‘Took the money and ran’: Several businesses claim they were left unpaid by contractor

Dependable Handyman Service and H&S Heavy Haul repo an excavator, which Carlos Ortiz allegedly did not pay for, in Yuba City on Jan 4. Courtesy of Brandon Brown

After a social media post was made by the screen-printing business Coker Precision Graphics voicing the owner’s alleged experiences of unpaid bills with a particular customer, several businesses and community members also voiced similar claims and experiences with the same man.

In a social media post on Dec. 27, 2022, the owners of Coker Precision Graphics claimed that Carlos Ortiz, owner of CTO Excavation LLC and Soil Investments, had not paid for a “large order of signs” he placed in early November.