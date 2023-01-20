37. Hansford County

Related
Texas County Republican Party to Hold County Convention
The Texas County Republican Party will hold its County Convention on Thursday, January 26th, at 802 N. Quinn in Guymon Oklahoma. The doors will open at 5:30 pm with the meeting starting at 6:00 pm. The guest speaker will be Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner, Kim David with remarks by Senator Casey Murdock and Representative Kenton Patzkowsky. A potluck soup supper will be the meal.
Dumas man dead after early Friday motorcycle crash
A Dumas man is dead after being involved in a Friday morning motorcycle crash in Moore County, two miles west of Dumas.
Union calling for federal investigation into worker’s death
A local union is calling for a federal investigation into a deadly shooting at a meat packing plant in Guymon.
Investigation underway into fatal police shooting of Sudanese worker at Oklahoma pork processing plant
Oklahoma state police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Sudanese worker by local police officers at a pork processing plant earlier this month. The union which represents workers at the plant has called for an immediate federal investigation into the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of Chiewelthap Mariar, 26, by Guymon City police while he was working at the Seaboard Foods pork processing plant. According to the union, Mariar was a Sudanese refugee who immigrated to the U.S. with his family.
