ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeal-Democrat

‘Took the money and ran’: Several businesses claim they were left unpaid by contractor

By Michaela Harris / mharris@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmB2V_0kMA3cOt00
Dependable Handyman Service and H&S Heavy Haul repo an excavator, which Carlos Ortiz allegedly did not pay for, in Yuba City on Jan 4. Courtesy of Brandon Brown

After a social media post was made by the screen-printing business Coker Precision Graphics voicing the owner’s alleged experiences of unpaid bills with a particular customer, several businesses and community members also voiced similar claims and experiences with the same man.

In a social media post on Dec. 27, 2022, the owners of Coker Precision Graphics claimed that Carlos Ortiz, owner of CTO Excavation LLC and Soil Investments, had not paid for a “large order of signs” he placed in early November.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend

Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
7K+
Followers
93
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy