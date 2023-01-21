Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say
SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police release name of victim in Roy fatal shooting
ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
Taylorsville aggravated rape suspect arrested by Salt Lake City police
The Salt Lake City Police Department has arrested the suspect involved in an aggravated rape case that occurred in Taylorsville earlier this month.
ksl.com
Probation ordered for Utah man who assaulted school bus driver, neighbors
FARMINGTON — A South Weber man who assaulted a school bus driver through the window and threatened to shoot everyone on the bus has been sentenced to two years of probation, as well as a stint in a mental health program. Barry Gene Bambrough, 66, was sentenced last week...
Party leads to 3 injured in Salt Lake City hotel shooting
Three people were injured, two critically, following a shooting overnight at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel.
Two hospitalized in ‘likely targeted’ Ogden shooting
A shooting in Ogden left two people hospitalized early Sunday morning in what was a "likely targeted" incident, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
KUTV
Abduction suspect reportedly turned herself in after receiving AMBER Alert
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old West Jordan was located less than a half-hour after authorities issued an AMBER Alert announcing the girl's abduction. The woman accused in the abduction allegedly drove to the nearest police station after receiving the AMBER Alert naming her as a suspect. The...
ksl.com
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
ksl.com
Birthday party at Salt Lake hotel ends in gunfire, 2 men shot
SALT LAKE CITY — Three people suffered injuries — two of them from being shot — during a birthday party celebration at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel early Tuesday. Just after 2 a.m., Salt Lake police responded to the Crystal Inn Hotel and Suites, 230 W. 500 South, on a report of people being shot inside a room. Two men, ages 24 and 22, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition but are expected to survive, according to a statement from Salt Lake police.
ksl.com
Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges
LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
SLCPD Gang Unit arrests fugitive, retrieves illegal handgun
The Salt Lake City Police Department's Gang Unit and Bike Squad chased down a vehicle Sunday, arresting a fugitive allegedly in possession of a gun, according to a press release.
New suspects charged in fatal shooting of Ogden man
Two new suspects have been arrested in connection to this week's fatal shooting of an Ogden man, with one officially charged with the murder.
kslnewsradio.com
Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
cachevalleydaily.com
Police seize record amount of marijuana during Logan drug bust
LOGAN — Local law enforcement seized a record amount of marijuana Monday from the bedroom of a 16-year-old Logan boy. The more than 25 pounds of pot were found after officers witnessed a suspected drug buy in the parking lot of a Logan department store. Logan City Police Assistant...
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced to prison for threatening woman with a knife – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man is headed to prison for threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic dispute last year. Dekker C. Boeke was given the maximum sentence after a judge said the defendant was out of control because of drugs. Boeke was sentenced Monday morning...
KSLTV
SLC police, federal agents make joint drug trafficking bust
SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies have come together for an ongoing investigation that’s resulted in seizing dangerous drugs, millions of dollars in cash and other means. A plastic bag and what looks...
Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting
Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night.
14-year-old girl kidnapped, taken to Airbnb, saved by SafeUT app
A 14-year-old girl was kidnapped, taken to an Airbnb, and ultimately saved by the SafeUT app early Saturday morning, according to Salt Lake City Police.
ABC 4
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. According to records obtained from Ogden City Police — where Caygle previously...
Comments / 0