Australian Open tennis: Djokovic, four Americans advance to quarterfinals
Serbian Novak Djokovic won another match in straight sets and will be joined by three American men in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open. Jessica Pegula will be the lone American woman in the quarterfinals.
Australian Open 2023 Day 7: No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 7 Coco Gauff out after upsets; Jessica Pegula advances
Day 7 of the 2023 Australian Open was a bracket buster. Several high seeds went down, but none more surprising than No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Swiatek spent most of 2022 at the top, but she couldn't punch her ticket to the quarterfinals against Elena Rybakina, the 22nd seed. Rybakina beat Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in 89 minutes. She overpowered the No. 1 women's tennis player in the world, slamming six aces and 24 overall winners, nine more than Swiatek,
Yardbarker
Tim Henman credits Sebastian Korda for ‘great win’ over Hubert Hurkacz
Tim Henman has applauded Sebastian Korda’s performance in the fourth-round of the Australian Open while recognising the win as a ‘great story’ for the tournament. After an intense five-setter, Korda overcame 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7) victory to reach his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.
Clayton News Daily
Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia
Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Victoria Azarenka beats Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina knocks out Jelena Ostapenko
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Victoria Azarenka continued her quest for a third Australian Open title - a decade on from her...
atptour.com
Ruthless Djokovic Routs Rublev To Reach Australian Open Semi-Finals
Serbian moves within two wins of record-extending 10th title in Melbourne. Dialled-in and fired up, Novak Djokovic delivered a devastating quarter-final display Wednesday to breeze past Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the Australian Open. Djokovic was taking on the highest-ranked opponent of his Melbourne campaign so far in World...
atptour.com
Aussies Hijikata/Kubler Save MP, Reach Melbourne QFs With Stadium Win
Australian wild cards Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler thrilled their home fans in Margaret Court Arena as they advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals in dramatic fashion on Monday. In a 1-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 win against Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar, the pair saved a match point with a winner at 7/8 in the second-set tie-break and rode that momentum to victory.
