State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s basketball looks to build off recent win on the road against Rutgers, No. 10 Maryland

Penn State will look to shake some of its road woes in the midst of its five-game losing streak away from home. After splitting their recent two-game homestand at the Bryce Jordan Center, earning a win over Wisconsin after suffering a close loss to Minnesota earlier in the week, the Lady Lions will hit the road for a pair of games against Big Ten foes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State wrestling rolls past Michigan State to remain undefeated on the season

Penn State entered Rec Hall fresh off a 30-8 win over No. 3 Michigan two days prior. The Nittany Lions made even quicker work of Michigan State. No. 1 Penn State hasn’t lost a dual meet since a 2020 meeting versus Iowa and the streak was nowhere close to ending against the Spartans on Sunday. Michigan State was only able to muster two wins and fell to the top-ranked Nittany Lions 34-6.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey's Roar Zone shows out for annual Wear White game

Despite Penn State’s loss to Notre Dame in Game 1 of their series at Pegula Ice Arena, one thing remained unchanged: the support and energy of the Roar Zone. Although Penn State is one of the younger college hockey programs, its men’s hockey team has had a consistent support system since its first season as an NCAA team back in 2012. The Roar Zone has caught the attention of not only the team, but also of Guy Gadowsky.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

SPA Day 2023 ends with performances from My Hero Zero and Quinn XCII

Penn State's Student Programming Association finished its "SPA Day" with a concert featuring State College band My Hero Zero and pop singer-songwriter Quin XCII at the HUB-Robeson Center's Alumni Hall at 9 p.m. Friday. Quinn XCII, also known as Mikael Temrowski, is a musician originally from Detroit whose music falls...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

