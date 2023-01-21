ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BlackAmericaWeb

T.J. Holmes Called A “Predator” After Allegedly Sleeping With Intern In His Office

"He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless. They had sex and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant. That kind of ‘Did that just really happen?’ feeling….Jasmin was a beautiful girl and he had it all on his terms…This was a young woman, starting out in a difficult industry, looking for role models and mentors and she got T.J…" an anonymous source speaking to Daily Mail
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Secretly Meet Up For Dinner Date As It's Revealed She Felt 'Blindsided' By His Other 'GMA' Affairs

So much for showing off their love. On Monday, January 23, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes attempted to keep their relationship concealed from the public — despite a previous insider's claims they would be "fully open" about their scandalous affair going forward.The suspended Good Morning America costars arrived separately at The Full Shilling bar on Pearl Street, which is just a few blocks away from Holmes' Financial District apartment in New York City, according to a news publication.T.J. HOLMES' ESTRANGED WIFE MARILEE FIEBIG SHARES CRYPTIC MESSAGE ABOUT 'WORRIED' CHILDREN AFTER 'GMA' SCANDAL IS EXPOSEDRobach carried an umbrella to protect herself...
OK! Magazine

'GMA' Staff Urges ABC To Fire Amy Robach As Her 'Reckless' Affair With Costar T.J. Holmes Continues: Source

As Amy Robach continues to lock lips with GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes during their forced hiatus from the famed talk show, staffers at the network are allegedly hoping she never returns to the news room at all."People want her out the door as soon as possible," a source spilled of the 49-year-old television reporter, who landed herself in the headlines after taking part in an extramarital romance with one of her colleagues. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”ABC News president Kim Godwin indefinitely stripped both Holmes and Robach from their Good Morning America roles on December 5,...
Page Six

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes seen together for the first time since his divorce

“Good Morning America 3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen together for the first time since the latter’s divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig was made public. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, appeared inseparable as they arrived back in New York City on Thursday after enjoying a holiday trip together. The duo — dressed in coordinating blue jeans, black outerwear and dark sunglasses — walked through the airport side by side after spending time in Atlanta and Miami over the Christmas holiday.  Robach and Holmes’ romance is heating up as he prepares to legally dissolve...
Popculture

'GMA3' Ratings Revealed Amid Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Hiatus

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.
Us Weekly

Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal

Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes.  “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
HollywoodLife

Amy Robach’s Ex Spends Time With Sons On Winter Getaway As She Jets Off With T.J. Holmes

“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ’23,” wrote Nathaniel Shue, the 26-year-old son of Andrew Shue and Jennifer Hageney, on Dec. 27. The Instagram post was published a day after Andrew’s wife, Amy Robach, touched down in Atlanta alongside her new flame, her fellow GMA:3 co-host, T.J. Holmes. In the social media snap, Andrew, 55, and his kids – Nate and his brothers, Aidan and Wyatt Shue – sit on a couch outside a rustic lodge in Montana. The four Shue men are dressed for the winter weather, ready to embrace the adventure of the oncoming year.
suggest.com

ABC Losing Emmy-Winning Reporter To CBS’ ’60 Minutes’

It looks like ABC is losing one of its star reporters to rival network CBS. Apparently, award-winning journalist Cecilia Vega will be saying goodbye to ABC after more than ten years and joining CBS’s 60 Minutes. On Thursday, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens broke the news. “Cecilia Vega...
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Have 'Lost A Lot Of Friends' After Affair Was Publicized, Insider Reveals: 'They Only Have Each Other Right Now'

Months after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair was publicized, the two have been dealing with the fallout. “Amy and T.J. are sticking together and putting on a united front,” an insider revealed the duo's current situation. “They really only have each other right now.”“Amy and T.J. have lost a lot of friends who are coworkers over this,” the source added. “They can’t talk to them or trust them.”The TV stars made headlines when the 49-year-old and Holmes, 46, were spotted on a weekend getaway in New York, in addition to cozying up at a bar in New York City....

