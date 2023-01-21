Kendall Grove explains why he’s coming back for one ‘last hurrah’ and revisiting the bloodiest fight in KSW history

Read full article on original website
Lauren Murphy reacts to loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 283: ‘I’m glad my corner didn’t stop the fight’
Lauren Murphy was beaten but not broken. That’s the message from the one-time flyweight title challenger, who lost a lopsided decision to Jessica Andrade at UFC 283 after absorbing an obscene amount of damage over three rounds. According to UFC statistics, Andrade connected with 231 significant strikes, which is a new single fight flyweight record.
Glover Teixeira avoids major injuries in UFC 283 war with Jamahal Hill
RIO DE JANEIRO — Glover Teixeira displayed a huge heart in what ended up being his retirement fight with Jamahal Hill at UFC 283, which went down Saturday night in Brazil, but he ultimately avoided major injuries. The 43-year-old veteran lost an unanimous decision in Rio de Janeiro after...
Jose Aldo confirms Conor McGregor once put red panties on his door at UFC 200
Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor are pretty tight these days, if you can believe it. After having a moment to bask in the announcement of his upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction, the legendary former featherweight champion spoke to the media backstage at UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday and he shared an update on his relationship with McGregor, a former blood rival.
Brandon Moreno details backstage altercation with Alexandre Pantoja after UFC 283 win
Brandon Moreno barely had time to celebrate his win over Deiveson Figueiredo to conclude their four-fight rivalry before he was already being confronted by a future —and past — opponent. After reclaiming the flyweight title in the UFC 283 co-main event, Moreno headed backstage where he ran into...
Morning Report: Lauren Murphy fights off corner criticism after rough UFC 283 loss: ‘Miss me with this double standard B.S.’
Lauren Murphy has had it with the reactions to her loss this past weekend in Brazil. “Lucky” made the trip to Rio de Janeiro for a big UFC 283 flyweight bout against her fellow one-time title challenger in the weight class, Jessica Andrade. Unfortunately, the result was a brutal one as Murphy was battered for three straight rounds by the former strawweight champion en route to a unanimous decision loss.
Bruno Machado returns to MMA following boxing match with Anderson Silva, defends title in Abu Dhabi
Bruno Machado is going back to a MMA cage for his first title defense since boxing legendary fighter Anderson Silva in May 2022, defending his UAE Warriors lightweight title against Martun Mezhlumyan on Feb. 25, promotional officials told MMA Fighting. Machado vs. Mezhlumyan will serve as the main event for...
Rankings Shakeup: Jamahal Hill is a UFC champion — does that make him MMA’s No. 1 light heavyweight?
Regardless of how anybody feels about the UFC’s topsy-turvy light heavyweight situation, the promotion once again has an official 205-pound champion, and his name is Jamahal Hill. Thrown into an unexpected title opportunity, Hill more than made the most of it, not just defeating former champion Glover Teixeira in...
UFC champ Alex Pereira eyes May return with Robert Whittaker if Israel Adesanya doesn’t want immediate rematch
RIO DE JANEIRO — Alex Pereira is already planning his next move as UFC middleweight champion. Months removed from his thrilling fifth-round knockout victory over Israel Adesanya to capture the 185-pound championship in New York, “Poatan” said in an interview with MMA Fighting that re-entering the octagon in May would be “perfect”, but the opponent is still yet to be determined.
Tyson Fury responds to Francis Ngannou, calls for 4-ounce glove boxing match for ‘big boy money’
Tyson Fury is ready to answer Francis Ngannou’s challenge. Now that the former UFC heavyweight champion is officially a free agent and looking for his next fight, Fury says that he’s absolutely open to the challenge and he’s still proposing a mixed rule set that could give Ngannou a few advantages.
