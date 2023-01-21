ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted Man Fakes Heart Attack To Steal $2K TVs: Lower Allen Twp. Police

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
The wanted man and the BJ's he allegedly stole from. Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township police (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

Police are searching for a man who pretended to have a heart attack so he and another man could steal two Samsung $2,349.98 televisions from BJ's Wholesale Club on January 16, 2023 around 11:44 a.m., according to a police release on Friday, Janauary 20.

"The pictured male decided to fake a heart attack at the checkout line and as employees attended to him, the other male pushed the TV's out of the store," the Lower Allen Township police say. "It is believed that both males then fled the area in a pick-up truck."

Anyone who recognizes our "actor," or anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township police department.

Daily Voice

