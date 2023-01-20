ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Scientists warn that processed meat reduces the risk of cancer | Science and health

The study published in the journal nature, done on rats: the group fed processed meat containing the chemicals developed 75% more cancerous tumors than the group fed pork without the nitrites. What’s more, the mice that ate the nitrite-treated pork also developed 82 percent more tumors in their intestines than the other group.
MedicineNet.com

What Is Diabetic Urination Like?

Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Living Smart

According to the research, not brushing your teeth can increase cancer risk by 75%

Researchers at Queen's University Belfast found that poor oral hygiene increased the risk of developing liver cancer by a significant amount. Those with conditions such as painful or bleeding gums, mouth ulcers, and loose teeth were 75 percent more likely to develop hepatocellular carcinoma according to research published in the United European Gastroenterology journal. Primary liver cancer of this type is the most common type.
The Independent

Patients taking antidepressants can become less sensitive to rewards – research

Commonly-prescribed antidepressants can make patients become less sensitive to rewards – affecting a key behavioural learning process that can lead to emotional dullness, according to scientists.Researchers have found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, or SSRIs, can affect reinforcement learning, which allows people to learn from their actions and their environment.These drugs work by targeting the body’s “feel-good” chemical known as serotonin, which carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.A widely-reported SSRI side effects is “blunting”, where patients say they feel emotionally dull and are not able to respond with the same level of enjoyment that they normally would.The experts...
WebMD

People With Cancer Should Be Wary of Taking Dietary Supplements

Jan. 19, 2023 – Cancer dietitian Lisa Cianciotta often finds herself sitting across from a patient who suddenly fishes a bottle of antioxidant supplements from their bag and says, "My friend told me this works really well," or "I read on the internet that this is supposed to be really good for cancer."
New York Post

Eating just 1 portion of freshwater fish may expose people to toxic chemicals

Something’s fishy. Eating just one portion of freshwater fish — such as trout or carp — could expose people to potentially toxic chemical compounds, according to a new study. The findings, which were published by Environmental Research, revealed that eating even a single serving of freshwater fish per year could be equal to one month of drinking water laced with high levels of perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, that can be harmful to one’s health. Very low doses of PFAS in drinking water have been linked to suppression of the immune system, including reduced vaccine efficacy, and an increased risk of certain...
The Hill

Cancer diagnosis raises suicide risk by 26 percent: research

Story at a glance If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.  Individuals diagnosed with cancer between 2000 and 2016 had a 26 percent higher risk of suicide compared with the general population, new research shows.  Both insurance status and ethnicity contributed…
earth.com

Exercise may actually be the fountain of youth

Imagine if we could reverse the effects of aging simply by exercising. A new study, published in The Journal of Physiology, suggests that exercise may indeed make the muscle cells of lab mice more youthful and may help ameliorate the adverse effects of aging in humans too. The process of...
CBS New York

How to have a healthy gut microbiome

NEW YORK -- Most people associate bacteria and viruses will illness. However, research finds some of these microorganisms can be beneficial to your health. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS2 to discuss what scientists call the gut microbiome. She explained how the gut microbiome affects the body, what can lead to an unhealthy or imbalanced one, and what you can do to promote a healthy one.Watch her full interview above for more information.
Medical News Today

How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?

An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
msn.com

Care plan your doctor would usually recommend for Glaucoma

A condition where the eye’s optic nerve, which provides information to the brain, is damaged with or without raised intraocular pressure. If untreated, this will cause gradual vision loss. Symptoms. Commonly observed symptoms include: blurred vision, glare, eye pain, headache, and narrowed vision. Causes. A damage to the optic...
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Disclosing Increased Risk of Alzheimer Disease Not Associated With Clinically Meaningful Psychological Risk

Researchers noted no significant changes in anxiety or depression between patients who were positive or negative for amyloid deposition. Amyloid deposition is the strongest risk factor of Alzheimer disease (AD) and can be evaluated using positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. Patients who are amyloid-positive and have subjective cognitive decline (SCD) are at greater risk of preclinical Alzheimer disease, also known as subjective cognitive decline plus (SCD+). They are also at greater risk of developing dementia.

