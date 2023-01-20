Read full article on original website
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
Hundreds of Hospitals Could Close Across Rural America
Hundreds of rural hospitals are at risk of closure because they lose money on every patient they treat. Pandemic financial assistance kept these hospitals afloat for the past couple of years, but now that funding has ended. Nearly every state has at least one rural hospital at risk, and 10...
KevinMD.com
The incessant hounding of doctors: A look at the lengthy professional disclosures required of physicians
Can you absolutely and unequivocally answer “no” to all of the following questions:. Has your license to practice in any jurisdiction ever been limited, restricted, reduced, suspended, voluntarily surrendered, revoked, denied, or not renewed?. Have you ever been reprimanded by a state licensing agency, or are any of...
WebMD
'Tripledemic' Cases Decline in U.S. Hospitals
Jan. 23, 2022 -- A "tripledemic" surge of COVID, flu, and RSV cases peaked before the New Year and is now in decline, according to data released by the CDC. The three illnesses peaked for the week ending Dec. 3, with about 236,000 cases nationwide, according to the National Syndromic Surveillance Program, a collaboration among the CDC and health care partners on the federal, state, local, and private levels.
Alabama Just Said It Will Use Drug Laws to Prosecute Women for Taking Abortion Pills
Alabama intends to criminally prosecute women who use abortion pills to terminate a pregnancy, using an old law adopted to protect children from cocaine and other drugs, the attorney general has announced. The announcement fell just days after the FDA changed its regulations to make a commonly-used abortion pill far...
Eye-care providers would face civil fines under Justice Department ADA lawsuit proposal
The Justice Department is making headway as it looks to resolve a lawsuit against two eye care providers, accusing both of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.
It’s no myth: Data indicates thousands of children may survive abortions every year
According to research by the Abortion Survivors Network (ASN), data on the failure rate for abortion indicates that for every 1,000 abortions committed, 2.1 babies survive. Extrapolating based on the Guttmacher Institute’s most recent annual abortion reports in the U.S., this means that an estimated 1,900+ children are potentially surviving abortions every year in the United States alone. Their ultimate fate, however, is unknown.
Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide
A nationwide injunction in the case, as requested by anti-abortion groups, would deny abortion medication even in states where abortion is legal. The post Federal judge could decide as soon as February to yank abortion pill nationwide appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Washington Examiner
CVS and Walgreens find themselves at the center of the abortion debate
The country's largest pharmaceutical chains have found themselves at the center of the national debate over abortion rights, as anti-abortion advocates zero in on abortion medication in the fallout from the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision. Anti-abortion groups are calling on people to protest and boycott their local CVS...
Health Care — FDA panel to look into annual COVID vaccine shots
The FDA’s vaccine committee is set to consider a recommendation for an annual COVID-19 immunization plan, similar to the one employed for flu shots. We’ll dive into the details. Plus: President Biden issues a memorandum to further protect access to medication abortion. Welcome to The Hill’s Health Care roundup, where we’re following the latest moves…
Biden to issue memorandum to protect access to abortion pills
President Biden will issue a presidential memorandum that will further protect access to medication abortion by ensuring doctors can prescribe and dispense it across the United States to mark 50 years since the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. Vice President Harris will announce the memorandum on Sunday in remarks in Florida for the anniversary.…
Retail pharmacies may now dispense abortion pills but not in Arizona
Arizonans will not be affected by a federal rule change that's increasing access to abortion pills by allowing brick-and-mortar retail pharmacies to dispense them. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule change, announced via its website and first reported by the New York Times on Jan. 3, was welcomed by abortion rights advocates as a step forward in creating more access to abortion care. The rule change was immediately criticized by anti-abortion groups, who are organizing protests outside of CVS and Walgreens stores in eight cities next month, Politico reported Jan. 11. But it won't matter in Arizona.
The Alarming Reality: Our Healthcare System is on the Brink of Collapse
Are you prepared for the nightmare scenario where a medical emergency strikes and you can't find a hospital with open beds or adequate staff?. As the nation struggles to recover from the pandemic, the state of our healthcare system has become a pressing concern for many Americans.
Access to abortion pills is sliding out of reach in dozens of states
The Biden administration’s efforts to loosen access to medication abortion pills are running into a headwall of opposition in dozens of states, threatening to put the drugs out of reach for many patients. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this month said it will allow U.S. retail pharmacies to offer abortion pills directly to…
New rural hospital model a lifeline for some, a gamble for others
The Biden administration is offering struggling rural hospitals a new financial lifeline starting this month, but with an unusual twist: Facilities that opt in have to agree to close their non-emergency inpatient services. The big picture: Becoming a "rural emergency hospital" brings enhanced Medicare payments and upward of $3 million...
Poll Finds Nearly Half of Americans Unprepared for Medical Emergency
Nearly half of American adults are not prepared to help in a medical emergency, a new poll reveals. While 76% felt comfortable calling 911, only 55% knew hands-only CPR and 47% didn't know how to use a tourniquet or move a victim to safety. Since nearly 90% of cardiac arrests...
qhubonews.com
Memorandum concerning Further Endeavors to Safeguard Access to Reproductive Healthcare Facilities
SUBJECT: Further Efforts to Protect Access to Reproductive. By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:. Section 1. Policy. Since 2000, the medication mifepristone has been approved by the Food and Drug...
qhubonews.com
President Biden will be signing a Presidential Memorandum designed to guarantee that individuals can safely obtain access to medication abortions.
Vice President Harris Will Announce Presidential Memorandum in Remarks in Florida to Mark 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade. On what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade, President Biden will issue a Presidential Memorandum on Further Efforts to Protect Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services. Vice President Harris will announce the Presidential Memorandum in Florida later today, where she will speak about the next steps in the fight for reproductive rights and reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting access to abortion, including medication abortion.
WebMD
Baby Formula Manufacturer Faces Criminal Investigation
Jan. 22, 2023 – The company at the center of last year’s baby formula recall is under federal criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. Abbott Laboratories, which makes 90% of U.S. baby formula, is being investigated by federal attorneys who specialize in the enforcement consumer protection laws, according to The Wall Street Journal.
WebMD
FDA Wants Annual COVID Boosters, Just Like Annual Flu Shots
Jan. 23, 2023 – U.S. health officials want to simplify the recommended COVID-19 vaccine protocol, making it more like the process for annual flu shots. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is suggesting a single annual shot. The formulation would be selected in June targeting the most threatening COVID-19 strains, and then people could get a shot in the fall when people begin spending more time indoors and exposure increases.
