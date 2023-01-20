31. Lamar County

Related
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 25)
Storm Spotter Training Program Scheduled for Monday, Jan 30. The 2023 spring severe weather season is pretty close, and the National Weather Service (NWS)and local public safety officials want you to be ready. Therefore, the National Weather Service Office (NWS) out of Fort Worth will conduct a free severe weather training class for Lamar County on Monday, Jan 30, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Paris Police Department. Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the City of Paris partners with the National Weather Service for the program.
Choctaw County Man Guilty Of Murder
Choctaw County has found a man charged with a 2019 killing in Hugo guilty of murder. Authorities arrested Gregory Gamblin after Jeremy Barnett was found with a cut to his neck in a car off Highway 271. The jury that convicted him recommended life without parole, but the court has not sentenced Gamblin.
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
Titus County Deputies Seeking Information
Sometime between January 14 and January 20, someone entered onto property located on the 300-block of Titus County Road 2910 near the Blodgett Community. They took a trailer from inside a locked, fenced-in area. The trailer is a black Rock Solid Brand Cargo Trailer and measures 8 1/2 ft wide...
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs
A special meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, January 23, 2023. No one requested to address the Board. Superintendent Michael Lamb recognized board members for “Board Appreciation Month.” Each campus also sent gifts and tokens of thanks to the members. ACTION ITEMS. Along...
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Thursday for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a shotgun at two people. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Scott Sloan, 58, was involved in a property dispute with two people in the 1400 block of Tate Cir.
Woman Seriously Injured In Hopkins County Crash
Hopkins County Deputies, firefighters, and EMS responded to a significant one-vehicle crash Saturday at CR1174 and FM 2297. Deputies reported that a woman had hit a tree and had severe injuries. They summoned a helicopter, but the weather prevented flight. They notified the Emergency Room for a Level 1 Trauma Activation. The DPS is investigating.
Fatal McCurtain County Crash
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a 64-year-old Millerton man died in a single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County. Investigators report that Charles Adkins ran off OK 98, hit two fences after overcorrecting, and ended up in a home. Troopers say McCurtain County Memorial Hospital pronounced him after he experienced a medical condition.
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
Man injured after striking tree in McCurtain County
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Valliant man is in the hospital after he drove into a tree in McCurtain county. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:51 a.m. Sunday morning near Garvin. Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler was driving south on Barn Swallow Road but kept...
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
Detour set for key Sherman highway intersection
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Starting Thursday, motorists eastbound on U.S. 82 in Sherman should plan on taking a little more time when trying to exit at U.S. 75. The Texas Department of Transportation said Exit 642 will be temporarily closed to complete construction of the eastbound frontage road and new exit ramp.
Arrest made in bomb threat case
A 36-year-old Dallas woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with a bomb threat called in to Sulphur Springs Elementary. In a call to SSES, made while students were being dropped off at the school Wednesday morning, a caller allegedly claimed there was a bomb in the building. “Our staff...
