CNBC

Bitcoin briefly crosses $23,000, and feds seize $700 million in SBF assets: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Brian Mosoff of Ether Capital discusses the outlook for Ethereum in 2023.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Reacts to Genesis’s Bankruptcy Filing

Genesis Global Holdco LLC and its two lending subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital LLC and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the New York federal district court, which marks the collapse of yet another major crypto brokerage firm. The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency,...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
CoinTelegraph

Opinion: Digital Currency Group's Genesis implosion: What comes next?

It looks as if the bear cycle is going to claim another high-profile crypto company. On Jan. 19, Digital Currency Group’s (DCG’s) lending subsidiary, Genesis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here we have yet another industry giant with a tale of incestuous lending, little risk management to speak of and opaque reporting policies.
investing.com

Binance’s Signature Bank Bans Crypto Trading Transfers Under $100,000

Binance’s Signature Bank Bans Crypto Trading Transfers Under $100,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced that some users would no longer be able to use SWIFT bank transfers for crypto transactions under $100,000 due to issues with one of its partner banks. Minimum SWIFT Transfer on...
dailyhodl.com

Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report

Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
techaiapp.com

NYDFS Releases Guidance on Importance of Segregation and Separate Accounting for Customer Funds in Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

On Monday, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) published guidance on custodial structures to help protect customers’ money if a crypto firm goes bankrupt. New York’s top financial regulator stressed that businesses should not commingle customer funds and that customer funds should be segregated with separate accounting.
NBC New York

Binance Was Final Destination for Millions in Funds From Bitzlato, Exchange Shut Down for Alleged Money Laundering

Data from Arkham Intelligence shows that tens of millions of dollars flowed from an alleged nexus of money laundering, Bitzlato, through intermediate wallets to Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange. A FinCEN complaint from Wednesday noted that Binance was Bitzlato's largest counterparty, but blockchain data reveals rudimentary efforts to conceal...
blockchain.news

Binance Informs Customers of Upcoming Service Disruption

It has been brought to the attention of the retail customer base of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance that there is a possibility that they may be unable to access their accounts at some point in the not-too-distant future due to the fact that the exchange may go out of business. In the event that anything comparable occurs, there is a possibility that on-ramp and off-ramp bank money transfers will no longer be possible.

