FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox2detroit.com
'I was going to die': Heroic stranger saves choking woman at Warren restaurant
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jenn Gottschling doesn't get a lot of days out but on Monday she wanted to split some Saganaki cheese with her friend at the Leo's Coney Island in Warren. But then Jenn stood up in distress and other customers came over. "No one knew what...
civiccentertv.com
Farmington Players Preview Winter Show! | Megacast Interview, January 23, 2023
Megacast host, Tyler Kieft talks to David Reinke and Ellie Haenick from the Farmington Players about their upcoming production of “Wait Until Dark,” based on the 1966 Broadway production and 1967 feature film! Plus, Tyler explores what is making headlines across the Great Lakes State from over the weekend and Monday morning!
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
fox2detroit.com
Bad Brads BBQ opening 5th location in Metro Detroit
The first time Bad Brads BBQ showed up on FOX 2, they had one location. Things have changed big time for the Metro Detroit eatery, which just opened a 5th spot in Livonia.
Detroit News
What's different about CBS News Detroit's TV broadcast, launching Monday evening
Metro Detroit has a new television news show starting Monday night. Announced last year, WWJ-TV (Channel 62) has launched CBS News Detroit as a “streaming-first” news platform that, starting Monday, will also air on television and streaming weeknights at 6 and 11 p.m. After the first 30 minutes on-air, the newscasts continue on the streaming side of the platform on the website and the CBS News app.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Wednesday, Jan. 25
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The incoming snow piling onto Southeast Michigan has caused school districts all over Metro Detroit to cancel class. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 3-5 inches, with the snow starting Wednesday morning and continuing into the evening. VIEW: Snow timeline. A Winter...
Missing Detroit man left with unknown woman in blue Ford Explorer back in December
Police are asking for tips from the public in the case of a man who disappeared late last year in Detroit. He left with an unknown woman in a 1999 blue Ford Explorer.
Cops Shut Down Massive Party Thrown by Teen Who Rented a Utica Home
Cops in Utica put the kibosh on a massive teen party at a home that was rented from a short-term rental company last month. The 19-year-old who rented the house advertised the bash on social media. Party Quickly Gets Out of Control. Police were called to the Macomb County home...
New call for tips in Warren shopping center slaying, after police develop person of interest
Police are once again reaching out to the public for help to solve the murder of a Roseville woman in the parking lot of a Warren shopping center.
After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion
The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
Popular Southwest Detroit department store reopens nearly four years after devastating fire
(CBS DETROIT) - The owners of a family-owned department store in Southwest Detroit are happy to be back open after a devastating fire forced them to close nearly four years ago."It's been a long journey."From Nice Price to worst nightmare, co-owner Ahmad Al-Hassan says watching the business his father built burn down in 2019 still shakes him to his core."In 1998 we opened here in Southwest (Detroit). I was 13," Al-Hassan says. "On Sunday, April 9th 2019, we got a phone call that there was smoke everywhere. So by the time we got here was about 35 minutes after. It...
Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’
Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
fox2detroit.com
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wayne County, Monroe County, and Lenawee County
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Winter Storm Warning will be in place for Wayne County, Monroe County, and Lenawee County starting on Wednesday at 5 a.m. as a winter storm looms. The National Weather Service says there is a significant threat to property or life in Wayne County, Monroe...
fox2detroit.com
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
Detroit woman helping stray dog finds decomposing body
(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman won't soon forget what she saw inside an abandoned house on Monday. Emily Brock is an animal lover, so she wasn't hesitant when she saw a stray dog dart into one of the abandoned houses near Lesure and Keeler Streets."I went to my house to get dog food," Brock said. "Came back, and she was gone. I went into the house where she's at. I stopped and seen it (sic)."When the 19-year-old glanced down, she saw a foot on a mattress in the middle of the dining room. "All I saw was one leg. But when...
earnthenecklace.com
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
See Washtenaw County school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25
ANN ARBOR, MI - Schools in Washtenaw County opted to get ahead of the weather in canceling school Wednesday, Jan. 25, in anticipation of inclement weather. For Ann Arbor Public Schools, the decision to close was based on ensuring the safety of students and staff, Superintendent Jeanice Swift said. The...
civiccentertv.com
The Splash Live – January 24, 2023
Check in with some honored citizens in the Greater West Bloomfield Area, and find out what you missed at the WB Township Board Meeting last night!. For more local news and information about COVID-19 and other top stories, visit civiccentertv.com/coronavirus and watch clips, interviews and full episodes of the Oakland county Megacast at civiccentertv.com/megacast.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police kill man who reportedly shined laser at helicopter, shot at troopers
DETROIT (WILX) - A man was killed by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday night in Detroit. According to authorities, someone was shining a green laser at an MSP helicopter at about 7:30 p.m. from the second story of a building on Terry Street, south of Schoolcraft Road. Police said the helicopter was then shot at from the same location.
