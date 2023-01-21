ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Defense industry unprepared for war with China

The U.S. defense industry is “not adequately prepared” for “a protracted conventional war” with an enemy such as China, according to a think tank study published Monday. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) ran a war games simulation that found that the U.S. would likely be depleted of some of its munitions, including long-range, […]
Proud Boys expecting ‘civil war’ before Jan. 6, witness says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The month before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, members of the Proud Boys were growing increasingly angry about the outcome of the 2020 election and were expecting a “civil war,” a former member told jurors on Tuesday as he took the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against the group’s former leader.
Peru protesters tear-gassed after president calls for truce

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Peru’s capital and were met with volleys of tear gas and pellets amid clashes with security forces just hours after President Dina Boluarte called for a “truce” in almost two months of protests. The...
Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away

CHIANG MAI, Thailand (AP) — Just a handful of Chinese visitors were posing for photos and basking in the sun this week in the market and plazas near Chiang Mai’s ancient Tha Phae Gate, one of many tourist hotspots still waiting for millions of Chinese travelers to return.
3 killed in Kenya gold mine blast; illegal mining blamed

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A gold mining company said that three workers have been killed after a blast in western Kenya and blamed illegal mining activities. Karebe gold mining company said in a statement late Monday that a wall built to prevent flooding and illegal incursion was blasted by illegal miners, causing an explosion.
Five policies that hint at DeSantis’s 2024 plans

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has used his office to cast himself as a leader on some of the country’s most pressing — and in some cases, divisive — challenges. While he hasn’t explicitly declared his intentions of seeking the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, he’s emerged as the biggest threat to former President Trump […]
'Happening way too often': Report delves into mass attacks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego, a liberal firebrand and prominent Latino lawmaker, announced Monday he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024, becoming the first candidate to jump into the race and setting up a potential three-way contest. Gallego said he’d fight for normal people...
