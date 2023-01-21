Congrats to all 41 students who competed in the Tulelake Field Day last Saturday. Novie and Advanced Parliamentary Procedure both placed first high team. Veterinary Science placed first and third high team, Veg Crop placed second and third high team, BIG placed third high team and Ag Mechanics placed second high team with numerous top 10 individuals. Ethan German placed third high in extemporaneous public speaking, Lily Ammon placed first and Wyatt Rice placed seventh in Impromptu public speaking, and Aurea Webb placed fourth and Julia Brice placed fifth high individual in Creed Speaking.

