WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 1.22.23: Charlotte Flair Defends Title, More
WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Binghamton, New York with Charlotte Flair defending her title and more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair fought Bayley to a no context when Damage CTRL interfered. *...
Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan
UPDATED: PWInsider has confirmed the previous report about the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match being cut short on Raw, with a note on the original plan. The site reports that the original plan was to have Lynch win and then Damage CTRL attack her after the match. As noted, the segment was cut down due to the Tribal Court segment running “extremely long.”
Possible Spoilers and Backstage Notes For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select has several notes for tonight’s 30th anniversary episode of WWE RAW, which include possible spoilers for the event. – Several wrestlers were contacted about appearing but were unable to make it. This includes Tatanka, who publicly announced he wasn’t able to be there. – Kurt Angle...
Bully Ray Says He Was Contacted For 30th Anniversary of RAW, Explains What He Wanted To Do
In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bully Ray revealed that he was contacted to appear at tonight’s 30th anniversary of RAW, but it won’t happen. He explained he wanted to put over younger talent tonight, specifically mentioning Alpha Academy’s Chad Gable and Otis. He added that he didn’t want to be involved in a backstage segment where stars show up for a few moments and that’s it.
Roxanne Perez on How Supportive Mandy Rose Was of Her WWE NXT Women’s Title Win
– During a recent interview with Faction 919, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez discussed her title win in December over former champion Mandy Rose. According to Perez, Mandy Rose was very supportive of her winning the title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Roxanne Perez on the situation...
Details On Why Segment Was Changed For Tonight’s WWE RAW
As previously reported, a segment that was set for tonight’s 30th anniversary of WWE RAW was changed. The segment was originally set to be a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony, with multiple generations of the Bloodline acknowledging Roman Reigns. It was later set to be ‘The Trial of Sami Zayn’ before a tribal council.
WWE News: Valhalla Praises WWE For Giving Her Moments With Her Son, More WWF Superstars Added To Peacock, Latest UpUpDownDown Video
– In a post on Twitter, Valhalla praised WWE for the respect they show to working mothers on their roster, and giving her memorable moments with her son. She wrote: “@WWE has been so great about me being a talent but more importantly a mother. Sharing moments like this with my son are something I will remember forever. Thank you. @WWEonFOX @TripleH”
WWE News: Charlotte Flair Promotes the Royal Rumble on TODAY, Dijak Entrance Theme
– WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair joined TODAY this week to promote the Royal Rumble event. You can see a video of the segment below. – WWE released the entrance theme for Dijak, “Driver”:
WWE Files Trademark For Emma
WWE has filed a new trademark for Emma following her return to the company in October. Fightful reports that WWE filed the trademark application on January 20th for the Smackdown star, who will be part of the women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday. The description for the trademark reads:
Lance Anoa’i Reveals His MLW Plans For 2023
On a recent episode of The Family Business, Lance Anoa’i answered an inquiry about his future plans for the upcoming year (per Fightful). He explained that his focus is currently on his work with MLW and the Samoan Swat Team, but that he does have an eye on his relatives in WWE. You can read a few highlights from the interview below.
WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain
WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.24.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are just over a week away from Vengeance Day with Grayson Waller challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. That is going to include a lot of build this week as we get ready for the title match, but there is some other stuff to do as well. The good thing is that a lot of the card is ready so let’s get to it.
WWE NXT Preview: Women’s Title Summit, Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell
– WWE NXT is back tonight with a new episode, as the build continues for NXT Vengeance Day 2023. Tonight’s show will feature Alba Fyre challenging Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles. Also, Tiffany Stratton faces Indi Hartwell. A women’s Triple Threat Title...
Jimmy Korderas On Why It Was a ‘Good Move’ To Announce Cody Rhodes For the Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes is returning to the ring at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, and former WWE ref Jimmy Korderas explained why he thinks announcing it ahead of time was a good move. Korderas’ latest Reffin’ Rant video saw the former official discuss the announcement last week that Rhodes will be returning in the Rumble match as opposed to keeping it as a surprise.
Jake Roberts Thinks Kenny Omega Is One Of The All-Time Greats
On a recent episode of The Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts listed Kenny Omega as “one of the best,” ahead of other more widely-accepted candidates for the title (via Wrestling Inc). Roberts was asked about his evaluation of Ric Flair for that honor and rejected the suggestion out of hand, pivoting instead to praise Omega’s performance credentials in the ring. You can read a highlight from Roberts and listen to the full episode below.
Cash Wheeler Tweets About FTR’s “Biggest Downfall” During WWE Main Roster Run
Cash Wheeler recently reacted to a social media post with a bit of his own analysis on FTR’s performance as part of the main WWE roster. When a fan posted a series of media items featuring FTR’s fight against Shinsuke Nakamura and KENTA, Wheeler cited the point where his jaw took a hit that sidelined him for two months and explained that the enforced hiatus set the pair back:
PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Explains Why Promotion Is Leaving WWE Network
In an interview with PWMania, PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best spoke about the end of the promotion on the WWE Network. The announcement that PROGRESS was leaving was made last week. Here are highlights:. On what caused a change in the PROGRESS-WWE relationship: “In very pure terms, our contract with...
Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal Announced for AEW Dynamite in Celebration of Jay Briscoe’s 39th Birthday
– While it initially appeared that Warner Bros. Discovery would not change its policy regarding Mark Briscoe, as reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, it now looks like WBD has opted to lift the unofficial ban. It was initially reported that Warner Bros. Discovery would not allow Mark Briscoe to join AEW following the passing of his brother. However, Tony Khan announced today that Mark Briscoe will be wrestling on this week’s Dynamite, facing Jay Lethal.
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
AEW News: Bryan Danielson Honored by Brain Injury Alliance, Athena Brawls With Yuka Sakazaki Adam Cole Speed Runs Super Mario Bros.
– The Brain Injury Alliance of Arizona recently named AEW star Bryan Danielson as the Courageous Athlete Honoree at the 2023 Brainiac Bash. The Brain Injury Alliance also released the following video in conjunction with Danielson being named the honoree:. – Athena and Yuka Sakazaki got into a brawl during...
