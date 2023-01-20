11. Foard County

Related
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’
Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
Boy, 4, tests positive for oxycodone, drug paraphernalia found in toybox, mom arrested
According to the affidavit, evidence was provided to WCSO deputies that methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia had been found in the mother's room, as well as the 4-year-old child's room, including in his toybox.
Man charged with murder, back in jail for violating the condition of his bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged in a 2020 murder is back in jail for allegedly violating his bond’s terms after failing a drug test. Demasia Torris Delgado was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. He is one of three people charged in the 2020 murder of Edward Collins. […]
Convicted child abuser wants out of prison
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man sent to prison for 10 years after violating his probation for a bizarre child abuse case is seeking release about 5 months after being sentenced.Buford Whisenant, 44, was returned to Wichita County from prison for a hearing Thursday, January 19. His attorney filed for his sentence to be converted […]
