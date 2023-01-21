Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Boyd Gaming hiring lifeguards for upcoming 2023 pool season
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill almost two dozen open lifeguard positions during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Tuesday, January 31, from 2 to 5 p.m. inside the Dauphine Room. Job seekers are encouraged...
news3lv.com
Former Nevada lieutenant governor takes role with Las Vegas non-profit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead has joined the Las Vegas-based organization Baby's Bounty as an adviser. The non-profit announced Tuesday that Burkhead will work with other staff members on initiatives and projects across Nevada. "Her deep knowledge of the state and the issues...
news3lv.com
Heavy traffic expected in downtown Las Vegas ahead of 2023 Las Vegas Market
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists are being advised of traffic delays as the Las Vegas Market returns to downtown Las Vegas this week. The Las Vegas Market is an annual event in which buyers, designers, and exhibitors are offered an efficient market experience, taking place at the World Market Center from Sunday, January 29, through Thursday, February 2.
news3lv.com
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas to add more parking to Terminal 1
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you frequent the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas often and usually have trouble finding parking? Well, that will soon be over. The airport announced it is beginning a project to increase the capacity and convenience of customer parking for Terminal 1. According...
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked top ten best city to celebrate the Lunar New Year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Lunar New Year is here, and a new study has ranked Las Vegas as one of the best cities for the holiday. According to experts with Lawn Love, Las Vegas was ranked seventh for Lunar New Year Celebrations based on several metrics. Data was collected...
news3lv.com
Butchers showcase skills at 2023 National Meat Cutter Challenge in Henderson
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some of the country's best butchers competed in Southern Nevada to move forward in a Texas Roadhouse company competition called the National Meat Cutter Challenge. Twenty-four butchers from several states, including California, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado, participated in the event on Tuesday at Lifeguard Arena...
news3lv.com
AREA15 expanding to add Universal horror experience, salvaged 747 plane
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AREA15 in Las Vegas announced it will expand by 20 acres to accommodate some high-profile additions to the art and entertainment complex. Universal Parks' Halloween Horror Nights will anchor the 20-acre addition, which will extend north along Interstate 15, according to the announcement. In addition,...
news3lv.com
Love in the air: Las Vegas named top city for marriage proposals in US
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A new report is giving the 'Marriage Capital of the World' a new title just in time for Valentine's Day. A team with Shane Co. recently put together a study ranking the top 20 best cities in the United States for popping the question, with Las Vegas coming out on top.
news3lv.com
Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
news3lv.com
Mecum Motorcycle Auction is back in town at South Point Hotel & Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mecum Motorcycle Auction is back in town with about 2,000 really cool motorcycles up for grabs starting on Tuesday. Some people will pay thousands of dollars for rusted, beaten-up, and non-operational motorcycles found in a barn or storage. These are part of the "as found" collection. Some of those bikes will fetch top dollar because they're considered classic.
news3lv.com
TAG Global Spirits Awards taking over Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The TAG Global Spirits Awards are taking over Las Vegas next week. Co-founder and master mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim joined us to share a taste of what you can expect.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police committee approves $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will pay more than $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits filed against the department recently. The Fiscal Affairs Committee for LVMPD voted Monday to approve $1.75 million and $1.81 million in settlement payments to Richard Dickman and Jasmine King, respectively. Richard...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
news3lv.com
Car fire on southbound U.S. 95 freeway snarls traffic in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A vehicle fire on the U.S. 95 freeway has snarled traffic heading into downtown Las Vegas Tuesday morning. Crews could be seen extinguishing the fire on the shoulder of the southbound U.S. 95/I-515 freeway near the Las vegas Boulevard exit. All but one lane of...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police share video of suspicious person in Summerlin backyard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is showing a scary video on social media. The footage shared on Twitter shows a man wearing a mask sneaking into a local backyard when a sensor light scares him off. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Flags to...
news3lv.com
Ready to file your taxes? IRS kicks off 2023 filing season
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're organized and have everything together, you can start filing your taxes. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) kicked off the 2023 tax filing season on Monday. The final day to file is Tuesday, April 18. However, if you need more time, you can apply...
news3lv.com
Former county commissioner files complaint seeking to void Michele Fiore council votes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Clark County commissioner has filed a complaint seeking to challenge the votes cast by Michele Fiore during her last days as a Las Vegas city council member. Chris Giunchigliani submitted the complaint to the Las Vegas city attorney, Nevada attorney general's office and...
news3lv.com
City of Henderson now accepting submissions for upcoming 'Battle of the Bands' event
The City of Henderson’s Battle of the Bands is back, and submissions to perform and compete live at the completion this spring are now open. Officials will take submissions through Friday, February 17, where judges from the local music industry will select five bands to perform in the Battle of the Bands competition on Saturday, March 25, at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater stage.
news3lv.com
'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
news3lv.com
Tree planting ceremony planned on anniversary of North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The lone survivor of a deadly North Las Vegas crash that killed nine last year is now organizing an event honoring the victims on the one-year anniversary. A tree dedication ceremony commemorating the nine lives lost in last year's crash will be held on Sunday,...
