40. Bailey County

abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
KFDA
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said on Monday evening, a train crashed into the trailer of a truck tractor on FM 2943 and U.S. 60. No injuries were...
UPDATE: Amarillo Police report woman has been found
UPDATE: The Amarillo Police Department report that the woman from Clovis who was reported missing has been found safe by the Clovis Police Department. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is searching for a woman who was last seen driving east on I-40 from downtown Amarillo at around […]
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife at Clovis travel center
More information has been released about a Wednesday night incident at a travel center in Clovis where a man allegedly stabbed his 68-year-old wife, which resulted in her death.
Clovis man with multiple DWI convictions suing police officer
Randall Pruitt, 59, has DWI convictions dating back to 1990.
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
abc7amarillo.com
Police identify 3 of 4 people killed in house fire
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Clovis police identified three of the four people killed in an early morning house fire. The fire happened Jan. 12 in the 500 block of Wallace Street. According to Deputy Fire Chief Faye Craigmile, a witness tried to get to rescue the victims. "They...
