Man sentenced for killing two during 2020 marijuana deal at Wichita apartment complex
Authorities have said Preston Reynolds and his girlfriend, Missy Barber, fired shots after they were allegedly threatened with a gun during an arranged marijuana sale with the victims.
KAKE TV
Man pleads guilty in fentanyl overdose death of Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A man has pleaded guilty to selling a 29-year-old Wichita woman the fentanyl-laced pill that killed her in 2019. The U.S. attorney's office said in a release that 24-year-old Javyn Johnson pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents, he sold Chanelle Pratt what she thought were two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later that day, she was found dead in her home after ingesting one of the pills.
KAKE TV
Wichita woman sentenced to 15 years in death of man found in car
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One of four people accused in the death of a man whose body was found in a car in 2020 has been sentenced to just over 15 years in prison for her role in the homicide. Ariana Cook, 22, pleaded no contest in November to conspiracy...
Homicide: Woman found 63-year-old Kan. man dead in his home
SEDGWICK COUNTY –Law enforcement authorities investigating a man's death as a homicide. Just before 2 p.m. Monday, police responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Officers contacted a 53-year-old woman who reported finding 63-year-old Loyd...
Fentanyl-laced Percocet pill killed Wichita mother. Man admits he sold it to her.
Javyn F. Johnson, 24, admitted that he sold Chanelle Pratt two pills for $50 on Aug. 17, 2019, but claims he didn’t know they contained the deadly narcotic.
Man found dead at home Monday is Wichita’s latest homicide
Police were called to the 500 block of North New York around 1:45 Monday afternoon. A 53-year-old woman reported finding 63-year-old Loyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home:
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
KWCH.com
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
KAKE TV
Kansas teen arrested for allegedly killing his mother
CANTON, Kan. (KAKE) - "This is pretty heartbreaking for this whole town, because she was just a really sweet person," said Rachel Weyand. Weyand has lived in Canton, KS since she was a child. She says her neighbor, Briana Lance, helped her through countless hard times. "She was just that...
Dog Shoots Man Dead, Kansas Sheriff’s Office Says
A man was shot dead by his dog over the weekend, according to authorities in Kansas. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday near the city of Geuda Springs, close to the Oklahoma border. The victim was sitting in the front passenger seat of his pickup truck while his hunting gear and a rifle were slung on the backseat, the sheriff’s office said. “A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge,” the agency added. “The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene.”Read it at KAKE
McPherson County woman killed, family member arrested
Law enforcement officers are calling her death a homicide, and they have made an arrest in the case.
Kansas teen arrested after his mother is found dead at Canton home, KBI says
He was arrested Monday night.
Consultant’s report on Wichita police department to be released online soon, city says
Jensen Hughes’ assessment will likely suggest reforms to the department.
Man charged after stealing car with Wichita girl in it, driving to Oklahoma, says he is glad she is safe
Benjamin Brady, 34, arrested and charged with kidnapping and theft, said he is glad the girl in the back seat of the car he stole is safe.
17-year-old girl injured in Kansas drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a teen. Just before 2:30 a.m. police were flagged down at Lincoln and Oliver in Wichita in reference to a shooting that had occurred, according to Officer Trevor Macy. They learned that there was a 17-year-old shooting victim located in the 4900 block of E. Harry. Officers responded to that location and found a 17- year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Missing Wichita man, 22, found dead near train tracks, police say
This marks the second police investigation where a person was found dead on Monday.
KWCH.com
FF 12 investigation finds some drivers wrongfully ticketed for speeding
KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 19 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
kfdi.com
Man arrested for mom’s death near McPherson
An 18-year-old man has been arrested for the death of his mother at a home near McPherson. Canton police were called to a home Monday afternoon, where they found 52-year-old Briana Lance dead in the back yard. The KBI, McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the investigation. They were able to locate the suspect, who has been arrested for second-degree murder. Formal charges are pending.
kfdi.com
Police investigating stabbing and shooting in south Wichita
Police said a man was shot and a woman was stabbed during a disturbance at a south Wichita home Sunday evening. Police were called to a home in the 3100 block of South Rutan, near 31st S. and Hillside, around 8:30 p.m. Officers found a 22-year-old man who had been shot in the leg. He was treated and released at a hospital. A 30-year-old woman was stabbed in the abdomen, and she was hospitalized in serious condition.
