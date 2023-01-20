39. Callahan County

Related
brownwoodnews.com
DPS provides additional details on Monday’s accident at US 183, FM 2126
The Texas Department of Public Safety provided additional details Tuesday afternoon regarding Monday morning’s two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126. According to the DPS, the accident took place at 7:38 a.m. A Ford pickup truck driven by Dorothy Smith Porter, 56, of...
koxe.com
Early Resident Succumbs to Injuries in January 12th Wreck
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
ktxs.com
Police investigating murder-suicide in Jones County
HAWLEY, Texas — Police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place in Jones County. According to the Jones County Sherriff, Justin Coonrod shot both of his parents, and himself. Both Justin and his father died, his mother is currently at a hospital in Dallas. Another juvenile was reportedly present during the time of the shooting.
Community hails Abilene man as hero for saving life in Taylor County house fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is being called a hero for saving a life in a house fire, north of town, early Tuesday morning. Usually considering himself to be a quiet person, keeping up with just a small group of friends, strangers on Facebook are recognizing Evander Rodriquez as a hero. Rodriquez was […]
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but […]
Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
State rests, defense begins in Abilene murder trial of father and son accused of killing neighbor
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (5 p.m. Jan. 25): Arguments and testimony will continue Thursday in the murder trial of Johnnie and Michael Miller, who both pleaded not guilty in the Sept. 1, 2018, shooting death of Aaron Howard. The defense gave its opening statements Wednesday afternoon asking the jury...
YAHOO!
Bond set at $1M for man accused of drawing weapon, shot by Abilene police
A man shot Sunday evening by police in the driveway of a north Abilene home remains hospitalized in critical condition but already has been charged with first degree felony aggravated assault on a peace officer. Bond on that charge is $1 million. In a news release Monday afternoon, police say...
UPDATE: Police claim suspect shot by Abilene officers was not holding child, did pull gun
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun. KTAB and KRBC received an update from Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley Monday morning. Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what […]
Crime Reports: Dog reported stolen from Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cherry StreetA victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene. […]
koxe.com
Man Arrested After Pursuit by City of Early Police
A vehicle pursuit Saturday evening by Early Police resulted in an arrest. According to information obtained from the Early Police Department, it was about 7:00 pm Saturday when police officers attempted to stop a black four-door vehicle on CC Woodson, due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and...
Early woman dies from injuries sustained in crash
EARLY, Texas — On Thursday, Jan. 12, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a four-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Boulevard. According to an EPD press release, three people were transported to Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. The passenger of a white...
brownwoodnews.com
Weekend pursuit in Early ends with arrest on multiple charges
The Early Police Department issued the following information Monday afternoon:. On 01/21/2022 at approximately 7 p.m. Early Police officers attempted to stop a black 4 door on CC Woodson due to a traffic violation. The vehicle sped up and fled from officers as it went onto Commerce from Tractor Supply area. Officers were unable to pursue the vehicle due to the heavy traffic at the time.
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Abilene police facing Assault on a Peace Officer charges
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who was shot by Abilene police officers Sunday evening is now facing felony charges. The unidentified 36-year-old man, who is still hospitalized in critical condition, is now charged with Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer charge and three other charges pending. His bond is currently set at $1 million. […]
brownwoodnews.com
Passenger in Jan. 12 accident on Early Blvd. succumbs to injuries
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
UPDATE: Abilene Police say man who was shot by officer had a handgun
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): According to the APD, the suspect who pulled a weapon on officers on the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22, remains in critical condition in a local hospital. The 36-year-old male is facing a charge of first degree felony aggravated assault on a peace...
San Angelo LIVE!
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children
ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed man pleads guilty
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed a man due to an overdose has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Elijah James Perez, 21, pleaded guilty to the unspecified federal charges last week following his indictment in September. Investigators for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas […]
UPDATE: Police shoot Abilene man who pulled a handgun when ordered to show his hands
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A male was shot in North Abilene by police after reaching towards a handgun when ordered to show his hands. On Sunday, January 22 around 6:30 p.m., APD responded to a request to check a broken window at a home in the 3500 block of North 9th street. Upon arrival, police […]
Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0