lineman at first: he had stage four cancer. “When...
WINKNEWS.com
Why researchers are studying SWFL mangroves after Hurricane Ian
Mangroves are protected wetland ecosystems. People cannot build on or within them as they do so much for us, the water, and animals. WINK News environmental reporter Liz Biro spoke with two groups studying the mangroves after Hurricane Ian. Getting to the mangroves is the easy part. Getting through the...
New York article calls State of Florida a ‘snoozefest’
A New York Post article said Florida is a “snoozefest.”. The people of Florida have spoken, and they don’t agree with the article. James Traino and his wife said they love life in Florida. Jose Heredia said he loves Florida because there are ‘lots of young families and a great community with lots of good food’.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following towns to your list.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cheesecake Factory coming to Coconut Point
Another regional location for the Cheesecake Factory is coming this year to Coconut Point in Estero. The popular casual restaurant chain is being built out in the large space that Stir Crazy vacated three years ago. Work began this month to gut the interior space, but a specific opening date for Cheesecake Factory is not available yet. It will be the first location in Lee County for the California-based chain, which offers an expansive menu with many varieties of cheesecake for dessert. The brand’s nearest restaurant opened in 2005 as an outparcel at Coastland Center mall in Naples.
Mysuncoast.com
80 students from the Diocese of Venice join March for Life
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As hundreds of thousands of people moved through Washington, D.C. for the March for Life, there were some familiar faces in the crowd. Eighty students with the Diocese of Venice made the trip from the Suncoast to the nation’s capital to make their voices heard.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.5 Million, This Magnificent Estate in Fort Myers, Florida Boasts Ultra High End Finishes from Top to Bottom
13335 Whispering Oaks Drive Home in Fort Myers, Florida for Sale. 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, Fort Myers, Florida is a custom built home by Royal Corinthian Homes in the highly sought-after luxury golf community Verandah with oversized tile throughout, custom cabinets including paneled refrigerator, thermidor appliance package, quartz kitchen countertops, interior mezzanine balcony, dual master suites. This Home in Fort Myers offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 5,300 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13335 Whispering Oaks Drive, please contact Nick Bejelis (Phone: 239-470-5855) at Starlink Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Lee Health Brings Urologic Oncologist to Southwest Florida
January 23, 2023 — Dr. Joseph Klink has joined Lee Physician Group Urology to create and lead its urologic oncology department. Lee Health has expanded its service lines to include comprehensive urologic oncologic care. The community will have immediate access to all aspects of urologic oncology care and will not need to travel to receive treatments, surgery, and follow-up care.
Adopt Jenny: Adorable pup in need of loving family
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jenny, a very loving and personable 1-year-old female American Bulldog mix, is one sweetie of a pup!. She is a wonderful companion who loves other dogs! Her adorable personality can fit in with just about any furrever family!
Commissioners look to repair Charlotte Sports Park after Hurricane Ian
Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners is discussing options after the Charlotte Sports Park suffered damages from Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Man breaks into Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers, defecates on the floor
A man defecated on the floor of a restaurant in Fort Myers after breaking in early Saturday morning and stealing alcohol and other items. The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying the suspect. According to the FMPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect climbed through a small window...
NBC 2
Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
macaronikid.com
Cars on Fifth - Naples
The 19th annual Cars on 5th Concours will be held on the 4th of February, 2023 on beautiful 5th Avenue South in Naples and is organized by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America. As the largest annual one-day event in Naples, Cars on 5th Concours will feature more than 650 cars including more than 150 Ferraris and other exotic, vintage muscle cars and more this year.
Crews making progress on putting shrimp boats back in water near Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian pushed dozens of shrimp boats on land from the Matanzas Pass near Fort Myers Beach, crews contracted by the state are making progress on putting the boats back in the water. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Contractors aim to move pile of shrimp boats...
WINKNEWS.com
WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday
Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
Mysuncoast.com
FHP releases update in fatal crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23 on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan. Officers have confirmed that a semi truck has been added as a non-contact vehicle involved in the collision.
‘It’s just been a nightmare’: Port Charlotte couple still waiting on insurance after Ian rips off roof
More than 100 days have passed since Hurricane Ian ripped off Joe Fox and Amira Antelo's roof, leaving their home severely damaged—and they are still waiting for their insurance to come through.
