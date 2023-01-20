33. Fisher County

Related
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but […]
UPDATE: Police claim suspect shot by Abilene officers was not holding child, did pull gun
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun. KTAB and KRBC received an update from Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley Monday morning. Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what […]
Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed man pleads guilty
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed a man due to an overdose has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Elijah James Perez, 21, pleaded guilty to the unspecified federal charges last week following his indictment in September. Investigators for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas […]
Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
UPDATE: Police shoot Abilene man who pulled a handgun when ordered to show his hands
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A male was shot in North Abilene by police after reaching towards a handgun when ordered to show his hands. On Sunday, January 22 around 6:30 p.m., APD responded to a request to check a broken window at a home in the 3500 block of North 9th street. Upon arrival, police […]
Only 1/10th of potential jurors show up in Abilene mattress murder, trial could last 2+ weeks
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Only 1/10th of potential jurors who could hear the trial of an Abilene father and son accused of killing their neighbor over a mattress left in an alley showed up to start court proceedings that could last two or more weeks. 1,000 potential jurors were set to show up at the […]
PLEASE HELP: Abilene veteran’s service dog has been missing for days
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene veteran is asking the community for help locating her beloved service dog who has now been missing for days. UPDATE – Mars has been found Marine Corps veteran Samantha says her service dogs Mars and Molly got out after they moved to a new home off S 12th and […]
brady-today.com
National Weather Service Issues Special Weather Statement
Colder conditions and widespread precipitation from an approaching winter storm are expected to combine across the area on Tuesday. This will mean a widespread cold rain across west central Texas with totals up to an inch. However, across some portions mainly north of I-20, some of the precipitation may end...
BREAKING: Witnesses say APD shot an armed man who was carrying a toddler in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots have been fired in north Abilene according to witnesses and medical was requested in an officer involved shooting. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, APD was called to the 3500 block of North 9th Street for a vehicle that was parked in a vacant home’s driveway, according to […]
One hospitalized after a pick-up truck crashes into median on I-20
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastbound traffic is closed on I-20 near mile marker 292 after a pick-up truck crashed into the median on Interstate 20. Members of the Abilene Police and Fire Department were dispatched around 8:00 p.m. Monday night on reports of a red pick-up truck crashing into the median. Of the five occupants in […]
Abilene father arrested after two children test positive for methamphetamine
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father was arrested after two children tested positive for methamphetamine. Nicholas Tedford was arrested Wednesday for Endangering a Child during an investigation that began when CPS contacted Abilene police. Court documents state Tedford, his wife, and children, were submitted to drug screening as part of an ongoing CPS investigation, […]
Tye man dead after gunshot wound to the head
TYE, Texas — At approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Tye Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Air Base Road about a person who had been shot in the head. When officers arrived, they discovered Omar Guajardo, 19, of Tye, dead inside a home. According...
Report: 19-year-old found dead with gunshot wound to the head in Tye
TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 19-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head in Tye Wednesday evening. Police say the teen was found dead inside a home on the 200 block of Airbase Road around 7:45 p.m. Investigators are working to determine the teen’s exact manner of death, and an autopsy […]
Anson police sergeant terminated for violation of state and federal law
ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies. After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20. Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this […]
$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Kellsea “Sleepy” Graff – Credit Card Abuse Leigha Juanay Marderosian – Aggravated Robbery, Evading ArrestEric Aaron Hubbard – Aggravated Robbery Kinji Kortez […]
New pedestrian tunnels to open Jan. 19 in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Pedestrians in Abilene will now have a new way to walk from the Cultural District to the SoDa District. At 2 p.m. Jan. 19, two walkable tunnels will be lit up and open to the public for the first time near the T&D Depot. One tunnel...
Report: Child in car during fatal crash while mom, 2 others were “drinking. . .driving back roads”
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has been sentenced to probation in connection to a fatal crash in Abilene that killed one person and injured three others, including a child. Mitchell Stewart received a 10-year probation sentence last week after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to the crash, which happened in April 2020. […]
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.https://dentonrc.com/
Comments / 0