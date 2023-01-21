ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Texas lawmakers want to expand school vouchers this session

AUSTIN, Texas - Will Texas lawmakers pass school vouchers this session under the umbrella of Parental Choice? Governor Abbott supports vouchers using public tax dollars for private education. An associate professor says not so fast. UT Austin Associate Professor David DeMatthews wrote a guest editorial Sunday in The Statesman. "The...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas hospitals raising pay to help solve staffing shortages

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas hospitals and state-supported living centers are increasing salaries and starting pay to help solve staffing shortages at the facilities. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced the change on Tuesday. The HHSC says more than 700 state hospital beds cannot be used because of a...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Alaska town sees sun for the first time in 65 days

UTQUIAGVIK, Alaska - After 65 days without sun, Utqiaġvik, Alaska, finally saw a glimpse on Monday. For the first time this year, the Alaskan community about 320 miles north of the Arctic circle finally welcomed sunrise at 1:03 p.m. They didn't get much of a glimpse, though, as the sun set at 2:15 p.m.
ALASKA STATE
fox7austin.com

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announces Texas Senate Committee appointments

AUSTIN, Texas - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his 2023 Texas Senate Committee appointments. He said, "This is the strongest, best equipped group of senators in Texas history. They are proven leaders with the expertise and experience needed to keep Texas moving in the right direction. That includes the most outstanding freshman class we have ever had."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy