According to The Daily Mail, T.J. Holmes is being linked to another “romantic affair” that took place in his office some 10 years ago. The paper reported that the suspended GMA3 co-host reportedly had an affair in 2015 with an intern, then 24-year-old Jasmin Pettaway, who connected with him for the possibility of gaining him as a mentor.
ABC News boss Kim Godwin is under fire for her handling of the scandalous extramarital affair between co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, among other issues.
"He was a predator who took full advantage of his position, and he was reckless. They had sex and I know she was confused afterwards as to what it meant. That kind of ‘Did that just really happen?’ feeling….Jasmin was a beautiful girl and he had it all on his terms…This was a young woman, starting out in a difficult industry, looking for role models and mentors and she got T.J…" an anonymous source speaking to Daily Mail
So much for showing off their love. On Monday, January 23, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes attempted to keep their relationship concealed from the public — despite a previous insider's claims they would be "fully open" about their scandalous affair going forward.The suspended Good Morning America costars arrived separately at The Full Shilling bar on Pearl Street, which is just a few blocks away from Holmes' Financial District apartment in New York City, according to a news publication.T.J. HOLMES' ESTRANGED WIFE MARILEE FIEBIG SHARES CRYPTIC MESSAGE ABOUT 'WORRIED' CHILDREN AFTER 'GMA' SCANDAL IS EXPOSEDRobach carried an umbrella to protect herself...
Focusing on family. Andrew Shue’s son Nate shared a rare glimpse at the actor after wife Amy Robach made headlines for her relationship with GMA3 coanchor T.J. Holmes. "RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ‘23," Nate, 26, captioned an Instagram photo of the family during a getaway to Montana on Wednesday, December 28. In the […]
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
As Amy Robach continues to lock lips with GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes during their forced hiatus from the famed talk show, staffers at the network are allegedly hoping she never returns to the news room at all."People want her out the door as soon as possible," a source spilled of the 49-year-old television reporter, who landed herself in the headlines after taking part in an extramarital romance with one of her colleagues. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”ABC News president Kim Godwin indefinitely stripped both Holmes and Robach from their Good Morning America roles on December 5,...
“Good Morning America 3” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were seen together for the first time since the latter’s divorce from wife Marilee Fiebig was made public. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, appeared inseparable as they arrived back in New York City on Thursday after enjoying a holiday trip together. The duo — dressed in coordinating blue jeans, black outerwear and dark sunglasses — walked through the airport side by side after spending time in Atlanta and Miami over the Christmas holiday. Robach and Holmes’ romance is heating up as he prepares to legally dissolve...
Despite the drama that surrounds them, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be moving right along in their relationship. According to Page Six, Robach was seen leaving Holmes' apartment on Wednesday. This news comes shortly after Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, released a statement about the Good Morning America anchors' scandal.
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been missing in action from the program ever since the news of their alleged affair went public. Now, a new report is outlining how the ratings have been for the morning show amid the anchors' hiatus. It was previously reported that Robach and Holmes will remain off the air as ABC conducts an "internal review" into the situation.
Amy Robach has made a name for herself as a coanchor on Good Morning America, though she also earns an income through other professional endeavors. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more. What Is Amy Robach’s Net Worth?. Amy has an...
Amy Robach has ended her social media hiatus. The Good Morning America co-anchor restored her Instagram account on Friday, just days after T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. While 49-year-old Robach has returned to the social media platform, she hasn't posted anything --...
Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes. “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
Amy Robach was left shocked by the volume of T.J. Holmes' past office affairs before the GMA3 cohosts were indefinitely taken off air pending an investigation into their own workplace romance. "She had no idea the scope of TJ's alleged past office romances," a source spilled of Robach's reaction after...
Out and about. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted grabbing drinks together amid their ongoing suspension from GMA3: What You Need to Know. The 20/20 cohost, 49, and the former CNN reporter, 45, arrived separately at The Full Shilling bar in New York City on Monday, January 23, in photos obtained by the Daily […]
“RIDERS ON THE STORM. ON TO ’23,” wrote Nathaniel Shue, the 26-year-old son of Andrew Shue and Jennifer Hageney, on Dec. 27. The Instagram post was published a day after Andrew’s wife, Amy Robach, touched down in Atlanta alongside her new flame, her fellow GMA:3 co-host, T.J. Holmes. In the social media snap, Andrew, 55, and his kids – Nate and his brothers, Aidan and Wyatt Shue – sit on a couch outside a rustic lodge in Montana. The four Shue men are dressed for the winter weather, ready to embrace the adventure of the oncoming year.
A quick reunion. Amy Robach and Andrew Shue briefly reunited on Friday, January 13, in New York City. The GMA3 anchor, 49, and the General Hospital actor, 55, were spotted in New York City, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Robach gave Shue their dog, Brody, during the brief exchange in Greenwich Village. They […]
It looks like ABC is losing one of its star reporters to rival network CBS. Apparently, award-winning journalist Cecilia Vega will be saying goodbye to ABC after more than ten years and joining CBS’s 60 Minutes. On Thursday, 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens broke the news. “Cecilia Vega...
T.J. Holmes, 45, allegedly had another affair–this time with a much-younger staffer that reportedly escalated to the two being intimate in his office. This encounter happened years before Holmes’ work relationship with his Good Morning America ...
Months after Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair was publicized, the two have been dealing with the fallout. “Amy and T.J. are sticking together and putting on a united front,” an insider revealed the duo's current situation. “They really only have each other right now.”“Amy and T.J. have lost a lot of friends who are coworkers over this,” the source added. “They can’t talk to them or trust them.”The TV stars made headlines when the 49-year-old and Holmes, 46, were spotted on a weekend getaway in New York, in addition to cozying up at a bar in New York City....
