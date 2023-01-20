ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montague County, TX

#42. Montague County

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RV1iH_0kMA8cDq00
- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 65.5 (13 shelters in database) - Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 22,565,325 people (4,479,217 total capacity) - Shelters with generators: 0 - Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0 Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass

Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
KXII.com

Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
WFAA

It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night. Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
myfoxzone.com

Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Marcus teacher resigns after solicitation arrest

Cecil Timothy Morrison, a teacher at Marcus High School and the football team’s offensive coordinator, has resigned after his arrest for solicitation of a prostitute. Amanda Brim, Lewisville ISD’s Chief Communications Officer, said Monday that Morrison was placed on administrative leave when the district was made aware of his arrest, and last week, he submitted his resignation.
LEWISVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Capital murder suspect in custody, police say

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 17-year-old suspect in Monday’s double fatal shooting in Gainesville turned himself in. Samuel Gary Lee King was identified as a person of interest on Jan. 20. in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville that occurred on Jan. 16. The Gainesville Police Department...
GAINESVILLE, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Clay County employees placed on administrative leave

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Just two days after a removal hearing on Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde was postponed, administrative leave notices have been served on 4 employees who are witnesses or alleged victims in a criminal case against the sheriff, despite restrictions in a restraining order on taking any retaliatory actions. The notices state […]
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

WFPD warrant finds over 2 pounds of meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man after the Organized Crime Unit and SWAT executed a search warrant last week. According to the affidavit, WFPD arrested Donald Ray Williams, Jr. when a search warrant was served at an apartment in the 1300 block of 11th Street on Thursday, Jan. 19. A gallon-sized […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police file more charges on suspected Fentanyl dealer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police file more charges on a man they suspect has been supplying large amounts of Fentanyl and other drugs in Wichita Falls in recent months.Marcos Martinez Pardo is jailed on 7 manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charges and 2 other drug charges. A total of 12 drug […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Convicted child abuser wants out of prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sent to prison for 10 years after violating his probation for a bizarre child abuse case is seeking release about 5 months after being sentenced.Buford Whisenant, 44, was returned to Wichita County from prison for a hearing Thursday, January 19. His attorney filed for his sentence to be converted […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Comments / 0

