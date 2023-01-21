Read full article on original website
Supes honor departing board members tomorrow
The Lassen County Board of Supervisors will honor departing board members Tom Hammond and Jeff Hemphill at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Supervisors Chambers, 707 Nevada St. The board holds a special meeting that begins at 8:30 a.m. with a closed session conference with legal counsel regarding significant exposure to litigation and interviews for the Lassen County Auditor position.
Commission on Judicial Performances announces continuation of Mallery hearing
The Commission on Judicial Performance seeks more information in the case of Lassen County Superior Court Judge Tony Mallery. The commission announced today that the special masters presiding over the matters concerning Judge Tony R. Mallery of the Lassen County Superior Court continued the hearing scheduled before them to a date to be determined. The special masters also vacated all previously set pretrial dates and reopened discovery in the matter.
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Congrats to all 41 students who competed in the Tulelake Field Day last Saturday. Novie and Advanced Parliamentary Procedure both placed first high team. Veterinary Science placed first and third high team, Veg Crop placed second and third high team, BIG placed third high team and Ag Mechanics placed second high team with numerous top 10 individuals. Ethan German placed third high in extemporaneous public speaking, Lily Ammon placed first and Wyatt Rice placed seventh in Impromptu public speaking, and Aurea Webb placed fourth and Julia Brice placed fifth high individual in Creed Speaking.
Susanville-Lassen Behavioral Health takes huge stride to support health and wellness in Lassen County
Lassen County Behavioral Health adopted a 100 percent smoke and tobacco-free policy. This increases support for clients who want to quit. To further recovery and community wellness, tobacco and nicotine use is not permitted. This policy covers all behavioral health and wellness center properties. Chewing tobacco, cigarettes, vapes, and all other forms are included. Lassen Behavioral Health will decrease health inequities by increasing tobacco screening and treatment access.
Lassen kids can sign up for camp
It’s that time of year again! Camp Ronald McDonald at Eagle Lake is now accepting registration for their Lassen County Kids Week, July 16th-July 20th, 2023. Since 1992, Camp Ronald McDonald has been serving various organizations throughout the summer by offering a residential week-long summer camp at their Eagle Lake location. They typically serve campers with developmental, physical, and emotional disabilities. However, for one week out of the summer, they open their doors to the Lassen County community to say “Thank You!” for continuously supporting their cause.
Sheriff’s office seeks information on Westwood shooting
The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s help in gathering more information regarding a shooting in Westwood late Saturday night. According to a statement from the LCSO, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Avenue 3 in Westwood after a report of a shooting about 11:51 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
