32. Archer County

Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
WFPD warns people of scam as winter weather rolls in
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As winter weather rolls into Texoma, Wichita Falls Police Department is warning people of a scam claiming power will be turned off if payment is not made by Venmo or Zelle. In a press release, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said a local business got a phone from someone claiming to be with […]
Shooting in Iowa Park, police looking for suspect
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect after someone fired shots in a Iowa Park neighborhood seriously injuring one person.
Video shows snowy conditions in Texoma
Snow began falling in the western areas of Texoma before sunrise and made it to Wichita Falls around 9 a.m. Tuesday, January 24.
Jury seated for WFPD officer’s trial
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has been seated for a Wichita Falls police officer, who has been awaiting trial since 2016, on theft and money laundering charges, but now will only face the theft charge. Ralph Piper was charged by sealed indictments after a Texas Ranger investigation with theft over $20,000 and under $100,000 […]
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
Winter Storm could impact Wichita Falls, North Texas
A winter storm watch and advisory has been issued for most of Texoma. The possible winter storm could impact most of Texoma and the surrounding areas starting Tuesday afternoon and going into Wednesday.
Iowa Park Police nab burglary suspects
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested three suspects and recovered stolen property valued at several thousand dollars. According to the arrest warrants, on Saturday, January 21, around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of South Bond for a report of three subjects, all wearing black clothes and face masks, and […]
Clay County employees placed on administrative leave
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days after a removal hearing on Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was postponed, administrative leave notices have been served on 4 employees who are witnesses or alleged victims in a criminal case against the sheriff, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions. The notices state […]
WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
Man charged with murder, back in jail for violating the condition of his bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged in a 2020 murder is back in jail for allegedly violating his bond’s terms after failing a drug test. Demasia Torris Delgado was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He is one of three people charged in the 2020 murder of Edward Collins. […]
Boy, 4, tests positive for oxycodone, drug paraphernalia found in toybox, mom arrested
According to the affidavit, evidence was provided to WCSO deputies that methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia had been found in the mother's room, as well as the 4-year-old child's room, including in his toybox.
Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
Bath & Body Works location set to open in Quail Creek shopping center
A new location is almost ready to open for popular soap and fragrance store Bath & Body Works.
Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
Plea deal reached in nightclub shootings
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man awaiting trial for an alleged murder and shootings at a nightclub in 2018 has made a plea deal for a lesser charge. Trayvon Strawn was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault but his attorney and prosecutors today, January 20, agreed to a plea agreement changing the […]
Man on Percocet with no pants on damages vehicles, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is out of jail after posting bond for what police said was a series of “extremely erratic” behavior late Thursday night, all while he wasn’t wearing any pants. Carlos Burney is charged with criminal mischief over $750 but under $2,500 and public intoxication following the incident. He […]
Accused stalker sends ex-husband over 300 messages in 4 days
WFPD officers said the victim accused his ex-wife of dumping screws in his driveway in an attempt to puncture his tires days prior to her arrest for stalking.
