‘Took the money and ran’: Several businesses claim they were left unpaid by contractor
After a social media post was made by the screen-printing business Coker Precision Graphics voicing the owner’s alleged experiences of unpaid bills with a particular customer, several businesses and community members also voiced similar claims and experiences with the same man.
In a social media post on Dec. 27, 2022, the owners of Coker Precision Graphics claimed that Carlos Ortiz, owner of CTO Excavation LLC and Soil Investments, had not paid for a “large order of signs” he placed in early November.
