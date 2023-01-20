Arizonans will not be affected by a federal rule change that's increasing access to abortion pills by allowing brick-and-mortar retail pharmacies to dispense them. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule change, announced via its website and first reported by the New York Times on Jan. 3, was welcomed by abortion rights advocates as a step forward in creating more access to abortion care. The rule change was immediately criticized by anti-abortion groups, who are organizing protests outside of CVS and Walgreens stores in eight cities next month, Politico reported Jan. 11. But it won't matter in Arizona.

