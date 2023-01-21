Read full article on original website
Study: Defense industry unprepared for war with China
The U.S. defense industry is “not adequately prepared” for “a protracted conventional war” with an enemy such as China, according to a think tank study published Monday. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) ran a war games simulation that found that the U.S. would likely be depleted of some of its munitions, including long-range, […]
Proud Boys expecting ‘civil war’ before Jan. 6, witness says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The month before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, members of the Proud Boys were growing increasingly angry about the outcome of the 2020 election and were expecting a “civil war,” a former member told jurors on Tuesday as he took the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against the group’s former leader.
Hunter Biden email 'reads like a classified doc', should be compared with Wilmington finds: Devine
One email found on Hunter Biden's laptop left at a Wilmington store should be cross-matched with classified information found at Joe Biden's Delaware home, Devine suggested.
Why 'nobody's visiting relatives in 20 years' is trending in China, on the heels of the country's biggest holiday
Weibo users are predicting that families will stop gathering during the Lunar New Year in 20 years, and mourning the perceived loss of the tradition.
Peru protesters tear-gassed after president calls for truce
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru’s capital and were met with volleys of tear gas and pellets amid clashes with security forces just hours after President Dina Boluarte called for a “truce” in almost two months of protests. The...
Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away
CHIANG MAI, Thailand (AP) — Just a handful of Chinese visitors were posing for photos and basking in the sun this week in the market and plazas near Chiang Mai’s ancient Tha Phae Gate, one of many tourist hotspots still waiting for millions of Chinese travelers to return.
3 killed in Kenya gold mine blast; illegal mining blamed
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A gold mining company said that three workers have been killed after a blast in western Kenya and blamed illegal mining activities. Karebe gold mining company said in a statement late Monday that a wall built to prevent flooding and illegal incursion was blasted by illegal miners, causing an explosion.
Five policies that hint at DeSantis’s 2024 plans
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has used his office to cast himself as a leader on some of the country’s most pressing — and in some cases, divisive — challenges. While he hasn’t explicitly declared his intentions of seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, he’s emerged as the biggest threat to former President Trump […]
Engagement Ring Prices Vary (a Lot) by State
Data from Wisevoter found that people in one state spend over $7,000 more on an engagement rings than in another.
Bolivia’s dream of a lithium future plays out on high-altitude salt flats
Bolivia’s salt flats have long been a tourist draw: a great white expanse that, when it floods, becomes an unearthly mirror of the sky. But in recent years visitors may have glimpsed tiny silhouettes of excavators on the horizon – a hint of the industrial future that awaits.
'Happening way too often': Report delves into mass attacks
WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest. Gallego said he’d fight for normal people...
