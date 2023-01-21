Read full article on original website
KLTV
Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for UT Tyler's new Medical Education Building. The facility will be built in Tyler's mid-town medical district and eventually house a new UT Tyler medical school.
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
KLTV
Smith County commissioners select acting constable to continue in role
The fire was mostly in the front room of the house and spread to the attic. It took about 30 minutes to put out.
KLTV
Gov. Abbott attends groundbreaking for UT Tyler Medical Education Building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for UT Tyler’s new Medical Education Building. The facility will be built in Tyler’s midtown medical district and eventually house the new UT Tyler School of Medicine. This will be East Texas’ first school of medicine and the...
KLTV
Frankston ISD board approves 4-day school week for 2023-24
FRANKSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Frankston ISD has joined several other East Texas districts in approving a 4-day school week for the 2023-24 school year. The district is planning to undertake the change as a three-year pilot program. They say every Monday will be a day off for the students unless they are invited to an intervention day. Holiday breaks will be similar to this year’s breaks, they said.
KLTV
Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
KLTV
Canton woman killed in 2-vehicle wreck
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Canton woman has died following a two-vehicle wreck west of Canton Saturday night. Jennifer L. Johnson, 42, died on the scene at 7:43 p.m. The wreck occurred at 6:50 p.m. on State Highway 243, five miles west of Canton. According to the preliminary...
KLTV
Tyler ISD board set to approve new Legacy football coach on Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board is scheduled to name a new head football coach for Legacy High School in a special-called meeting on Thursday. The hiring of the coach is one of two action items listed on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. The...
KLTV
Brownsboro police trying to ID people shown on video allegedly committing laundry theft
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Brownsboro Police Department is enlisting the public’s help identifying two people from a surveillance video. They say that a man and a woman were seen on surveillance video swiping laundry belonging to someone else. police did not share the name of the laundromat or the day the alleged theft happened.
KLTV
Commissioners accept convicted Smith County constable’s resignation
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court accepted the resignation of former Pct. 1 constable Curtis Traylor-Harris at their Tuesday morning meeting. Traylor-Harris’ final letter of resignation was sent via email on Jan. 19, according to assistant district attorney Thomas Wilson. Traylor-Harris had previously sent two other resignation letters, but rescinded both.
KLTV
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into the front of Jason’s Deli on Broadway Ave. in Tyler Monday night. The driver, Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, his third offense, according to Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh. Erbaugh said that on Monday night at...
KLTV
Palestine man arrested after resident says he was found burglarizing car
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday. Palestine police say they arrested a man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a person’s car. Officers say they were called to the 900 block of Cambell just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident said they say a white male in a dark hoodie inside their vehicle parked at their residence. When the homeowner confronted the alleged burglar, he fled.
KLTV
Rashaun Woods named head coach for Tyler High
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD Board of Trustees has approved former Oklahoma State and NFL wide receiver Rashaun Woods as head coach for Tyler High. Woods was named to the OSU Hall of Honor in 2022. He is the school’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He was a two-time first-team All-American in 2002 and 2003. He holds the record four touchdown receptions in a game, with seven against SMU in 2003.
KLTV
Nacogdoches head coaching job vacant as Allman steps down
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Darren Allman will step down as athletic director and head football coach and take over new duties with Nacogdoches ISD as the Director of Athletic Facilities and Special Projects. “Coach Allman is a dedicated educator and coach who has worked hard for the Dragons’ program,” said NISD...
KLTV
Cherokee County kidnapping suspects identified after SWAT team arrests
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the identities of the suspects arrested during the issuance of a search warrant that was conducted by SWAT on Tuesday evening. Chad Campbell, Wesley Wallace, and Alice Hayes were all arrested for the assault and kidnapping of...
