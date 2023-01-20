ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher County, TX

#33. Fisher County

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NU5OQ_0kMADoX000
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 80.6 (3 shelters in database) - Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,336,371 people (1,054,113 total capacity) - Shelters with generators: 0 - Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0 Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
ABILENE, TX
brady-today.com

National Weather Service Issues Special Weather Statement

Colder conditions and widespread precipitation from an approaching winter storm are expected to combine across the area on Tuesday. This will mean a widespread cold rain across west central Texas with totals up to an inch. However, across some portions mainly north of I-20, some of the precipitation may end...
TEXAS STATE
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene father arrested after two children test positive for methamphetamine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father was arrested after two children tested positive for methamphetamine. Nicholas Tedford was arrested Wednesday for Endangering a Child during an investigation that began when CPS contacted Abilene police. Court documents state Tedford, his wife, and children, were submitted to drug screening as part of an ongoing CPS investigation, […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Tye man dead after gunshot wound to the head

TYE, Texas — At approximately 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Tye Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Air Base Road about a person who had been shot in the head. When officers arrived, they discovered Omar Guajardo, 19, of Tye, dead inside a home. According...
TYE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Anson police sergeant terminated for violation of state and federal law

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies. After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20. Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this […]
ANSON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Kellsea “Sleepy” Graff – Credit Card Abuse Leigha Juanay Marderosian – Aggravated Robbery, Evading ArrestEric Aaron Hubbard – Aggravated Robbery Kinji Kortez […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Report: Child in car during fatal crash while mom, 2 others were “drinking. . .driving back roads”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has been sentenced to probation in connection to a fatal crash in Abilene that killed one person and injured three others, including a child. Mitchell Stewart received a 10-year probation sentence last week after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to the crash, which happened in April 2020. […]
ABILENE, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy