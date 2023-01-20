ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

civiccentertv.com

Farmington Players Preview Winter Show! | Megacast Interview, January 23, 2023

Megacast host, Tyler Kieft talks to David Reinke and Ellie Haenick from the Farmington Players about their upcoming production of “Wait Until Dark,” based on the 1966 Broadway production and 1967 feature film! Plus, Tyler explores what is making headlines across the Great Lakes State from over the weekend and Monday morning!
FARMINGTON, MI
Detroit News

What's different about CBS News Detroit's TV broadcast, launching Monday evening

Metro Detroit has a new television news show starting Monday night. Announced last year, WWJ-TV (Channel 62) has launched CBS News Detroit as a “streaming-first” news platform that, starting Monday, will also air on television and streaming weeknights at 6 and 11 p.m. After the first 30 minutes on-air, the newscasts continue on the streaming side of the platform on the website and the CBS News app.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion

The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Popular Southwest Detroit department store reopens nearly four years after devastating fire

(CBS DETROIT) - The owners of a family-owned department store in Southwest Detroit are happy to be back open after a devastating fire forced them to close nearly four years ago."It's been a long journey."From Nice Price to worst nightmare, co-owner Ahmad Al-Hassan says watching the business his father built burn down in 2019 still shakes him to his core."In 1998 we opened here in Southwest (Detroit). I was 13," Al-Hassan says. "On Sunday, April 9th 2019, we got a phone call that there was smoke everywhere. So by the time we got here was about 35 minutes after. It...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Snowfall forecast for Ann Arbor, Detroit, Oakland County has a slight downward trend; Still solid ‘snowstorm’

Snow has settled into our area. The snow will continue to accumulate through early evening. The latest data trends show the top end of the snow forecast may not be reachable. Here’s the radar forecast for today into tonight. Notice the breakdown of the snow pattern this evening. This is being caused by severe thunderstorms in the southeast U.S. The severe thunderstorms thwart the transport of moisture into the northern side of the storm. This will keep the snowstorm from becoming really robust.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit woman helping stray dog finds decomposing body

(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit woman won't soon forget what she saw inside an abandoned house on Monday. Emily Brock is an animal lover, so she wasn't hesitant when she saw a stray dog dart into one of the abandoned houses near Lesure and Keeler Streets."I went to my house to get dog food," Brock said. "Came back, and she was gone. I went into the house where she's at. I stopped and seen it (sic)."When the 19-year-old glanced down, she saw a foot on a mattress in the middle of the dining room. "All I saw was one leg. But when...
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
civiccentertv.com

The Splash Live – January 24, 2023

Check in with some honored citizens in the Greater West Bloomfield Area, and find out what you missed at the WB Township Board Meeting last night!. For more local news and information about COVID-19 and other top stories, visit civiccentertv.com/coronavirus and watch clips, interviews and full episodes of the Oakland county Megacast at civiccentertv.com/megacast.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

