Ogden, UT

ksl.com

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
SANDY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Update: Police release name of victim in Roy fatal shooting

ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
ROY, UT
ksl.com

Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people suffered injuries — two of them from being shot — during a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel early Tuesday. Just after 2 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to the Crystal Inn Hotel and Suites, 230 W. 500 South, on a report of people being shot inside a room. Two men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition but are expected to survive, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges

LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
OGDEN, UT
cachevalleydaily.com

Police seize record amount of marijuana during Logan drug bust

LOGAN — Local law enforcement seized a record amount of marijuana Monday from the bedroom of a 16-year-old Logan boy. The more than 25 pounds of pot were found after officers witnessed a suspected drug buy in the parking lot of a Logan department store. Logan City Police Assistant...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

SLC police, federal agents make joint drug trafficking bust

SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies have come together for an ongoing investigation that’s resulted in seizing dangerous drugs, millions of dollars in cash and other means. A plastic bag and what looks...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