John Kavanagh ‘very, very confident’ Conor McGregor fights in 2023, reveals what he wants most in an opponent
One of the biggest questions when 2023 began was whether or not Conor McGregor will make his return to action after suffering a broken leg in his most recent fight. While there are hurdles that have to be cleared, including six months of drug testing under the UFC’s anti-doping policy, McGregor’s longtime head coach John Kavanagh fully expects the Irish superstar to compete again before the year is over.
Jiri Prochazka targeting summer return from shoulder injury: ‘It’s getting much better than everybody expects’
Jiri Prochazka is coming to reclaim the light heavyweight title. At UFC 283, Jamahal Hill won the vacant light heavyweight title with a dominating display against former champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 283. Shortly after the fight, Prochazka, who vacated the title in November after suffering a shoulder injury, sent a warning to the new champion, saying, “Congratulation. I’m coming.” And apparently Prochazka is coming sooner than most expected.
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 283
As the first UFC pay-per-view event becomes a thing of the past, what’s next for the new light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill after his incredible performance against the now retired Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC 283 on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil? What about the now undisputed flyweight champion Brandon Moreno after his third-round TKO win in the co-main event, as well as his longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo?
UFC 283 medical suspensions: Jamahal Hill and Glover Teixeira both suffer broken noses
Eleven fighters received 180-day medical suspensions by the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) following Saturday night’s UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, the commission revealed to MMA Fighting on Monday. The list includes now-retired former champ Glover Teixeira, who suffered a nasal fracture. Jamahal Hill, who defeated him via...
Ihor Potieria explains post-fight dance after retiring Shogun Rua at UFC 283
For UFC light heavyweight Ihor Potieria, the best way to explain his post-fight celebration after retiring Shogun Rua was to do it again. Potieria got some heat after sending the ex-champ packing on a TKO loss, with one UFC vet declaring “OK now I hate this guy” after the Ukrainian fighter appeared to gloat with a dance.
UFC 283 takeaways: The unlikely legend of Glover Teixeira, plus Moreno-Figueiredo’s place in history and more
Ladies and gentlemen, we finally have a UFC light heavyweight champ. In the first pay-per-view of 2023, Jamahal Hill captured the vacant belt with a brutal decision win over Glover Teixeira, who announced his retirement after a valiant effort at UFC 283. The bout headlined an eventful return to Brazil, which also saw Brandon Moreno put a stamp on his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo, Mauricio Rua ride off into MMA valhalla, plus much more.
The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, John Kavanagh, Luke Rockhold, and Sayif Saud
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap UFC 283 and another wild weekend in combat sports. 2 p.m.: Fortis...
John Hackleman retires from cornering after trying to call off Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill at UFC 283
John Hackleman wanted to stop the fight between his longtime student Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill after the fourth round of UFC 283’s headliner. Were he the chief corner, referee Marc Goddard would have listened to him and waved off the action in favor of Hill. “I’m a known...
Sayif Saud: Brandon Moreno suffered ‘serious’ knee injury prior to UFC 283 title win
Brandon Moreno may have looked incredible in his undisputed title win this past weekend, but the road to UFC 283 was a bumpy one. Moreno picked up a third-round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over longtime rival Deiveson Figueiredo in their fourth meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “The Assassin Baby” delivered one of the best performances of his career in the victory, but along the way, his head coach Sayif Saud of Fortis MMA revealed that Moreno dealt with a lot in fight camp.
Sage Northcutt set to return after four-year layoff at ONE on Prime Video 10
Sage Northcutt will return to mixed martial arts competition for the first time since 2019. Promotional officials confirmed on Monday that Northcutt will face Ahmed Mujtaba at One Championship’s upcoming U.S. debut, which takes place May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colo. Northcutt will make the walk...
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua speaks on legacy after final fight, wants to be remembered as ‘role model’
Mauricio Rua has a humble request for how fans should view him. The legendary “Shogun” retired on Saturday in his home country of Brazil after a loss to Ihor Potieria at UFC 283, a fight that concluded a 20-year journey that began in 2002. It was a longtime coming for Rua, 41, who has competed sporadically for the past few years.
