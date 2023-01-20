42. Montague County

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas
DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
myfoxzone.com
Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest
Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
KXII.com
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
Clay County employees placed on administrative leave
CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days after a removal hearing on Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was postponed, administrative leave notices have been served on 4 employees who are witnesses or alleged victims in a criminal case against the sheriff, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions. The notices state […]
WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
Boy, 4, tests positive for oxycodone, drug paraphernalia found in toybox, mom arrested
According to the affidavit, evidence was provided to WCSO deputies that methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia had been found in the mother's room, as well as the 4-year-old child's room, including in his toybox.
Woman sentenced for leaving child in unsafe environment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is placed on probation for an incident in June 2022 when her child was reported to be outside trying to cross a street dressed only in a diaper. Amelia Mares pleaded guilty to child abandonment/endangerment and was placed on three years probation with a $750 fine, 120 […]
Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
Man on Percocet with no pants on damages vehicles, WFPD says
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is out of jail after posting bond for what police said was a series of “extremely erratic” behavior late Thursday night, all while he wasn’t wearing any pants. Carlos Burney is charged with criminal mischief over $750 but under $2,500 and public intoxication following the incident. He […]
Woman found under rental truck at car wash arrested
Sarah Case, A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman, is in jail and may be facing a burglary charge after police said they found her hiding under a truck at a car wash after a burglar alarm went off.
Accused stalker sends ex-husband over 300 messages in 4 days
WFPD officers said the victim accused his ex-wife of dumping screws in his driveway in an attempt to puncture his tires days prior to her arrest for stalking.
Convicted child abuser wants out of prison
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sent to prison for 10 years after violating his probation for a bizarre child abuse case is seeking release about 5 months after being sentenced.Buford Whisenant, 44, was returned to Wichita County from prison for a hearing Thursday, January 19. His attorney filed for his sentence to be converted […]
