ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby County, TX

#36. Crosby County

By Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=204b40_0kMAG5z300
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 76.0 (4 shelters in database) - Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 26,256,733 people (1,382,417 total capacity) - Shelters with generators: 0 - Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0 Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
KCBD

Sheriff: Two men arrested in Meadow burglary investigation

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a burglary in Meadow. The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on FM 179 where they found a stolen trailer in the backyard, according to a release. Authorities then issued a search warrant for the residence.
MEADOW, TX
everythinglubbock.com

South Lubbock flyover crash leaves one with moderate injuries Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a social media post from the Lubbock Police Department, a crash occurred on the flyover from South Loop 289 to north Interstate 27, just after 8:00 a.m. According to LPD, one person was sent to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. LPD asked drivers...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are all delayed two hours. Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University in-person classes will start at 10 a.m. Manslaughter suspect arrested. 20-year-old Adrian Garcia surrendered yesterday after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. He’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Record breaking snowfall for today’s date

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Update: Winter storm to impact South Plains region late Monday and Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — An approaching storm system will bring a chance for accumulating snowfall across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late Monday evening through Tuesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12:00 AM CST Tuesday through 9:00 PM CST Tuesday for...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy