Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
NFL Team Believes Tom Brady Will Consider Signing With Them
The Las Vegas Raiders reportedly believe Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady would consider signing with them during his upcoming free agency, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. During his latest column for ESPN+ (subscription needed), Fowler wrote that the Raiders are one of "about three teams" with a realistic shot...
Viral Clip Of Joe Burrow's 'Buckeye' Comment Creates Twitter Frenzy
A past clip of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow claimed that he's "still a Buckeye" went viral on Tuesday (January 24) amid a debate over whether Ohio State could claim him as an alum, despite finishing his collegiate career at LSU. Burrow, who transferred to LSU after graduating from Ohio...
Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future, Offseason Decision
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apparently remains undecided on his NFL future one week after his team's playoff elimination loss. During the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast with co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald, Brady reiterated that even he doesn't know what his choice will be regarding whether to return for his 24th NFL season, test free agency or retire.
