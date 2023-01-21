ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Boyd Gaming hiring lifeguards for upcoming 2023 pool season

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming is looking to fill almost two dozen open lifeguard positions during an upcoming job fair. The event will be held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Tuesday, January 31, from 2 to 5 p.m. inside the Dauphine Room. Job seekers are encouraged...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Former Nevada lieutenant governor takes role with Las Vegas non-profit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead has joined the Las Vegas-based organization Baby's Bounty as an adviser. The non-profit announced Tuesday that Burkhead will work with other staff members on initiatives and projects across Nevada. "Her deep knowledge of the state and the issues...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Heavy traffic expected in downtown Las Vegas ahead of 2023 Las Vegas Market

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Motorists are being advised of traffic delays as the Las Vegas Market returns to downtown Las Vegas this week. The Las Vegas Market is an annual event in which buyers, designers, and exhibitors are offered an efficient market experience, taking place at the World Market Center from Sunday, January 29, through Thursday, February 2.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Butchers showcase skills at 2023 National Meat Cutter Challenge in Henderson

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some of the country's best butchers competed in Southern Nevada to move forward in a Texas Roadhouse company competition called the National Meat Cutter Challenge. Twenty-four butchers from several states, including California, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado, participated in the event on Tuesday at Lifeguard Arena...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

AREA15 expanding to add Universal horror experience, salvaged 747 plane

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — AREA15 in Las Vegas announced it will expand by 20 acres to accommodate some high-profile additions to the art and entertainment complex. Universal Parks' Halloween Horror Nights will anchor the 20-acre addition, which will extend north along Interstate 15, according to the announcement. In addition,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Guest hits $125K jackpot on slots at Caesars Palace Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left the Las Vegas Strip six figures richer. A spokesperson says a Caesars Rewards member hit a $125,000 jackpot on Sunday morning. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Formula 1 race to bring $1.2 billion to Las Vegas economy, adding 7,000 jobs. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mecum Motorcycle Auction is back in town at South Point Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Mecum Motorcycle Auction is back in town with about 2,000 really cool motorcycles up for grabs starting on Tuesday. Some people will pay thousands of dollars for rusted, beaten-up, and non-operational motorcycles found in a barn or storage. These are part of the "as found" collection. Some of those bikes will fetch top dollar because they're considered classic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police committee approves $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police will pay more than $3.5 million to settle two lawsuits filed against the department recently. The Fiscal Affairs Committee for LVMPD voted Monday to approve $1.75 million and $1.81 million in settlement payments to Richard Dickman and Jasmine King, respectively. Richard...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ready to file your taxes? IRS kicks off 2023 filing season

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you're organized and have everything together, you can start filing your taxes. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) kicked off the 2023 tax filing season on Monday. The final day to file is Tuesday, April 18. However, if you need more time, you can apply...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Henderson now accepting submissions for upcoming 'Battle of the Bands' event

The City of Henderson’s Battle of the Bands is back, and submissions to perform and compete live at the completion this spring are now open. Officials will take submissions through Friday, February 17, where judges from the local music industry will select five bands to perform in the Battle of the Bands competition on Saturday, March 25, at the Water Street Plaza Amphitheater stage.
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy