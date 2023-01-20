36. Crosby County

Related
Man arrested over Lubbock crash, off-duty officer held 3 at gunpoint, report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Gabriel Rodriquez, Jr., 29, was arrested on Saturday in connection to a 2019 crash in the 4500 block of Quaker Avenue that resulted in an off-duty officer holding three people at gunpoint, according to court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. Records stated that on November 28, an off-duty Lubbock Police officer passed by […]
KCBD
Sheriff: Two men arrested in Meadow burglary investigation
LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have arrested two men in connection to a burglary in Meadow. The Lynn County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on FM 179 where they found a stolen trailer in the backyard, according to a release. Authorities then issued a search warrant for the residence.
Crash between car and pickup on Slaton Highway, 3 injured
EMS, volunteer firefighters and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash along the 6400 block of East Slaton Highway.
abc7amarillo.com
Portales student airlifted to Lubbock hospital after school bus crash involving 18-wheeler
PORTALES, New Mexico (KVII) — A Portales Municipal Schools student was airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock after a school bus crash involving an 18-wheeler. According to Superintendent Johnnie Cain, the bus full of students collided with an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning on SR 236, also known as Bethel Highway, at South Roosevelt Road T.
everythinglubbock.com
South Lubbock flyover crash leaves one with moderate injuries Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a social media post from the Lubbock Police Department, a crash occurred on the flyover from South Loop 289 to north Interstate 27, just after 8:00 a.m. According to LPD, one person was sent to University Medical Center with moderate injuries. LPD asked drivers...
2 captured after series of armed robberies in Lubbock
Police arrested two men, Romando Martinez, 30, and Samuel Mixon, 40, for the armed robbery of Dollar General at 1621 82nd Street in Lubbock, Texas. However, the two were tied to other recent cases.
1 hospitalized after sledding accident Tuesday in Lubbock
EMS and Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a sledding accident Tuesday afternoon in the 1700 block of North Quaker Avenue.
KCBD
Lubbock man accused of choking, biting, punching and threatening woman with fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a 19-year-old who reportedly choked, bit, punched and threatened a woman with a makeshift flamethrower. Lubbock police responded to a home in the 5700 block of Itasca St. on Jan. 2 for reports of a domestic disturbance. Officers entered the...
KCBD
Wednesday morning top stories: Manslaughter suspect turns himself in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock ISD, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper are all delayed two hours. Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University in-person classes will start at 10 a.m. Manslaughter suspect arrested. 20-year-old Adrian Garcia surrendered yesterday after police asked for the public’s help in finding him. He’s...
Man arrested for manslaughter in shooting death of Lubbock teen
Adrian Garcia, 20, was arrested and charged with Manslaughter, according to jail records. The Lubbock Police Department initially asked for help to find Garcia on Tuesday morning.
everythinglubbock.com
Weather related announcements for Wednesday, January 25
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Lubbock ISD said: Classes are on a two-hour delay … Wednesday, January 25 due to the increased likelihood of icy roadways, parking lots, and sidewalks on our campuses. School start times will be adjusted as follows: elementary schools will begin at 9:45 a.m., middle schools will begin at 10:20 a.m., and high schools will begin at 10:15 a.m. Buses will run on a two-hour delay schedule.
KCBD
Man accused of threatening employees with knife during attempted robbery
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - David Christenson, 36, has been indicted by a Lubbock grand jury with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested in late October 2022. According to LPD, at 6:33 p.m. on October 28, 2022, officers responded to a civil disturbance at 2706 26th Street. Upon...
KCBD
Record breaking snowfall for today’s date
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock set a new snowfall record for today’s date reporting a total of 7 inches from the Lubbock airport. The previous record was 2.9 inches set in 1961. The all-time record for Lubbock snowfall in a single day still stands at 11.4 inches back on...
Gallery: Lubbock Photographer Captures Haunting Images of Snowy Texas Tech Campus
It's been a cold one this week in Lubbock, Texas. Classes were canceled all over town and the Texas Tech campus was rather quiet on Tuesday morning, muffled by a thick layer of snow. Lubbock photographer, Karen Woodruff Nichols, took the frosty opportunity to grab some breathtaking photos around campus,...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Lubbock-area schools cancel as snow arrives on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-area schools canceling classes due to winter weather. Snow falling across the South Plains has prompted schools to delay or cancel classes. Lubbock, Frenship and Lubbock-Cooper have all canceled class. Snow arrives on the South Plains. A winter storm overnight has made today...
Woman who lured former Estacado student to his death sentenced to prison
ST. LOUIS — A woman who lured a former star of a St. Louis-based reality TV show to a spot where he was killed was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison. Terica Ellis, 39, was sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in the March 2016 death of 21-year-old Andrew Montgomery Jr. Montgomery was a […]
everythinglubbock.com
Update: Winter storm to impact South Plains region late Monday and Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — An approaching storm system will bring a chance for accumulating snowfall across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from late Monday evening through Tuesday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12:00 AM CST Tuesday through 9:00 PM CST Tuesday for...
City addresses neighborhood trash dumping in Lubbock; up to $2K fine for those caught
One man in a central Lubbock neighborhood is tired of cleaning up after those dumping on a lot near his house. Philip Hogan said he has been keeping up with the vacant lot’s trash and overgrown foliage for years now, and according to the City, there is nothing he can do about it.
KCBD
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to apartment complex near downtown
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at the Riverstone Apartments near downtown Lubbock after receiving reports of multiple units on fire. LFR received the call around 6:40 p.m. We are unable to confirm at this time if multiple units are indeed on fire,...
Lubbock man arrested in connection to armed robbery from 2021, court records say
Camir Kilpatrick, 23, was arrested Friday and charged with Aggravated Robbery for a crime committed in January of 2021, according to court documents.
