37. Hansford County

Oklahoma state police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Sudanese worker by local police officers at a pork processing plant earlier this month. The union which represents workers at the plant has called for an immediate federal investigation into the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of Chiewelthap Mariar, 26, by Guymon City police while he was working at the Seaboard Foods pork processing plant. According to the union, Mariar was a Sudanese refugee who immigrated to the U.S. with his family.

GUYMON, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO