Man fatally shot just off Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A man was found with a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a car near Pio Nono Avenue near Mrs. Winners Chicken & Biscuits on Tuesday. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a person shot in a truck near the roadway– when arriving at the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.
Bibb County deputies are looking for a car jack thief
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Cameras caught a man stealing from a local business. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office released surveillance video of a man walking into a business on Gray Highway and leaving with a floor jack. The incident occurred on January 11th. Anyone recognizing the identity of the man...
UPDATE: 3 arrested in connection with Warner Robins homicide
UPDATE (1/24): Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Michael Cooper. According to WRPD, 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan of Macon was arrested on January 18 and is being charged with murder and aggravated assault. 22-year-old Tionne Beasley of Macon was arrested January 21s and is being charged...
Three arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Warner Robins. In a media release, the Warner Robins Police Department says 21-year-old Shadarrius Hogan, of Macon, 22-year-old Tionne Beasley, of Macon, and 19-year-old Vincent Winston, of Perry, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 41-year-old Michael Cooper.
Three arrested in early January Warner Robins shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage. Three people have been arrested and charged with murder by the Warner Robins Police Department on Tuesday in relation to an early January shooting in Warner Robins. According to a press release, 21-year-old Shadarrius...
Perry Police: Macon man arrested in connection with multiple entering autos
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man is in custody in connection with several entering autos. A Perry Police Department news release says 25-year-old Reshawn Brown is charged with the following:. 17 counts of entering automobile. 15 counts of criminal trespass. 2 counts of criminal damage of property. 1...
Warner Robins woman arrested in $80K of fraudulent transactions at Perry Dollar General store
PERRY, Ga. — A 32-year-old Warner Robins woman has been arrested in 150 fraudulent transactions that were made at the Dollar General store on Plaza Drive in Perry. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, the call came in Thursday about a theft at the store. When they made it to the store, officers discovered that the fraud was done by an employee at the store. The 32-year-old employee was arrested for the fraudulent transactions, which are estimated to total up to $80,000.
BCSO searches for vehicle in connection to fatal shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify persons of interest as well as find a vehicle connected to a fatal shooting that happened Friday night just after 11 p.m. BCSO says the incident took place in the 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane,...
4 men wanted in south Bibb County family's shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has new details about a triple shooting that left one man dead and two family members injured. They say they do not believe the family was targeted. Monday morning, the sheriff's office released a picture of a car they describe as 'dark in color.' They're looking for the four men who drove the car. Deputies say they are 'persons of interest.'
Juveniles involved in Warner Robins burglaries arrested in Tennessee
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — January 16th, two juvenile males were reported to have broken into several businesses in Warner Robins with the intention of taking firearms. According to WRPD, during the breaks-ins at 603 Watson Blvd, 2292 Moody Rd, and 327 S Houston Lake Rd, the juveniles ended...
Eastman teen dies in crash in Twiggs County
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — An Eastman teen died in a crash in Twiggs County just before 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The vehicle was traveling south on State Route 87 before leaving the roadway and hitting several trees before flipping onto the passenger side.
Men wanted for Armed Robbery in Jones County
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Saturday morning, 5 men committed an Armed Robbery at the 49er Mart on Shurling Drive in Jones county– the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is searching for those suspects now. According to JCSO, 4 of the 5 men were wearing masks, but the man...
'Going to miss him a lot': Shurlington Package Store customers remember beloved assistant manager killed in triple shooting
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're looking for four men driving a dark-colored car who they believe killed Pinal Kumar Patel last week. The triple shooting in Patel's driveway in south Bibb County also sent his wife and daughter to the hospital. They had just picked Patel up from his job as an assistant manager at Shurlington Package Store on Shurling Drive.
Perry Dollar General employee charged with theft by taking
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Dollar General employee was arrested Monday and charged with theft by taking after company officials accused her of making more than 150 fraudulent transactions that cost the company an estimated $80,000. That’s according to a Perry Police Department news release. which identified the employee...
Deputies: Woman arrested for murder of Forsyth man at Macon apartment
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead after being shot at a Macon apartment complex Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Walnut Hill Apartments on Merriwood Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot inside an apartment. The victim was later identified as 39-year-old Waymond Danzy, of Forsyth. Investigators say Danzy was dead on the scene.
Ga. family gunned down in their driveway were ambushed by masked men, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family who was shot in their driveway, leaving the father dead, were the targets of an ambush, deputies say. On Friday night, 52-year-old Pimalkumar Patel was returning to his Bibb County home with his wife and daughter, according to deputies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Macon airport extension brings growth to area
MACON, Ga. — The Middle Georgia Regional Airport has some new upgrades planned, like a new two-story corporate terminal building that will hold conference rooms, restaurants, and gathering spaces. They are also planning on building a new air traffic tower. Tuesday morning, they broke ground for their runway extension.
