Georgia State

Vox

A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients

Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
HealthDay

Hundreds of Hospitals Could Close Across Rural America

Hundreds of rural hospitals are at risk of closure because they lose money on every patient they treat. Pandemic financial assistance kept these hospitals afloat for the past couple of years, but now that funding has ended. Nearly every state has at least one rural hospital at risk, and 10...
ALABAMA STATE
WebMD

'Tripledemic' Cases Decline in U.S. Hospitals

Jan. 23, 2022 -- A "tripledemic" surge of COVID, flu, and RSV cases peaked before the New Year and is now in decline, according to data released by the CDC. The three illnesses peaked for the week ending Dec. 3, with about 236,000 cases nationwide, according to the National Syndromic Surveillance Program, a collaboration among the CDC and health care partners on the federal, state, local, and private levels.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Live Action News

It’s no myth: Data indicates thousands of children may survive abortions every year

According to research by the Abortion Survivors Network (ASN), data on the failure rate for abortion indicates that for every 1,000 abortions committed, 2.1 babies survive. Extrapolating based on the Guttmacher Institute’s most recent annual abortion reports in the U.S., this means that an estimated 1,900+ children are potentially surviving abortions every year in the United States alone. Their ultimate fate, however, is unknown.
Washington Examiner

CVS and Walgreens find themselves at the center of the abortion debate

The country's largest pharmaceutical chains have found themselves at the center of the national debate over abortion rights, as anti-abortion advocates zero in on abortion medication in the fallout from the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision. Anti-abortion groups are calling on people to protest and boycott their local CVS...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Health Care — FDA panel to look into annual COVID vaccine shots

The FDA’s vaccine committee is set to consider a recommendation for an annual COVID-19 immunization plan, similar to the one employed for flu shots. We’ll dive into the details. Plus: President Biden issues a memorandum to further protect access to medication abortion. Welcome to The Hill’s Health Care roundup, where we’re following the latest moves…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Biden to issue memorandum to protect access to abortion pills

President Biden will issue a presidential memorandum that will further protect access to medication abortion by ensuring doctors can prescribe and dispense it across the United States to mark 50 years since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Vice President Harris will announce the memorandum on Sunday in remarks in Florida for the anniversary.…
FLORIDA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Retail pharmacies may now dispense abortion pills but not in Arizona

Arizonans will not be affected by a federal rule change that's increasing access to abortion pills by allowing brick-and-mortar retail pharmacies to dispense them. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule change, announced via its website and first reported by the New York Times on Jan. 3, was welcomed by abortion rights advocates as a step forward in creating more access to abortion care. The rule change was immediately criticized by anti-abortion groups, who are organizing protests outside of CVS and Walgreens stores in eight cities next month, Politico reported Jan. 11. But it won't matter in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Access to abortion pills is sliding out of reach in dozens of states

The Biden administration’s efforts to loosen access to medication abortion pills are running into a headwall of opposition in dozens of states, threatening to put the drugs out of reach for many patients.  The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this month said it will allow U.S. retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills directly to…
INDIANA STATE
Axios

New rural hospital model a lifeline for some, a gamble for others

The Biden administration is offering struggling rural hospitals a new financial lifeline starting this month, but with an unusual twist: Facilities that opt in have to agree to close their non-emergency inpatient services. The big picture: Becoming a "rural emergency hospital" brings enhanced Medicare payments and upward of $3 million...
KANSAS STATE
qhubonews.com

FLORIDA STATE
WebMD

Baby Formula Manufacturer Faces Criminal Investigation

Jan. 22, 2023 – The company at the center of last year’s baby formula recall is under federal criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Abbott Laboratories, which makes 90% of U.S. baby formula, is being investigated by federal attorneys who specialize in the enforcement consumer protection laws, according to The Wall Street Journal.
STURGIS, MI
WebMD

FDA Wants Annual COVID Boosters, Just Like Annual Flu Shots

Jan. 23, 2023 – U.S. health officials want to simplify the recommended COVID-19 vaccine protocol, making it more like the process for annual flu shots. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is suggesting a single annual shot. The formulation would be selected in June targeting the most threatening COVID-19 strains, and then people could get a shot in the fall when people begin spending more time indoors and exposure increases.

