LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm even as feed prices weigh on markets
CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures were mixed on Tuesday as soybean and grain prices firmed, traders said. Live cattle and feeder futures were able to continue Monday's price bump. But the higher feed prices weighed on the beef market, as did questions over consumer and export demand, StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman said in an analyst note.
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm on bargain buying, grain futures falling
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures firmed on Monday amid a spate of bargain buying after a recent slump in prices helped mute market impact of the bearish results of the latest Cattle on Feed report from the federal Agriculture Department, traders said. Cattle futures also...
Growers to plant more wheat, pursuing war-boosted prices
With U.S. wheat selling for a record-high average of $9.10 a bushel, growers say they will sow the largest amount of land to wheat in seven years, enough to bump up production by 17%, according to a farm magazine. It is the latest reverberation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 11 months ago, that has disrupted global food chains and driven up prices.
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 16-month low, U.S. weather limits gains
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat ticked higher on Tuesday, as the market recovered from its lowest in 16 months on bargain-buying, although gains were limited by snowfall in parts of the U.S. Plains which brought needed moisture to the winter crop. Soybeans and corn prices rose for the...
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm after slide with weather, economy in focus
Snowfall in dry parts of U.S. Plains boosts soil moisture. Drought-hit soy, corn crops in Argentina get rain relief. Investor optimism on economy helps underpin grains. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures ticked...
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat down 8-12 cents, corn down 4-8, soybeans down 10-16
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 12 cents per bushel. * Wheat down on spillover pressure from...
3 Big Things Today, January 24, 2023
1. Grain and Soybean Futures Rise in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were modestly higher in overnight trading on signs of demand for U.S. products and some profit-taking. Exporters sold 192,000 metric tons of soybeans to an unnamed country, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said yesterday. On Friday, the...
Indian wheat hits fresh record high on delay in stock release
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Indian wheat prices hit a fresh record high on Monday, following a delay in releasing extra stocks by the government to boost supplies and calm the domestic market reeling from shortages triggered by last year's lower crop, dealers and farmers said. India, the world's...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall as rain expected to aid Argentine crop
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Monday for a fourth consecutive session as rainfall in Argentina's parched growing areas diminished concerns over crop damage. Wheat fell to nearly 16-month lows as snow and rain across parts of the U.S. Great Plains brought needed moisture to winter...
GRAINS-Chicago corn, wheat climb after weather pressure
Snowfall in dry parts of U.S. Plains boosts soil moisture. Drought-hit soy crops in Argentina get rain relief. Investor optimism on economy helps underpin grains. (Updates with closing prices; adds context for soybean futures) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures firmed on Tuesday,...
Philippines' Q4 agricultural output drops 1% y/y
MANILA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Philippine agricultural production fell at an annual pace of 1% by value in the last quarter of 2022, the government said on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's fourth-quarter GDP report. Crops, which accounted for 59.1% of the sector's overall output, dropped 1%, while paddy rice fell...
GRAINS-Soybeans at 1-1/2-week low on forecasts of rains in Argentina
SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid for a fourth consecutive session on Monday, to their lowest in more than one week as expectations of rains in Argentina's parched growing areas eased concerns over supplies. Corn fell to a one-week low, while wheat slid after closing higher on...
UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soybean imports at 6.08 mln T, rapeseed 4.26 mln T
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - European Union soybean imports in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 6.08 million tonnes by Jan. 22, down 19% from 7.47 million by the same week in the previous season, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. EU rapeseed imports...
The stock market is underestimating sticky cost inflation that's eating away at company profits, says Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson
The market is in worse shape now as sticky inflation is eating into company profits, says Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson. He warned the market is underestimating businesses' inability to balance out costs and revenue. "We think the market is in worse shape," Wilson said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday.
EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 18.14 mln tonnes by Jan. 22
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 18.14 million tonnes by Jan. 22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. The total so far this season compared with 17.10 million tonnes by the...
Boeing loses $663 million in 4Q despite higher revenue
Boeing said Wednesday it lost $663 million in the fourth quarter as rising production costs and supply-chain problems offset rising revenue. It was another disappointing quarter for the aerospace giant, which has yet to recover from fatal crashes involving two of its 737 Max jets and a pandemic that depressed airline demand for new planes until recently.
India's March quarter palm oil imports could drop 29% as stocks rise-dealers
MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports could drop 29% in the March quarter from the previous quarter as record inventories and weak demand prompt refiners to curtail purchases and focus on liquidating stocks, five dealers told Reuters. Lower purchases by the world's biggest buyer of palm oil...
USDA adds to programs for dairy farmers
USDA announces additional assistance for small and medium-sized dairy operations that weathered the pandemic and now face other challenges. This includes a second round of payments through the Pandemic Market Volatility Assistance Program (PMVAP) and its new Organic Dairy Marketing Assistance Program (ODMAP). "The Biden-Harris administration continues to fulfill its...
U.S. raises 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said. "We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all options, including...
Bank funding for renewables stagnates vs oil and gas - report
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The share of bank finance going to renewable energy rather than fossil fuels has little changed in six years, raising questions about how fast lenders are pushing energy clients to become greener, according to research published Tuesday. Since 2016 renewable energy has taken 7% of...
