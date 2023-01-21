Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Officials condemn SB 147 that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members, civil rights activists and Texas lawmakers gathered in Houston on Monday to push back on Senate Bill 147. The bill was authored by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. If passed, according to the bill language, it would ban companies and citizens of North Korea, Iran, Russia and China from buying property in Texas.
Big pay raise for Texas teachers would cut into budget surplus
Texas Democrats called for a proposed pay hike, $15,000 for teachers and a 25% increase for school support staff. The legislation to do that was filed by State Representative James Talarico.
Texas lawmakers want to expand school vouchers this session
AUSTIN, Texas - Will Texas lawmakers pass school vouchers this session under the umbrella of Parental Choice? Governor Abbott supports vouchers using public tax dollars for private education. An associate professor says not so fast. UT Austin Associate Professor David DeMatthews wrote a guest editorial Sunday in The Statesman. "The...
Central Health sues Ascension Texas over low-income patient care
Central Health claims Ascension Texas is failing to meet its contractual obligations to provide care for low income residents. But, Ascension claims Central Health is the one not honoring their deal.
Texas hospitals raising pay to help solve staffing shortages
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas hospitals and state-supported living centers are increasing salaries and starting pay to help solve staffing shortages at the facilities. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced the change on Tuesday. The HHSC says more than 700 state hospital beds cannot be used because of a...
Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days
UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
Central Texas needs lots of rain to offset big-time drought, experts say
AUSTIN, Texas - Tuesday’s rain is expected to be just a drop in the bucket when it comes to a drought that just won’t quit. FOX 7 meteorologist Zack Shields says more than half of Texas is under drought conditions right now. "The worst of it is happening...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Texas Senate Committee appointments
AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his 2023 Texas Senate Committee appointments. He said, "This is the strongest, best equipped group of senators in Texas history. They are proven leaders with the expertise and experience needed to keep Texas moving in the right direction. That includes the most outstanding freshman class we have ever had."
Central Texas weather: Cold front brings chilly temperatures today, rain tomorrow
We're in for a cold, but sunny day today. Then, get your umbrella ready. We're expecting widespread rain tomorrow. Zack Shields has the latest in his full forecast.
