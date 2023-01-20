Property Tax Relief Just a reminder from my update last week about tax relief programs passed by the legislature last year that the applications are now available. The link for the application for property tax relief for low income seniors and disabled veterans is posted at https://www.ksrevenue.gov/pdf/k-40svr.pdf and the application for some property tax relief for businesses shut-down or negatively impacted by the Governor’s shutdown during COVID is at https://www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/Misc/PropTaxAssistance/StoreFront You may also call KDOR at 785-368-8222 or e-mail [email protected] with questions about the programs and applications.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO