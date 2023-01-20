ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archer County, TX

#32. Archer County

By Renelibrary // Wikimedia Commons
 5 days ago
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 81.2 (7 shelters in database) - Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,171,019 people (2,427,215 total capacity) - Shelters with generators: 0 - Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Texoma's Homepage

Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Jury seated for WFPD officer’s trial

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has been seated for a Wichita Falls police officer, who has been awaiting trial since 2016, on theft and money laundering charges, but now will only face the theft charge. Ralph Piper was charged by sealed indictments after a Texas Ranger investigation with theft over $20,000 and under $100,000 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park Police nab burglary suspects

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Iowa Park Police arrested three suspects and recovered stolen property valued at several thousand dollars. According to the arrest warrants, on Saturday, January 21, around 12:30 a.m., police were sent to the 400 block of South Bond for a report of three subjects, all wearing black clothes and face masks, and […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Clay County employees placed on administrative leave

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days after a removal hearing on Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was postponed, administrative leave notices have been served on 4 employees who are witnesses or alleged victims in a criminal case against the sheriff, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions. The notices state […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Plea deal reached in nightclub shootings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man awaiting trial for an alleged murder and shootings at a nightclub in 2018 has made a plea deal for a lesser charge. Trayvon Strawn was charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault but his attorney and prosecutors today, January 20, agreed to a plea agreement changing the […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Denton, TX
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

