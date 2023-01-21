Read full article on original website
Penn State women’s basketball looks to build off recent win on the road against Rutgers, No. 10 Maryland
Penn State will look to shake some of its road woes in the midst of its five-game losing streak away from home. After splitting their recent two-game homestand at the Bryce Jordan Center, earning a win over Wisconsin after suffering a close loss to Minnesota earlier in the week, the Lady Lions will hit the road for a pair of games against Big Ten foes.
3-point woes doom Penn State men’s basketball in blowout loss at Rutgers
As January concludes and March slowly approaches, Penn State has the potential to either make the NCAA Tournament or miss out for a 12th straight year. While a road win over Rutgers certainly would’ve helped their résumé, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get it done, falling 61-45 to the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday night.
Position preview | Roster turnover provides opportunities for younger Penn State softball infielders
After ending its season on a loss, Penn State is looking for a fresh start in 2023. The Nittany Lions finished 32-22 and No. 7 in the Big Ten Conference last season. With the spring just ahead, the blue and white’s infield looks to improve. Last season, perfect fielding...
Penn State men’s basketball continues Big Ten play with clashes against Rutgers, Michigan
After securing a gritty and resilient 76-65 win over Nebraska in front of the largest home crowd thus far, Penn State’s Big Ten gauntlet carries on with Rutgers and Michigan on the horizon. The Nittany Lions are set to travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on the Scarlet...
Penn State women's volleyball nabs 2022 Big Ten Setter of the Year Mac Podraza in transfer portal
After landing Arizona State junior transfer setter Ella Snyder on Jan. 5, head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley wasn't done adding depth to the position, grabbing Ohio State senior standout Mac Podraza. Heading to Happy Valley as the reigning Big Ten Setter of the Year, Podraza becomes the third transfer to join...
Penn State wrestling’s Roman Bravo-Young rebounds with dominant performance against Michigan State
After a close win in the Bryce Jordan Center against Michigan’s Dylan Ragusin, Roman Bravo-Young was determined to put on a show against Michigan State. Penn State’s No. 1 Bravo-Young came out firing against Michigan State’s No. 16 Rayvon Foley, earning a pin against the Spartan in dominant fashion.
Penn State wrestling rolls past Michigan State to remain undefeated on the season
Penn State entered Rec Hall fresh off a 30-8 win over No. 3 Michigan two days prior. The Nittany Lions made even quicker work of Michigan State. No. 1 Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since a 2020 meeting versus Iowa and the streak was nowhere close to ending against the Spartans on Sunday. Michigan State was only able to muster two wins and fell to the top-ranked Nittany Lions 34-6.
Penn State women's hockey forward Tessa Janecke named CHA Rookie of the Week
Penn State freshman sensation Tessa Janecke has earned yet another award in her rookie campaign. Janecke was named Rookie of the Week by the CHA thanks to her stellar series against Mercyhurst on Jan. 22-23. Janecke potted two goals and one assist for three points against the green and blue.
Penn State wrestling's Gary Steen gets huge confidence boost with ranked victory against Michigan State
Penn State’s Gary Steen has had his share of struggles so far this season as the weakest point in the Nittany Lion’s dominant lineup. Sunday afternoon presented yet another opportunity for Steen to seize; this time, he didn’t let the moment pass him by. Steen’s opponent at 125 pounds was Michigan State’s No. 24 Tristan Lujan, who held a 14-4 record on the year.
Following split series with Notre Dame, Penn State men’s hockey stays put in USCHO rankings
Penn State is in the top 10 once again. After splitting its weekend series against Notre Dame, the blue and white remained a steady No. 6 in the latest USCHO rankings. Following a “demoralizing” loss on Friday night, the Nittany Lions bounced back with a 3-2 win over the Fighting Irish during Saturday’s Wear White Game.
Penn State men's volleyball's John Kerr earns AVCA Player of the Week honors after 2 strong performances
In the First Point Collegiate Challenge, Penn State rolled past two top-ten opponents thanks to the outstanding performance of senior outside hitter John Kerr. Kerr racked up 35 kills and 13 digs over two games, which helped him win the AVCA Collegiate Player of the Week award. As one of...
Window of opportunity opens for Penn State men’s volleyball against Long Beach State
After a victorious weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge against Pepperdine and Stanford, Penn State is hoping to continue its winning streak against Long Beach State on Wednesday. This will be the first team the Nittany Lions face off against this season that has a higher ranking than them...
Penn State women's hockey remains in same spot in USCHO poll for 7th consecutive week
For the seventh week in a row, Penn State women’s hockey remains at No. 12 in this week's USCHO Poll. Thus far, Penn State holds a conference play record of 7-1-1, which is first place in the CHA, and an overall record of 17-8-2. The blue and white are...
Mercyhurst surrenders game-winning goal, falls to Penn State women's hockey in CHA overtime battle
No. 12 Penn State concluded its two-game conference series with Mercyhurst on Monday, earning a 3-2 victory in overtime fashion thanks to two goals from its freshman phenom. For a majority of the month both teams have faced solely conference opponents making it a tough stretch to end the regular season.
The lowdown on Marques Hagans with 247Sports reporter Jacquie Franciulli | The 1-0 Podcast
In this episode of “The 1-0 Podcast,” co-hosts Seth Engle and Spencer Ripchik welcome special guest, 247Sports Virginia beat writer Jacquie Franciulli. With the recent news of former Virginia wide receivers coach Marques Hagans replacing Tyler Stubblefield for Penn State football, the three had much to discuss about the new hire.
Mid-game momentum shift powers No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey past Notre Dame
After No. 6 Penn State suffered a frustrating and narrow loss against Notre Dame on Friday night, Saturday’s Wear White Game loomed as an avenue for the Nittany Lions to regain momentum. Behind a record-setting Pegula Ice Arena crowd, Penn State did just that, earning a 3-2 victory over...
Penn State football picks up class of 2023 running back David Kency Jr. out of Louisiana
Penn State added to its group of preferred walk-ons Monday evening. Running back David Kency Jr. has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. A native of Marrero, Louisiana, Kency Jr. was named to an all-district first-team member twice in both football and soccer for Archbishop Shaw High School. The...
Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel reflect on their Penn State past and look toward their Chicago future
The NWSL Draft, held at the United Soccer Coaches Convention on Jan. 12, turned dreams into reality for women’s soccer players Penelope Hocking and Ally Schlegel. The draft consists of four rounds with 48 total picks, and the Chicago Red Stars utilized two of their four to select both Hocking and Schlegel.
Penn State women’s basketball defeats Wisconsin in back-and-forth matchup to snap 3-game losing skid
After three straight disheartening losses, Penn State came into Sunday’s matchup against Wisconsin in dire need of a victory. The blue and white accomplished just that, defeating the Badgers by a score of 74-69 at Bryce Jordan Center. It was a competitive game from the jump, with each team...
Penn State women's hockey defeats Mercyhurst behind braces from Gough, Zanon
No. 12 Penn State traveled to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday to begin a two-game conference series with Mercyhurst. The Nittany Lions and Lakers met on Nov. 4-5 at Pegula Ice Arena, where Penn State took Game 1 by a score of 4-1 and lost 3-1 in Game 2. The Nittany...
