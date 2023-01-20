29. Fannin County

Related
KTEN.com
Fannin County Commissioners address road concerns
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Fannin County Commissioners know that street maintenance is one of the top priorities for taxpayers. So they are focused on finding solutions about how to best maintain the county's roads. "There needs to be prioritization, and people need to consciously plan what they are going...
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
fox4news.com
Snow blankets Gainesville in Cooke County
A wintry mix late in the 5 o’clock hour fell near the red river at the Texas-Oklahoma border. Around 6 o’clock, roadways became a bit difficult to navigate.
fox4news.com
Snow in Cooke County forces some school closures
While most areas of North Texas got just a dusting of snow Tuesday night, roughly 2 inches fell in Gainesville near the Oklahoma border. That prompted the closure of two school districts there. FOX 4's Dan Godwin reports live with an update on the weather conditions.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County arrested Christopher Lee Skeen, Jr. of Tira, on multiple charges. He’s charged with Engaging in Organized Crime and several traffic-related offenses. His bond is $75,000. Deputies arrested Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs for possessing a firearm by a felon, two counts of gun theft, and driving...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Man Gets 20 Years
A Hunt County grand jury indicted Kerith Gilstrap, 43, of Greenville, in July 2021, on one count of arson causing death. Gilstrap entered the guilty plea Friday in 354th District Court. Judge Keli Aiken sentenced Gilstrap to 20 years in prison. The fire was on Apr 13, 2021, and resulted in the death of Christopher James Hawkins, 43, of Greenville.
fox4news.com
Schools closed in Gainesville after 1-2 inches of snowfall
Rain turned to snow after the sun went down in Cooke County Tuesday night. Some of it even stuck to the ground. FOX 4's Dan Godwin gives a live update on the conditions there. Schools in Gainesville and Sivells Bend ISD are closed for the day.
easttexasradio.com
Choctaw County Man Guilty Of Murder
Choctaw County has found a man charged with a 2019 killing in Hugo guilty of murder. Authorities arrested Gregory Gamblin after Jeremy Barnett was found with a cut to his neck in a car off Highway 271. The jury that convicted him recommended life without parole, but the court has not sentenced Gamblin.
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
Godbolt Arrested For Theft of Firearm
January 23, 2023 – Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of theft of a firearm and no driving licence. 2229619 1 46.05 UNLAWFUL POSSESS FIREARM BY FELON. 2229617 1 31.03(E)(4)(C) THEFT OF FIREARM MAGISTRATE COURT.
KXII.com
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office. A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.
easttexasradio.com
Woman Seriously Injured In Hopkins County Crash
Hopkins County Deputies, firefighters, and EMS responded to a significant one-vehicle crash Saturday at CR1174 and FM 2297. Deputies reported that a woman had hit a tree and had severe injuries. They summoned a helicopter, but the weather prevented flight. They notified the Emergency Room for a Level 1 Trauma Activation. The DPS is investigating.
KXII.com
Murder arrest made in early morning Denison shooting
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Early Wednesday morning both Denison Fire and Police responded to the 2900 block of Layne Drive, where one young man was shot and another was taken into custody. “Upon arrival they located a deceased male, believe that male was 24-years-old,” said Denison Police Chief Mike Gudgel....
myfoxzone.com
Lewisville ISD issues statement on arrest of high school football coach
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville ISD has issued a statement on a former assistant football coach employed by the district who was arrested recently. The former Marcus High School teacher/coach, Tim Morrison, was placed on administrative leave when the district became aware of his arrest, and Morrison subsequently submitted his resignation last week, the district said in an emailed statement.
KXII.com
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was arrested on Thursday for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he pointed a shotgun at two people. According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Wesley Scott Sloan, 58, was involved in a property dispute with two people in the 1400 block of Tate Cir.
KTEN.com
Texas police keep tabs at traffic stops to ensure fair treatment
(KTEN) —Taking steps to keep police honest and unbiased, a Texas law requires that all departments conducting traffic stops file and report all stops before March 1 every year. "Expect an unbiased enforcement of the law," said Sherman police spokesperson Brett Mullen. "These processes kind of safeguard that, as...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation
Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
Man Murdered , Brother in Law Arrested in Campbell Texas
At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff's Office received a call about suspicious activity in the area of County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information obtained from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County Sheriff's department then started the investigation as a possible kidnapping. They soon found a Deceased Male in a ditch on nearby County Road 4106.
WFAA
This North Texas school district just approved moving to 4-day school week, adding to statewide trend
ANNA, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August 2022 when Mineral Wells ISD announced its implementation of a four-day school week. The Anna Independent School District (AISD) school board announced Friday it approved moving to a four-day school structure for the 2023-24 year.
