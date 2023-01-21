Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Super Bowl to boost $1 billion into Arizona’s economy, experts predict
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Super Bowl 57 is less than three weeks away from bringing big-time spending and exposure to Arizona!. Arizona’s Family is getting a better idea of just how much spending the state will see during Super Bowl week. From pricey hotel stays to dining at restaurants, visitors are expected to fork over a lot of cash during their time in Arizona.
AZFamily
Lawmakers looking to eliminate rent tax for Arizona families
Senator Steve Kaiser introduced a bill that would eliminate the tax tenants pay on rent every month. Sinema may be campaigning early as some fellow Democrats are urging Ruben Gallego to challenge her in the 2024 primary. Political consultants discuss candidates for Sinema’s senate seat in 2024. Updated: Jan....
Musk explores raising $3 billion to pay off Twitter debt - WSJ
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's team has been exploring using as much as $3 billion in potential new fundraising to help repay some of the $13 billion in debt tacked onto Twitter Inc for his buyout of the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Comments / 0